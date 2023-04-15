A sub-genre of the Western film, Revisionist Westerns typically subverts the traditional characteristics of the Western genre, putting more emphasis on psychology and character than explosions and shootouts. In this same way, many other genres have their own 'revisionist' films.

Upending the conventions of their genre, these movies often sit between the hallmarks of their style with postmodern, metatextual storytelling. By challenging their own nature, these movies created something new from something timeless.

10 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

The first of Quentin Tarantino's revisionist history trilogy, Inglourious Basterds, takes historical liberties with such a flair that they're completely forgivable. A war film shot more like a Western, Inglourious Basterds is a film concerned with authenticity but not with reality. Visually bold and delightfully acted, the movie is a symphony of imagination.

Besides the obvious elements that make Inglourious Basterds different from classical war films, it is more concerned with character than battle and, unlike most earnest combat campaigns, is incredibly indulgent in a good way. One of Tarantino's most skillfully crafted films, Inglourious Basterds, "just might be (his) masterpiece."

9 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Edgar Wright has managed to become one of the revered filmmakers of his generation due to his simultaneous ability to satisfy genre obsessives and mainstream audiences in equal measure. A zombie horror with amusement, or a comedy with thrills, Shaun of the Dead remains perhaps the ideal movie to highlight Wright's unique skill set.

Shaun of the Dead works because it creates an homage that feels fresh. While it references predecessors that it is indebted to, like Dawn of the Dead and An American Werewolf in London, it delivers a flavor all of its own. The first installment in Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy," Shaun of the Dead is an emulation that has been the source of its own imitation ever since.

8 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

David Lynch's most visually spectacular movie, Mulholland Drive is a "surrealist dreamscape in the form of a Hollywood noir." A quelling from the foreboding subconscious of dreams and desires, the film is a haunting pop song that needs to be played in reverse to reveal its true, sinister underbelly (metaphorically).

Lynch's films typically transcend established genres, instead often more aptly described using artistic movements. Tonally, Mulholland Drive is a lot easier to wrestle down when put in the context of classic film noirs. It's a dazing, often hallucinatory parade that, like Lynch's best works, tries to drown you out rather than burn you alive.

7 'Adaptation' (2002)

Finding humanity in the absurdity of life is, at the most rudimentary level, the lasting nature of Charlie Kaufman's work. While his films can find the comic through lines of deep seeded parapsychology, Kaufman is truly a tragedist, in the same way Samuel Beckett was. One of his most inventively lucrative films, Adaptation remains one of his best.

As both a comedy and re-imagining (or perhaps just imagining), Adaptation finds Kaufman at his expeditious. It is, like Being John Malkovich, a work of frustration that is incredibly easy to watch. Although it is a seminal work of cinematic metafiction, Kaufman's introspection and the film's lightness with its dense narrative make it such a magical jaunt.

6 'La La Land' (2016)

What makes Damien Chazelle perhaps the defining filmmaker of his generation and one of the most naturally talented alive is, besides his camera virtuosity, expert staging, and genius with musical cues, he has a nasty cynicism that undercuts his whimsical romanticism. Chazelle's Best Director Oscar-winning film, La La Land, is the culmination of that merger.

The performances are dazzling, and Chazelle makes every frame burst with authentic vigor and passion. It's a dreamy film, like a wish that's too good to come true. In the end, it is, and Chazelle knows it. Its ending, a melancholic chimera of lost hopes and lost lives, summons a desperate, eternal truth hidden among the glossy city of stars.

5 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Another Tarantino flick, his debut Reservoir Dogs, which grossed under $3 million at release but is now seen as a seminal work of 1990s independent cinema. Often dubbed a crime film, Reservoir Dogs mixes together other movies and genres into a dish of its own, with Tarantino's singular cinephilia and skill making it a fresh delight.

It is part Sam Peckinpah violent shootout, part early Martin Scorsese gangster movie. It has also been compared to Glengarry Glen Ross, which was released in the same year. Glengarry Glen Ross was a theater piece shot as an action movie, whereas Reservoir Dogs is an action movie played out like a theater piece. One of the film's greatest tricks, for all the focus on its blood and brutality, Tarantino never shows the actual heist occur.

4 'The Man Who Wasn't There' (2001)

In a way, all Coen Brothers movies are revisionist films. With their films spanning styles and genres, the duo always find a tonal throughline that makes each of their works seem like a continued history. Of the pair's 18 movies together, only five are not set in the past, allowing them to play around with the narrative.

One of their more underrated movies, The Man Who Wasn't There is another ode to the past. A classic noir with a heavy nod to James M Cain, the film is a meditation on happenstance with a Midwestern temperament. It's a slow-burn crime movie, one with more interest in character than action, but the comely cinematography and Billy Bob Thornton's lead performance make The Man Who Wasn't There a worthy reinvention.

3 'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

Robert Altman knew that his brilliant, hilarious, charming, cynical take on Raymond Chandler would attract detractors. Reveling in this, The Long Goodbye reinvented the detective genre in a way not done since The Big Sleep. This is a movie out of time, as Altman updates his mystery and Shamus into the 1970s, two decades later than the original book.

Unlike other New Hollywood mysteries with comic elements like Harper or The Late Show, The Long Goodbye is authentically languorous, a character study masquerading as a study of style. Its influence cannot be overstated as it created the sketch for modern cult classics like The Big Lebowski, Inherent Vice, and Under the Silver Lake.

2 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Estimated to be one of the most awarded films of all time, Everything Everywhere All at Once puts a lot of seeds on its metaphorical bagel but ultimately succeeds best as a mild domestic drama and humane story about Asian American immigration and identity hiding under the veil of a grand science fiction action adventure martial arts extravaganza.

While its particular brand of millennial nihilism can come across as a bit jejune, the filmmaking is A plus. The energy and elation the film has to be on a big screen is evident and contagious. It's very likable, fun without being funny, a mixture of world-class filmmaking and contributions with a swirl of ideas passionately put to screen.

1 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is an unnerving yet deeply romantic voyage into the only thing worse than our deepest nightmares and fantasies. With Charlie Kaufman's cynicism aided by Michel Gondry's zest for life, the film is a bitter account of lost human connection shot like a starry-eyed carnival.

It is a very mature work and surprisingly cohesive for its many literary allusions it has. A groundbreaking "romantic comedy," producers have been trying to recreate the magic of the film ever since its release. However, Kaufman's intellect, Gondry's feelings, and the wonderful performances make Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind a genuine outlier.

