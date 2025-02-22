Nordic noir is an ever-growing genre, with a gritty, moody take on the crime genre that caters to those millions of viewers who like their mysteries served with a side of bitter realism. Typically set in Scandinavia, in recent years, crime media outside the region has adopted the Nordic noir style, showcasing the ever-growing reach of this beloved genre. With that in mind, the streamers were never going to miss an opportunity to latch onto popularity, with Netflix one platform that hosts some of the best Nordic noir movies in recent memory. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best Nordic noir movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These movies are available on US Netflix.

'Loving Adults' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% | IMDb: 6.5/10