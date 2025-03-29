Nordic noir TV shows have been popular around the world since the 1990s, but the genre has received renewed interest in the last decade or so, largely thanks to the streaming boom. With international audiences seeking high-quality television, these gritty investigative thrillers have become a beloved facet of our shared cultural landscape. While there are many great shows available through paid streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, there are also a lot of great Nordic noir shows you can stream completely free on services like Tubi, Plex, and The Roku Channel. Read on to discover our selection of the very best Nordic noir shows you can stream online for free, from popular favorites to lesser-known gems.

‘Wisting’ (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Wisting Genre Police Procedural Language Norwegian, English Number of Seasons 5 Debut Date April 11, 2019

Created by Trygve Allister Diesen and Kathrine Valen Zeiner, Wisting is a Norwegian police procedural series that follows a senior investigator in Larvik and his daughter, a crime journalist. Sven Nordin stars as detective William Wisting, with Thea Green Lundberg as his daughter, Line Wisting. The show’s first three seasons also stars Carrie-Anne Moss as visiting FBI Special Agent Maggie Griffin. The first season is based on the novels The Caveman and The Hunting Dogs by Jørn Lier Horst.

Wisting was already a much-talked-about series in Norway ahead of its premiere because of its record-making budget. At €11.4 million, it was the most expensive drama ever produced in the country. The show received largely favorable reviews from critics and audiences upon its premiere and was renewed for four more seasons, the latest released in 2024. With a tense thriller plotline, great cinematography, and interesting characters, Wisting is an impeccably well-made crime drama that’s arguably one of the best Nordic noir shows ever made.

‘The Bridge’ (2011 - 2018)

IMDb: 8.6/10