The Best Nostalgic Gems on Disney+ You Forgot from Your Childhood

0

Disney+, the company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform, offers a multitude of pleasures, from the chance to re-watch classic animated favorites, to the chance to fall in love with brand new series like The Mandalorian and The Imagineering Story. There’s also just the fun of stumbling upon some half-forgotten oddity from your childhood and realizing, Oh my God I can watch this anytime I want. It’s those nostalgic gems that we want to focus on today, as we come through the archeological dig of your own memory and uncover some lost treasures.