The world loves a mystery, especially one that unfolds in front of our eyes from the comfort of our couch. In recent years, the rapid growth of a sub-genre known as Nordic noir has taken the world by storm, offering a Scandinavian tilt to classic crime stories. Typically set in bleak landscapes and featuring hardened detectives solving gritty and unflinching mysteries, the rising popularity of Nordic noir has been well-documented and accumulated millions of fans across the world. Never ones to miss a trick, Prime Video now hosts some of the best, even if via other streaming platforms. Without further ado, here's a look at the best Nordic noir shows on Prime Video.

'Those Who Kill' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Those Who Kill Genre Crime, Thriller Language Danish Number of Seasons 4 Debut Date March 1, 2019

This police procedural created by Ina Bruhn follows talented criminal investigator Jan (Kenneth M. Christensen), who is tasked with searching for 17-year-old Julie, a girl who has been missing for half a year. However, this case takes a horrifying turn when Jan finds the remains of a girl that matches Julie's description, and another girl suddenly also goes missing, leaving him with no choice but to turn to criminal profiler Louise (Natalie Madueño) for help. A frantic, gutwrenching tale pierces the heart of Those Who Kill, with the subtle score helping to craft a constant sense of unease. Featuring four seasons of top-quality procedural drama, this is a Nordic noir you won't want to miss. - Jake Hodges

'Wisting' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Wisting Genre Police Procedural Language Norwegian, English Number of Seasons 5 Debut Date April 11, 2019

Created by Trygve Allister Diesen and Kathrine Valen Zeiner, Wisting follows the titular homicide detective, William Wisting (Sven Nordin), who is tasked with keeping his local community safe. However, his veteran career faces its toughest and most personal challenge yet when the investigation into a vicious serial killer begins to threaten the life of his journalist daughter, Line (Thea Green Lundberg). A wholly immersive procedural with all the trimmings, Wisting is exactly what you could want from a crime series and more. Bleak and harrowing, the violent crimes at its center certainly aren't for the weak of heart, making this an often difficult but certainly rewarding watch. - Jake Hodges

'Bordertown' (2016 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Bordertown Genre Crime Drama, Nordic Noir Language Finnish Number of Seasons 3 Debut Date October 16, 2016

One of the most popular Nordic noirs in recent memory, Bordertown follows detective inspector Kari Sorjonen (Ville Virtanen), a man referred to as the "Sherlock of Finland." After moving from the bright lights of Helsinki to the sleepy border town of Lappeenranta, Kari hopes to spend more time away from work and with his family. Little could he know that the crimes of this place are wholly demanding. Featuring a stellar central performance from Virtanen, Bordertown lasted for four successful years before its eventual end, with each three to four episodes covering a different and always intense case. Quirky and definitely dramatic, Bordertown earned plenty of fans for good reason. - Jake Hodges

'Pagan Peak' (2018 - 2023)

IMDb: 8.0/10

This German-Austrian crime drama crossover from 2018 follows a pair of dedicated detectives, Ellie (Julia Jentsch) and Gedeon (Nicholas Ofczarek), whose investigation into a body found in the Alps is set to change their lives forever. Bitter professional and personal rivals, can Ellie and Gedeon put their differences aside to solve a case that continues to unravel into chaos before their very eyes? A thrilling, refreshing twist on the classic buddy cop genre, Pagan Peak is a success thanks in no small part to the genius pair of performances at its core. Both Ofczarek and Jentsch are entirely immersive as Gedeon and Ellie, making each of Pagan Peak's 24 episodes simply fly by. - Jake Hodges

'Van der Valk' (2020 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Starring Doctor Who alum Marc Warren, Van der Valk is set in modern-day Amsterdam and follows the titular Dutch detective, played by Warren, in a loose remake of the series that originally ran from 1972 to 1992. The show follows Van der Valk alongside his partner in crime-solving, Lucienne Hassell (Maim