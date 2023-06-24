Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which little-known movies have the most A-list casts. These are obscure, offbeat films (many of them box office flops) that vanished into the ether soon after their release but feature surprisingly big actors.

The Redditors came up with a few interesting selections, some of which are good, but most of which are unknown for a reason. A certain kind of film fan might still enjoy them as cinematic curiosities.

10 'Tiptoes' (2002)

Tiptoes is a bizarre movie about a love triangle involving two brothers, played by Matthew McConaughey and Gary Oldman. It was critically panned and has appeared on some lists of the worst movies ever made. Even director Matthew Bright demanded that his name be removed from the project.

RELATED: 10 Movies With the Best Audience Reactions, According to Reddit

It's surprising that so many talent performers signed on to such a disastrous film. In addition to McConaughey and Oldman, the cast includes Kate Beckinsale, Patricia Arquette, and Peter Dinklage. "I could tell you the plot, but you wouldn't believe me. It's wild," said Redditor Menard42. "Gary Oldman's role of a lifetime," added user Wishart2016.

9 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Image via New Line Cinema

Drop Dead Gorgeous is a darkly comic mockumentary that satirizes beauty pageants and small-town rivalries. It follows the contestants of the Sarah Rose Cosmetics Mount Rose American Teen Princess Pageant in a fictional Minnesota town. Some of the girls are willing to go to any lengths to win the coveted title.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Slasher Movies of the 2000s

There are plenty of Hollywood heavyweights in the cast: Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, Allison Janney, Brittany Murphy, and Amy Adams in her film debut. It remains something of a cult film. "Drop Dead Gorgeous has straight A-list talent in minor roles, and is a criminally underrated classic!" said Redditor mullaloo.

8 'Frailty' (2001)

In this psychological thriller, a man named Fenton Meiks (Levi Kreis) shares a shocking story with an FBI agent (Powers Boothe). Meiks claims that his brother Adam (Matthew McConaughey) is a serial killer known as 'God's Hand'. He explains that, when they were children, their late father (Bill Paxton) told them that he had received a divine vision, instructing him to hunt down and kill demons disguised as ordinary people.

RELATED: 10 of the Darkest Comedies of All Time, According to Reddit

"Frailty is great, and wildly underrated. I think Paxton could have had a very interesting career as a director if he'd chosen to follow that path," said user kerik_of_the_north. "It’s an incredibly well-crafted thriller," agreed Redditor thegermblaster.

7 'State of Grace' (1990)

Terry Noonan (Sean Penn) is an undercover cop who returns to his childhood neighborhood of Hell's Kitchen in New York City. There, he reconnects with his childhood friends Jackie (Gary Oldman) and Stevie (John C. Reilly), who have become involved in the Irish-American mob led by Jackie's older brother, Frankie (Ed Harris). As Terry infiltrates the mob, he finds himself torn between his loyalty to his childhood friends and his duty as a law enforcement officer.

"Irish mob/undercover cop film that doesn't get mentioned when discussing these actors' works. Very reminiscent of what Scorsese would eventually do in The Departed," said Redditor cynic96. "Gary Oldman is my favorite actor of all time, and this is one of his best performances. Anyone who hasn't seen this movie is missing out," added user TheVampyresBride.

6 'Dark Places' (2015)

Dark Places is a thriller based on a novel by Gillian Flynn, author of Gone Girl and Sharp Objects. Charlize Theron stars as Libby Day, a troubled woman who survived the massacre of her family as a child. Libby testified that her older brother, Ben (Corey Stoll), was responsible for the brutal murders. However, years later, Libby is approached by a group of true-crime enthusiasts known as the Kill Club, who believe that Ben is innocent. Libby reexamines the events of that night and finds that the truth might be more complex than she had ever thought.

The supporting cast is also star-studded, including Christina Hendricks, Nicholas Hoult, and Chloë Grace Moretz. "The movie came out the same year as Fury Road and it completely flew under the radar," said Redditor shy247er.

5 'Murder by Death' (1976)

Decades before there was Knives Out, there was Murder by Death. User nowhereman136 described it as "five of the world's foremost detectives are invited to a spooky mansion to solve a murder that hasn't been committed yet. Hilarity ensues." Each of the main characters is a parody of a famous literary detective, like Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.

It's a veritable who's-who of 1970s stars, featuring Peter Falk, Alec Guinness, David Niven, Peter Sellers, Maggie Smith, and writer Truman Capote. "I love this movie!" said Redditor maethora27 simply.

4 'The Big Hit' (1998)

Melvin Smiley (Mark Wahlberg) is a mild-mannered contract killer who finds himself in a series of misadventures after his fellow hitmen mistakenly kidnap the wrong girl, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Melvin tries to keep the situation from spiraling out of control, while at the same time hiding the truth of his work from his girlfriend Pam (Christina Applegate).

It's quite an odd action comedy, directed by the cult Hong Kong action director Kirk Wong. "It's insanely over-the-top stupid, but leans into the stupidity so much it works," said user girafa.

3 'The Flowers of War' (2011)

The Flowers of War is a lesser-known war movie starring Christian Bale and directed by Zhang Yimou, the filmmaker behind legendary martial arts movies like Hero and House of Flying Daggers. It's set during the late 1930s in the city of Nanking after the Japanese army invades China. Bale plays an American who poses as a priest in an attempt to escort a group of Chinese women to safety.

"Most have probably never seen or heard of this one. There are some very hard-to-watch moments. The movie is banned in Japan (probably because of how evil the Japanese soldiers are depicted)," said Redditor citypanda88.

2 'The Jacket' (2005)

George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh produced this thriller about a Gulf War veteran (Adrien Brody) who is wrongly accused of murder. After being subjected to an experimental treatment, Jack finds himself confined to a straitjacket but learns that he has the ability to time travel to the future.

It's a bizarre premise, but the cast list includes some serious star power, like Keira Knightley, Kris Kristofferson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Daniel Craig. "Never hear it talked about it (maybe it was a smaller release in the UK where I am) but I thought it was good, solid performances, especially by Daniel Craig," said user DavidBlunkettsDog.

1 'Blow Out' (1981)

Image via Filmways Pictures

Blow Out centers on Jack Terry (John Travolta), a sound technician who accidentally records a car accident while working on a low-budget horror film. As Jack analyzes the recording, he realizes that the accident was not an accident at all, but a deliberate act of political assassination. Jack's life is thrown into peril as he tries to bring the truth to light. Travolta is joined in the supporting cast by Nancy Allen and John Lithgow.

It's a cult classic directed by Brian De Palma, which flopped on release but influenced various directors. Quentin Tarantino, for one, named it as one of his favorite films and cited it as the reason he cast Travolta in Pulp Fiction. "Blow Out is just an awesome crackling thriller," said user tinoyk. "It's a really good neo-noir. The final dialogue line is very memorable," one Redditor said.

NEXT: The 10 Most Polarizing Blockbusters of the Modern Era