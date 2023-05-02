As the name suggests, non-linear storylines are what happens when a story is told out of chronological order jumping back and forth between different points in time, which often requires more attention to detail and, when done right, makes the entire watching experience a lot more intellectually stimulating and thought-provoking.

We've seen it in movies a few times through flashbacks, flash-forwards, and time-traveling, and now we often spot it in TV shows as well. While some fail to execute this (sometimes by overusing the technique), there are great examples of well-accomplished non-linear storytelling in television, from The Witcher's first season to Dark.

10 'The Witcher' (2019 - )

A highly-anticipated videogame adaptation, The Witcher premiered in 2019 to amazing audience viewership, quickly becoming one of Netflix's most-watched original series. The plot centers around three different characters: Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill, who is set to reprise his role in The Witcher for the last time this June 29th), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennfer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). The narrative switches back and forth between different timelines examining key moments in the quests of each.

Although the structure of the books on which the series was based was actually linear, the non-linear technique really worked for the first season of The Witcher (even if the time jumps confused some audience members). By telling each story out of chronological order, the season forces viewers' brains to think, building suspense and tension to great results.

9 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

One of the most influential shows of the early 21st century, Lost remains a quite beloved series even today. The J.J Abrams show depicts a group of passengers who make it out alive after Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 crashes on an uninhabited island in the tropical Pacific.

What's so great about the prized sci-fi series is the way it broke major ground in television, remaining relevant even all these years later. Not only did Lost help reinvigorate the genre but it also helped boost a network. When it comes to its storytelling, flashbacks are very prominent in the series and poignant to get to know characters better.

8 'Legion' (2017 - 2019)

Noah Hawley's surrealist television series is based on Marvel Comics' superhero David Haller (played by Dan Stevens). It follows the character with schizophrenia as he navigates through his monotonous day-to-day life at the mental hospital. However, after a weird meeting, David learns exceptional abilities that will likely turn his life upside down.

The most confusing part about this show is perhaps the dream sequences and flashbacks it features, from the character's childhood and visits with his sister to previous sessions with another therapist. Legion makes for an absorbing watch, and its narrative structure is undoubtedly part of its charm.

7 'Watchmen' (2019)

Yet another well-executed superhero series, the enthralling Watchmen takes audiences back to the original graphic novel of the same name while simultaneously forging its own path in an alternate universe where masked vigilantes are considered outlaws.

Counting on great reviews from both audiences and critics, Damon Lindelof's HBO original gritty crime drama, just like the film adaptation, adopts the storytelling device and features flashbacks that add much to the narrative. Though it isn't clear when certain scenes fall into place in the original timeline, there is no doubt that they make for great additions.

6 'The Expanse' (2015 - 2022)

Set hundreds of years in the future, this mind-bending sci-fi thriller chronicles the investigation into a missing young woman. In order to uncover the biggest conspiracy in human history, a detective (Thomas Jane) and a ship's captain (Steven Strait) are forced to join forces in a race across the solar system.

On top of its absorbing premise, The Expanse also features impeccable visual effects on top of good writing. The series is assuredly among the best shows of the genre, and its captivating approach to storytelling definitely plays a part in that. Unlike the novels on which the show was based, its narrative was not told linearly.

5 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

Starring Rami Malek as the highly intelligent Elliot Alderson, Mr. Robot introduces audiences to a cybersecurity engineer and hacker recruited by the mysterious leader of a suspicious group to join their organization and help bring down corporate America. In the meantime, Elliot struggles to deal with his social anxiety disorder, depression, and dissociative identity disorder.

There is no doubt that the Sam Esmail series is brilliant; not only does it manage to deliver an incredibly engaging, at times non-linear (hallucinations play a part in this) and provocative premise that is guaranteed to keep viewers invested, but it also shines a light on important themes related to mental health.

4 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Amy Adams steps into the shoes of reporter Camille Preaker in this obscure limited series currently streaming on HBO Max. After a brief stay at a psych hospital, Camille must return to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. As she delves deeper into the case and realizes that the stories hit a bit close home, Camille is forced to face her own demons from a not-so-distant past.

A very atmospheric, unsettling, and at times uncomfortable watch, Sharp Objects is the kind of television show that will stick with viewers for a while after finishing it. Based on the bestselling novel by Gillian Flynn (who also wrote "Gone Girl") and directed by Big Little Lies' Jean-Marc Vallée, this 2018 miniseries excels at presenting a non-linear narrative as it depicts painful memories.

3 'Severance' (2022 - )

Last year's Severance is among the highest-rated science fiction series and for good reason. The Dan Erickson show illustrates a team of office workers whose memories have been medically fragmented between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious coworker emerges outside of work, the group embarks on a journey to learn the truth about their occupation.

The cerebral Apple TV+ original is, without a doubt, a very interesting and at times dark-humored watch that provides audiences with a distinctive narrative that may remind them of Black Mirror. What's more, the cinematography is incredible and the execution of a subtle non-linear structure works really well too.

2 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Often regarded as the best horror series out there, this Netflix original by Mike Flanagan is absolutely terrifying. It flashes between past and present, depicting a family's broken memories of their old, haunted home and the events that made them abandon it.

Alternating between two timelines while depicting how five adult siblings are still haunted by the paranormal experience at the Hill House, The Haunting of Hill House is a very well-written piece of television and the ideal pick for those who enjoy the genre. A standalone story by the same director named The Haunting of Bly Manor is also worth checking.

1 'Dark' (2017 - 2020)

Netflix's German sci-fi mystery by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, although ultimately different, gives off major Stranger Things vibes, making the series a good pick for those who enjoy the latter. Set in a small town in the 1980s, Dark illustrates the disappearance of two young children, which ultimately exposes the relationships between four families.

Due to all the time-traveling the series features, it is understandable if audiences are initially puzzled by its non-linear structure and have to do some mental gymnastics. Still, it is totally worth it in the end: this slow-paced and slow-burn show is a solid example of how perplexing and staggering the technique can be when masterfully executed.

