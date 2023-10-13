With their cold winters and gorgeous landscapes, Nordic countries are able to produce uniquely atmospheric and visually striking horror films. While region-specific horror movements like Asian Extreme and New French Extremity have gained international recognition, Nordic horror has typically been overlooked in genre discussions.

From slashers to body horror to vampire films, Nordic countries have been excelling in the creation of varied and powerful horror films for over a century. Containing entries from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Iceland and covering the silent era to the present day, these are 10 excellent Nordic horror movies for the Halloween season.

10 Good Boy (2022)

Written and directed by Viljar Bøe, Good Boy is a Norwegian psychological horror movie about Sigrid (Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen), a university student who begins a relationship with a handsome and wealthy young man named Christian (Gard Løkke). However, after a successful first date, Sigrid discovers to her horror that Christian's "pet dog" is in fact a man in a costume, and the situation only becomes stranger and more sinister after this revelation.

Good Boy is a tense and well-acted microbudget horror movie and was impressively made by a crew of film students. In particular, it features a perfectly executed twist moment that is genuinely stomach-turning. With a tight runtime of 76 minutes, the film maintains suspense and discomfort throughout and is entertaining from start to finish.

9 Dead Snow (2009)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, recently known for Violent Night, Dead Snow is a Norwegian horror-comedy about a group of vacationing students being besieged by a troop of Nazi zombies. The film features copious amounts of blood and gore and contains fun, intense, and absurd action sequences, deftly executed by Wirkola's directing.

Dead Snow is ridiculous in all the best ways, featuring intestines being used as ropes and machine gun-mounted snowmobiles, and deeply over the top villains. For fans of zombie movies and splatter films, Dead Snow offers wonderfully silly delights enhanced by great special effects and its unique mountainous setting.

8 Lamb (2021)

Icelandic folk horror family drama Lamb, directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, follows a couple named María (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) who discover a lamb-human hybrid among the sheep on their farm and decide to raise her as their daughter. The film focuses on themes of grief and parenthood as told through both familial drama and fairytale horror.

Ada, the titular lamb, is truly adorable, and concern for her safety drives much of the film's sublime tension. With realistic creature effects, great lead performances, especially from Rapace, and a strong soundtrack, Lamb is a beautiful and subtle domestic horror story in line with A24's other releases.

7 Häxan (1922)

Released over a century ago in 1922, Häxan is a Swedish silent horror essay film shot in Denmark and written and directed by Benjamin Christensen. The film explores the history of witchcraft and the occult in medieval folklore, as well as contemporary theories about the connections between witchcraft and the medical diagnosis of 'hysteria.'

Häxan is very impressively made for its era, featuring wonderful costumes to bring its many demonic figures to life. Naturally, due to its dark subject matter, the film was controversial and derided as perverse upon release which has only made it more resonant with time. One of the best and most unique horror films of the silent film era, Häxan is a true gem of Nordic horror.

6 Speak No Evil (2022)

Danish psychological horror Speak No Evil, directed by Christian Tafdrup, follows a Danish family as they vacation at the home of a Dutch family they met several weeks prior. Eventually escalating to a horrific extent, their situation is immediately tense and questionable with their hosts Patrick (Fedja van Huêt) and Karin (Karina Smulders) routinely overstepping boundaries and mistreating their son (Marius Damslev).

The film is a satire of social norms, with protagonists Bjørn (Morten Burian) and Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch) behaving in frustratingly polite ways that totally jeopardize the safety of them and their daughter Agnes (Liva Forsberg). Brutal and uncomfortable, Speak No Evil is a social horror that explores the extreme consequences of confrontation avoidance and people-pleasing.

5 The White Reindeer (1952)

Directed by Erik Blomberg, The White Reindeer is a Finnish horror film based on indigenous Sámi folklore. The film was co-written by Blomberg and Mirjami Kuosmanen, who plays the lead role of Pirita, a woman who sacrifices a white reindeer in an attempt at ritual magic and ends up transforming into one herself during each full moon.

Featuring stunning cinematography of snowy landscapes and Finnish wildlife, the film is visually gorgeous and works well with the limitations of its black-and-white visuals. As well as exploring cultural traditions of Sámi shamanism, the film contains echoes of the werewolf and vampire subgenres which makes it a compelling and unique creature feature from the age of classic horror.

4 Lake Bodom (2016)

Inspired by the 1960s true crime case of the Lake Bodom murders, Lake Bodom is a Finnish slasher film co-written and directed by Taneli Mustonen. The film follows a group of modern teenagers as they spend the night camping at the site of the murders in order to investigate their theories behind the case.

Led by a strong performance from Nelly Hirst-Gee, Lake Bodom is a compelling and twist-filled horror film that succeeds wonderfully in destabilizing and shocking its audience with its wild reveals and plot developments. The film sets up intriguing mysteries and pays them off with intense and brutal violence, making it one of the best slasher films produced in Finland.

3 Hatching (2022)

Hatching is a Finnish body horror creature feature directed by Hanna Bergholm and starring Siiri Solalinna as Tinja, a 12-year-old girl with a fraught relationship with her overbearing social media influencer mother (Sophia Heikkilä). When Tinja finds an egg in the forest and decides to nurture the bizarre creature that hatches from it, her previously stifling and controlled life becomes thrown into free fall.

The film's creature effects are spectacular, integrating its practical and digital effects perfectly to create a visually striking and shockingly believable monster. Led by an excellent performance from Solalinna, Hatching is a compelling horror story and a great satire of puberty and complicated mother-daughter dynamics.

2 Thelma (2017)

Directed by Joachim Trier, Thelma is a Norwegian horror/romance film about a young woman (Eili Harboe) with uncontrollable supernatural powers that present as psychogenic seizures. As Thelma attends university and falls in love with Anja (Kaya Wilkins), a female classmate, the shame she feels about her lesbian identity begins to unleash supernatural chaos.

The film provides both tense horror and nuanced character drama, creating strong empathy for its central character. Focusing on themes of religious trauma, sexual repression, and first love, Thelma is coming-of-age horror at its best and most tender.

1 Let the Right One In (2008)

One of the most beautiful and strikingly tender horror films ever made, Let the Right One In is a romantic vampire horror film directed by Tomas Alfredson and adapted from the screen from John Ajvide Lindqvist's novel of the same name by the author himself. The film follows a lonely and bullied young boy named Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) as he meets and falls in love with a vampire named Eli (Lina Leandersson).

The film is simultaneously sweet and bloody, providing a deeply sympathetic portrayal of a child vampire. Exploring themes of otherness, connection, and queerness, Let the Right One In is a wonderful horror film led by two fantastic child actors who capture the vulnerabilities and strengths of their characters perfectly.

