Every time viewers encounter the word "love" in the title of a film or television program, they immediately assume it's a romance. 9 out of 10 times, the case is accurate. It's also how the filmmakers summarize the story for the audience and notify them of the approaching romantic waves in the movie or television show.

However, there is a very rare time when a movie or television show with the word "love" in the title doesn't actually deliver on the promise of romance or even come anywhere near that territory. Thus, the word "love" in these films and television shows' titles may also refer to something else, such as a plot device, a topic that deals with it, or nothing at all.

1 'From Russia with Love' (1963)

From Russia with Love is an action spy film and the second installment in the Bond franchise starring Sean Connery as 007 James Bond. As SPECTRE intends to exact revenge on Bond for killing Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman) in the first film, Bond is sent to Turkey to help Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi), a clerk at the Soviet embassy, escape.

The movie is a resounding triumph as both a Bond movie and an espionage movie, loftily combining the best of both genres while laying the groundwork for future adventures. Moreover, reprising his role as 007, Connery exudes charm and strength a few times more than he did in 1962's Dr. No.

2 'Love and Death' (1975)

Love and Death is a Woody Allen comedy film starring Allen and Diane Keaton as two Russians living in the Napoleonic Era, Boris, and his pseudo-intellectual cousin Sonja, who have satirical philosophical arguments and plots to assassinate Napoleon.

Love and Death is not only one of Woody's most continuously humorous movies but also represents a few additional milestones for both Keaton as an actress and Allen as a filmmaker. Additionally, the film was beautifully shot in France and Hungary, which adds to the hilarity of the anachronistic sight gags.

3 Love and Bullets (1979)

Love and Bullets is an action crime film that follows Phoenix Police Detective Charlie Congers (Charles Bronson). He is dispatched to Switzerland to bring back a dangerous mobster's girlfriend so she may testify against him. However, the mobster also orders someone to assassinate them.

It was filmed in the high mountains of Switzerland and has action and explosion scenes that are on par with Bond movies. Despite not being a fan or critic favorite, the movie is an excellent pick for a fun and interesting action flick that anyone can enjoy.

4 Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder is a superhero film and the fourth installment in the Thor franchise. The film continues to follow the titular character, played by Chris Hemsworth, who is attempting to find inner peace and must enlist the aid of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his former girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from eradicating all the gods.

A strong ensemble pushes the film's unique fusion of comedy and weighty drama through, making it enduring and successful. Despite being less upbeat than its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, Love and Thunder is unquestionably amusing, provocative, and filled with scenes that will appeal to the masses.

5 Love and Monster (2020)

Love and Monster is a post-apocalyptic monster adventure film that follows Joel Dawson (Dylan O'Brien), who, along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground since the Monsterpocalypse seven years ago. Joel then decides to leave his comfortable underground bunker one day to find his ex-girlfriend.

With O'Brien as its center, Love and Monsters is a bold genre mashup that combines affection with fear seamlessly. It also includes an enormously entertaining monster adventure made possible by a potent idea, creative direction, and endearing acting, making it very enjoyable to view.

6 Fire of Love (2022)

Fire of Love is an American-Canadian documentary film that uses archival footage to trace the lives and careers of brave French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who finally perished in the Mount Unzen eruption in 1991.

With its looser plot and creative editing, Fire of Love is portrayed in a way that makes it feel like a tribute to French New Wave movies. The Kraffts' lives, professions, and legacy, as well as their love for one another and commitment to the study of volcanoes, are all honorably celebrated in this documentary.

7 Love, Death & Robots (2019 - )

Love, Death & Robots is an adult animated anthology streaming TV series that explores a variety of genres, with a focus on comedy, horror, science fiction, and fantasy. Even though not every episode includes all three components in the title, which alludes to how each episode is thematically related to the three issues in the title.

The show is an innovative collection of short animated films that blends intriguing ideas with odd animation techniques and compelling voice acting to create a diverse mix of dark tales that has something for everyone. Additionally, in addition to excellent visuals and intriguing storytelling, each episode has intricate aspects that viewers must delve deeper into to understand.

8 'From Paris with Love' (2010)

From Paris with Love is an English-speaking French action thriller movie that follows James Reese (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a personal assistant to the American ambassador in France who enjoys a comfortable life in Paris with his girlfriend. He later teams up with field agent Charlie Wax (John Travolta) due to a lack of operatives in France for a mission.

With exhilarating action sequences, humorous moments, and stunning and romantic Parisian surroundings, the movie is amusing and doesn't take itself too seriously. Travolta also steals any scene he appeared in, thanks to his charisma and likability.

9 'Recipes for Love and Murder' (2022 - )

Based on Sally Andrew’s novel of the same name, Recipes for Love and Murder is a South African black comedy mystery TV series that follows Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy), a food enthusiast who resides in the South African town of Eden. She is lured into a murder case with her fierce young black investigative reporter colleague, Jessie September (Kylie Fisher).

Kennedy's charming performance and Fisher's unexpectedly edgy performance carried the show. Moreover, even though the show contains too many subplots that could potentially confuse everything, the locales are stunning, the acting is excellent, and the recipes are fantastic.

10 'After Love' (2020)

After Love is a British drama film set in the port town of Dover, the film follows Mary Hussain (Joanna Scanlan), whose husband unexpectedly passes away, leaving her a widow overnight. Later, she learns he has a secret in Calais, which is barely 21 miles over the English Channel, the day following the funeral.

The film is a stunning study of bereavement, resentment, and ultimate compassion with very little dialogue has been used. Moreover, After Love explores its heavy subjects with subtle potency and deftly weaves a significant third-act twist into the story in a way that strengthens the movie's humanity

