Graphic novels lend themselves well to the screen. They're already visual narratives, even laid out similar to shots in a storyboard. As a result, some of the most successful movies of the last two decades have been based on comics. However, films based on graphic novels go far beyond just Marvel and D.C. Some of the all-time best graphic novels don't feature superheroes at all.

In fact, there are some terrific graphic-novels-turned-films that take place entirely in the real world, like Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis and Harvey Pekar's American Splendor. These creators push the boundaries of the medium, while also crafting compelling stories that work well as feature films.

10 'Ghost World' (2001)

IMDb score: 7.3/10

Ghost World is a comedy-drama directed by Terry Zwigoff, based on the comic by Daniel Clowes. Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson), are best friends but have different outlooks on life. Enid is a sarcastic and rebellious outsider who is struggling to find her place in the world, while Rebecca is more practical and conformist.

As they navigate their way through their last summer before college, they encounter a variety of eccentric characters, including a lonely record collector played by Steve Buscemi. Ghost World is a witty and poignant coming-of-age tale with a killer cast that more than lives up to the source material.

9 'American Splendor' (2003)

IMDb score: 7.4/10

American Splendor is a comedy-drama based on the autobiographical comic book by Harvey Pekar. Paul Giamatti plays Pekar, a file clerk and comic book writer who chronicles his mundane life in a series of underground comic books. It's a blend of documentary and fiction, with Pekar himself appearing throughout the movie to offer commentary and insight.

The film was lauded for its inventive style, which blends animation and live-action. Audiences also praised Giamiatti's raw portrayal of a man trying to find meaning in his everyday existence. The result is a moving and original film about the power of storytelling and the importance of finding beauty in the ordinary.

8 'A History of Violence' (2005)

IMDb score: 7.4/10

This thriller from director David Cronenberg is an adaptation of a 1997 graphic novel by John Wagner and Vince Locke. The film tells the story of Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen), a mild-mannered family man living in a small Indiana town who becomes a local hero after he foils a robbery at his diner. However, Tom's newfound fame brings unwanted attention from the mob, who believe that he is a former hitman named Joey Cusack. Tom is forced to confront his former life and protect his family from the danger that surrounds him.

It's an intense exploration of identity, violence, and the consequences of our actions. Mortensen delivers a powerhouse, believable performance. He would collaborate with Cronenberg again on Eastern Promises and Crimes of the Future, but this might be their most suspenseful project.

7 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

IMDb score: 7.5/10

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Kieran Culkin lead this infectious Edgar Wright adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel. Cera plays the eponymous slacker and bass guitarist who falls for Ramona Flowers, a mysterious girl who has seven evil exes that he must defeat in order to win her heart.

It's a visually stunning and highly stylized tribute to video games and comic books, with inventive fight scenes and colorful visuals that capture the spirit of the source material. Cera's performance as Scott is both hilarious and endearing, while Culkin hints at the comedic chops that he would later unleash on Succession. Although not a box office success, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has rightfully earned a cult following.

6 '300' (2006)

IMDB score: 7.6/10

"This is Sparta!"300 was one of the 2000s' most hard-hitting historical epics. Based on Frank Miller's graphic novel, it chronicles the Battle of Thermopylae, where King Leonidas and some 300 Spartan warriors fought to the death against the Persian army led by Xerxes. Director Zack Snyder captures the graphic novel's aesthetic, with a unique color palette and stylized violence.

Gerard Butler's performance as Leonidas is commanding and powerful, while Lena Headey brings depth to the character of Queen Gorgo, It's an interesting parallel to her role as Cersei in Game of Thrones. The film had a big impact on the action genre, including the proliferation of the "slow-motion" technique used in the fight scenes.

5 'Blue is the Warmest Color' (2013)

IMDb score: 7.7/10

Blue is the Warmest Color is an acclaimed French coming-of-age drama directed by Abdellatif Kechiche. It explores the romantic relationship between two young women, Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Emma (Léa Seydoux) over several years. It's based on the 2010 graphic novel by Jul Maroh.

The film's explicit sex scenes and portrayal of lesbian relationships sparked some controversy, but its intimate depiction of young love and self-discovery has also garnered numerous accolades, including the Palme d'Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

4 'Road to Perdition' (2003)

IMDb score: 7.7/10

Road to Perdition is a crime drama directed by Sam Mendes. Tom Hanks stars as Michael Sullivan, a hitman for Irish-American mob boss John Rooney, played by Paul Newman. The film takes place in the 1930s and follows Sullivan as he seeks revenge after his wife and youngest son are murdered.

Along with his surviving son, Michael Jr.(Tyler Hoechlin), they embark on a dangerous journey while being pursued by the mob. The original graphic novel was written by Max Allan Collins, and published by an imprint of DC. The cinematography and hard-boiled performances nail the grim, gritty mood of the comics.

3 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

IMDb score: 7.9/10

Edge of Tomorrow is Independence Day meets Groundhog Day. William Cage (Tom Cruise), a public affairs officer, is thrown into a war against an alien race known as "Mimics." After being killed in battle, Cage finds himself in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly. With the help of Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), Cage learns to use his newfound abilities to strategize against the Mimics.

The film was adapted from the Japanese light novel All You Need is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. It's a bit goofy but very entertaining, with impressive special effects and a unique plot. Cruise and Blunt's chemistry (especially their banter) adds to the appeal.

2 'Persepolis' (2007)

IMDb score: 8.0/10

Persepolis is an animated movie directed by Marjane Satrapiand Vincent Paronnaud, based on Satrapi's autobiographical graphic novel. It depicts her experiences growing up in Iran during and after the Islamic Revolution. She also spends some time living in Austria, giving her a unique perspective on her home country. It's both a coming-of-age story and a political commentary, exploring themes of identity, culture clashes, and the struggle for freedom. Marjane is voiced by Chiara Mastroianni, while Catherine Deneuve voices her mother.

The animation style is unique and captivating, and very true to the graphic novel. It makes for a thought-provoking and emotional journey, providing insight into a part of the world and culture that is often misrepresented or misunderstood. It's especially relevant in light of the ongoing protests in Iran, especially by women.

1 'Oldboy' (2003)

IMDb score: 8.4/10

Oldboy is a legendary South Korean neo-noir directed by Park Chan-wook. Choi Min-sik is Oh Dae-su, a man who is imprisoned for 15 years without explanation and then suddenly released. With the help of a young sushi chef (Kang Hye-jung), Oh Dae-su sets out to find his captor and unravel the mystery behind his imprisonment.

It's based on a '90s manga by Garon Tsuchiya and illustrated by Nobuaki Minegishi. Like the original, the film is a violent tale of revenge and redemption, with a plot that takes several unexpected twists and turns. Choi Min-sik's performance is outstanding, while Park Chan-wook's visual style is haunting and beautiful. Park would arguably make better films with The Handmaiden and Decision to Leave, but Oldboy remains his most explosive project.

