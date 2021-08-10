There’s something about Norse Mythology games that keep bringing gamers back. While everyone is kind of a dick in Greek Mythology, Norse Mythology is all about honor and holding the line with your brothers to face enormous challenges. Norse Myths also revolve around the glory of never giving up and fighting until the very end. It’s no wonder so many people are attracted to the Viking life. While it’s easy to understand the appeal of Norse Mythology, it’s not always so simple to chose what to play next. That’s why we put together a list of nine Norse Mythology games for you to unleash the Ragnarök in your living room.

We’ve tried to build this list with games big and small. And while some titles are combat-focused, others feature peaceful exploration. It doesn’t matter what kind of gamer you are; if you love Norse Mythology, there’s something for you on this list. So without further ado, let’s open the Bifrost and explore nine Norse Mythology games that will let us travel all over the Nine Realms.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Microsoft Windows

Now that the Assassin’s Creed franchise has delved deep into Viking culture, it’s impossible to make a list about Norse Mythology games and not include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While many players can be (reasonably) reticent about picking up the game due to Ubisoft’s long history of game-breaking bugs and excessive microtransactions, Valhalla does stand out as a fantastic Viking experience. The writing is top-notch, there’s a vast world to explore, and the Valhalla team was careful to create regions that could reflect the history and legends of the Viking era. The game might extend its welcome to players already burned out from the previous Assassin’s Creed games since Valhalla doesn’t change too much from the old formula. However, with two DLCs adding more quality content to the game, this might be the perfect time to give it a chance.

Valheim

Image via Iron Gate, Coffee Stain Publishing

Available on: Linux, Microsoft Windows

While still in Early Access on Steam, Valheim became one of the biggest hits of 2021, with more than 5 million copies sold. This is an even more impressive feat considering the indie status of developers Iron Gate Studio. Even though a small team initially developed it, Valheim offers a polished survival experience in a randomly generated world that hides brutal boss battles inspired by Norse Mythology. The best part of Valheim is that you can share the joy with your friends, as 10 players can explore the environment together.

Valheim is a must-play experience for lovers of survival games that even adds satisfying combat on top of its gameplay. The fact that Valheim feels satisfying and finished since Early Access is also great news, as it implies the game will still receive a lot of love and become better as years go by.

God of War

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Boy!

Kratos’ latest adventure is a glorious reinvention of the franchise that allowed us to slay all the Greek Gods and Titans between 2005 and 2010. Released in 2018, God of War is a lot more than Santa Monica Studio’s excuseto beat the Norse Gods to a pulp. Actually, the game offers an advanced combat system where blind button-mashing is no longer enough to ensure victory. While every previous God of War game is spectacular, 2018’s installment can offer the same violent satisfaction of taking down giant creatures while remaining more grounded and balanced. Of course, it helps a lot that the writing of God of War grew with its player base, and the father-son tale told by the latest game is one to be remembered for many years to come.

Volgarr the Viking

Image via Crazy Viking Studios, Adult Swim Games

Available on: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One

I hope that are some old-schooler gamers out there because Volgarr the Viking is the perfect adventure to quench your thirst for tough-as-nails platformers that make you feel like an Odinson when you beat it. Developed by Crazy Viking Studios, Volgarr the Viking is a homage to 1980s platformers such as Ghosts 'n Goblins. However, contrary to Ghosts 'n Goblins, Volgarr the Viking almost doesn’t have random events, meaning the player can memorize the enemy placement at every level and get better are reacting at the proper time. That means Volgarr the Viking is the kind of game that teaches you to be a better player instead of just throwing a lot of upgrades your way. And with two endings available, there’s enough content to challenge the bravest of the Vikings.

Munin

Image via Gojira, Daedalic Entertainment

Available on: Microsoft Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, macOS

Munin is the first game on our list not to feature combat. Also, you can even play it on the go, as developer Gojira’s puzzler is also available on phones. In Munin, Loki took the wings of the title protagonist while feeling mischievous. Now, to recover Odin’s messenger wings, players need to navigate 77 puzzle levels on foot. The twist is that players must turn the level itself to reach their goal, creating new paths and displacing moving parts. History is not the strongest suit of Munin, but the game features some clever puzzles that can grab your attention for many hours. Also, this is a Norse Mythology game that doesn’t involve Viking raids and giant monsters, better suited for players looking for a casual puzzle challenge.

Northgard

Image via Shiro Games

Available on: PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, Xbox One

Want to lead your Viking clan to victory while conquering the world but still feel smart while doing so? Northgard got your back!

Developed by Shiro Games, Northgard is an RTS game in which the player must lead their Viking clan into the wilderness, fending off dire wolves and giants, building bases, and attacking villagers on their way. There are multiple conditions of victory to each level and a multiplayer mode where players can either fight each other or cooperate to reach their goal.

Northgard is a beautifully crafted game that demands that the player plans ahead while gathering resources, building, making units, and finally exploring the territory and claiming it for themselves. It’s the best strategy game inspired by Norse Mythology out now, and with a mobile version available, it’s also a game to play on the go.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Image via Ninja Theory

Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming

No game on this list will hit your feelings as hard as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

In this action-adventure title, the player takes control of Senua, a woman suffering from psychosis who decides to venture through Viking lands in hopes of rescuing the soul of the man she loves. Senua believes the Vikings who attacked her village also imprisoned her lover’s soul, and with a sword in hand, she’ll face any dangers to free him from the evil Norse Gods.

With Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory crafted a beautiful tale of love, revenge, and how myths shape our reality, while also dealing with mental health in a respectful and touching way. Hellblade is an unmissable game to anyone who loves a good story, with sound design that’s undoubtedly among the best in the industry. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is also available in VR, although only a good pair of earphones is needed to enjoy what the game has to offer.

The Frostrune

Image via Grimnir Media, Snow Cannon Games

Available on: Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS

Following a shipwreck survivor trying to uncover the mystery of an abandoned island, The Frostrune is a game that shows how passionate the developers were about Norse Mythology. It’s no wonder, then, that The Frostrune is the most historically accurate game in this list, built upon a deep investigation of Norse Mythology without any influence from other cultural sources.

The Frostrune is a point-and-click adventure game, which might not be everyone’s flagon of mead. Still, since the game doesn’t overstay its welcome and takes only three hours to complete, every lover of Norse Mythology should definitely give this adventure a shot. Developed by Grimnir Media, The Frostrune also features beautifully hand-painted images that help the game shine among the dozens of point-and-click adventures we find available online.

Jotun

Image via Thunder Lotus Games

Available on: Windows, macOS, Linux, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

While Jotun features some slow exploration levels, the game shines most during its challenging boss battles. The game follows Thora, a Viking woman who didn’t die in combat and can not enter the gates of Valhalla. The gods, however, decided to give Thora a second chance, and now the warrior must prove her value by slaying Jötunn, giant elemental creatures inspired by Norse Mythology.

The first game of Thunder Lotus Games already features the beautiful hand-drawn animation the studio is known for, but the brutal combat is the star of the show. Each boss battle is challenging in its own unique way, demanding pattern memorization and fast reflexes. Lovers of a good Boss Rush will also be well-served with Jotun.

