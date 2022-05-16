The house of the mouse has more to offer than just the ever-expanding MCU.

Since launching back in late 2019, Disney+ has quickly become a leading name in the streaming war. Owing to Disney's desire to buy up every major entertainment company in existence, Disney+ offers a diverse range of film and television featuring some of the biggest franchises in the world.

With Marvel movies continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney+ has become the only place to watch the TV shows that bridge the gaps between releases. However, the service has more to offer than superheroes, and its television library features plenty of great non-Marvel shows, ranging from recent originals to old favorites.

'Bluey' (2018-)

Bluey follows the adventures of puppy Bluey as she and her friends let their imaginations run wild. An animated series from Australia, Bluey is made for children but is sweet and imaginative enough to appeal to older audiences, especially parents who want to watch something with their kids.

While the characters are all talking animals, Bluey represents modern Australian life, from the sense of humor to the exploration of the local wildlife. Family is also a major focus of the series, and Bluey showcases the positive effect supportive parents can have on growing children.

'The Simpsons' (1989-)

The Nostradamus of television, The Simpsons, has been airing longer than a decent chunk of its viewers has been alive. Following the exploits of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and the colorful residents of their town Springfield, The Simpsons is one of the most influential TV shows of all time.

Currently airing its 33rd season, The Simpsons is the longest-running American scripted television series. The show's influence on popular culture is undefinable as phrases such as "D'oh" and "Meh" have even been entered into the Oxford Dictionary. While later seasons have waned in quality, The Simpsons remains a classic.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Set in between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars expands the battle between the Galactic Republic and those that wish to bring harm to the galaxy. As it is set before Anakin Skywalker's downfall, the series can further develop his character and relationship with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, the two famous Jedi are not the only main characters, as The Clone Wars focuses on a large cast. Some original characters, such as Ahsoka Tano, proved so popular that they became a more significant part of the Star Wars canon moving forward.

Gravity Falls (2012-2016)

Following young twins Dipper and Mabel Pines, Gravity Falls is an animated series full of paranormal mysteries and supernatural creatures. Based on creator Alex Hirsch's childhood, the series combines the joys and pitfalls of growing up with the childlike realization that the world is bigger than we know.

While it only ran for two seasons, Gravity Falls is beloved and quickly amassed a devoted fan base. Critics also praised the series, highlighting its ability to combine a genuine portrayal of childhood with a sense of humor that will appeal to all ages.

'Snowdrop' (2021-)

A romantic drama from South Korea, Snowdrop tells the tale of two university students and the romance that occurs between them. Set in 1987, the story takes place while the real-life Democracy Movement occurs, leading to a major political change in the country.

K-dramas have become extremely popular in the last few years thanks to the rise of streaming, and Snowdrop will appeal to fans of the genre. Combining romance with real-world drama while throwing in a few twists, the series is a compulsive watch across its 16 episodes.

'Doug' (1991-1999)

A television staple for 90s kids everywhere, Doug follows the title character as he navigates the daunting time of adolescence. While usually categorized with other children's shows due to its animated nature, Doug addresses real-world issues, such as teen bullying, struggles with self-esteem, and one's first romantic relationship.

Beginning on Nickelodeon, Doug ran for four seasons before the network decided to cancel the fifth. The series was then purchased by Disney, who produced three more seasons and a film. These later seasons and movies can be found on Disney+, while the early seasons are on Paramount+.

'Dug Days' (2021)

From one Doug to another, Dug Days follows the daily life of the adorable Golden Retriever from Pixar's Up. Set after the film, Dug has been adopted by 78-year-old Carl, and each episode features Dug getting into problems around the house, such as babysitting puppies and dealing with that pesky squirrel.

No matter the mess Dug causes, the understanding Carl is always there to comfort him at the end of the day. Dug Days is a wholesome watch and will be loved by children and adults alike. Expect to be loudly "awwing" many times throughout its brief five episodes.

'DuckTales' (2017-2021)

A reboot of the '80s cartoon (which can also be found on Disney+), DuckTales concerns Scrooge McDuck, a rich business magnate, who is asked to babysit his three young nephews. Together, the family embarks on regular adventures around the globe in search of lost treasure.

Featuring a stacked voice cast, including the likes of David Tennant, Danny Pudi, and Ben Schwartz, DuckTales was a hit with audiences and grew a fan base as big as the original series'. After the show finished airing, a podcast was released to keep up with the daily lives of the characters.

'The Muppet Show' (1976-1981)

A homage to the popular variety shows of the '70s, The Muppet Show features the beloved puppets in a range of sketches and musical numbers. Starring the likes of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie Bear, each episode also featured a famous guest star. Notable guests include Elton John, Julie Andrews, and Steve Martin.

A beloved series from a bygone era, The Muppet Show is a gateway to these classic characters for a younger generation. It also serves as a way for parents to show their children the comedy of their youth.

'The Mandalorian' (2019-)

Possibly the best thing to come from Star Wars since the original trilogy, The Mandalorian, follows the title character (Pedro Pascal), a lone bounty hunter who roams the galaxy. After a job leads to a young alien child being taken into his care, "Mando" goes on the run to protect his adopted son from harm.

Even if you have not watched The Mandalorian, you would be well aware of "Baby Yoda" after the character swiftly took over the internet in 2019. More than just being a cute side character, the relationship between the Mandalorian and this child is the heart of the show, helping to keep it grounded amongst all the action and interstellar drama.

