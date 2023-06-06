It is hardly any news to anyone that the horror genre is among the most beloved, continuing to capture many's attention with its unusual premises, providing the adrenaline rush everyone needs once in a while, and intellectually stimulating viewers, making them ask themselves what they would do if they were in a similar situation.There are many different subgenres inside the treasured core horror genre; movies that deal with the occult and tackle magical powers and practices, for instance, are quite popular and usually fan favorites. From The Blackcoat's Daughter to A Dark Song, these are some of Reddit's most-mentioned picks of the category.

10 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' (2015)

Starring Emma Watson, The Blackcoat's Daughter is an underrated Oz Perkins-directed horror mystery that follows a troubled teenager who sets out on an enigmatic journey to a remote prep school where two lost classmates (Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Boynton) encounter a frightening threat from an evil entity.

When SutterGains asked fellow film enthusiasts on the platform which are some of the best horror films about the occult, TheCochMan couldn't help mentioning the 2015 feature. "I have to second this one. I think about it constantly," a now-deleted account replied. While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, The Blackcoat's Daughter is assuredly a notable pick in the category.

9 'The Empty Man' (2020)

Centering on an ex-cop (James Badge Dale) who is searching for a missing girl but ultimately stumbles onto a clandestine society that is trying to conjure a horrific otherworldly being, David Prior's The Empty Man is a disturbing, ambitious flick featuring a creepy atmosphere.

"I know a lot of people only care for the intro of the movie but it is worth a full watch," palechar44 explains on the platform, as the film seems to be a hit or miss for general audiences. "Love the tone of it as well as the investigation/detective aspect. They are some of my favorite type of horror movies."

8 'Suspiria' (2018)

Luca Guadagnino's enthralling remake of the iconic 1977 film of the same name stars Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and Dakota Johnson, among other talents. The feature tells the story of a terrifying renowned dance company led by choreographer Madame Blanc and located in Berlin. What students don't know is that a coven of witches runs the school.

Although both movies are great (with some people actually preferring the original), Davoneous makes a point to highlight which is, in their opinion, the better film: "Suspiria (the remake, not the original). Fantastic movie." When the user was asked what made the 2018 version of the occult horror film superior, they wrote, "Writing, dialogue, camerawork, soundtrack (Thom Yorke), gore, casting, acting."

7 'Pyewacket' (2017)

In Adam MacDonald's compelling 2017 horror mystery, viewers tag along as an edgy young girl (Nicole Muñoz) performs an occult ritual to call a witch to kill her mother. The result? She ends up unwittingly awakening a force in the woods.

Although it isn't talked about as much as other films of the genre, McDonald's movie is evidently appreciated on the platform. According to revnya, who seconded the user who mentioned the feature, Pyewacket is a "hidden gem." In a different reply, hannaraehorror adds that "that film was messed up in the best way," while Prestigious-Host8977 writes that "Pyewackett is definitely a creative, unsettling film."

6 'The House of the Devil' (2009)

The House of the Devil, set in 1983, follows a young student named Samantha Hughes, played by Jocelin Donahue, who struggles to provide for herself and is forced to find a babysitting job. Gradually, she comes to understand that her clients are hiding a dreadful secret and endangering her life.

Directed by Ti West — the filmmaker behind the X franchise starring Mia Goth, which features X, Pearl, and the upcoming MaXXXine) — this intriguing movie is among Reddit's favorite picks. "Movie also contains my favorite jump scare. It's really good," Peanlocket suggested. "Absolutely House of The Devil, fits all of OP's criteria," a user added.

5 'Hereditary' (2018)

The incredibly well-acted Hereditary is possibly one of the most terrifying movies of recent times, and that is not only due to its storyline, which focuses on a grieving family in the aftermath of the grandmother's death and the disturbing series of events that unfold but also to the creepy imagery the film features.

With a brilliantly executed unsettling premise, Ari Aster's fan-favorite film also fits the bill when it comes to horror movies featuring occult elements that stick with viewers for a long time. "I just watched Hereditary and I can tell you it is one of the SCARIEST movies I have ever seen about the occult," a now-deleted account wrote. "It's great that the lore in the film is based on real demonology, and it appeals to a classic fear: that everyone is out to get you. Brilliant arthouse horror."

4 'Hellbender' (2021)

Centering on the relationship between a mother and daughter (Toby Poser and Zelda Adams) and the tests it undergoes, the low-budget Hellbender follows the two as they navigate through life in an isolated home in the woods, and the latter ultimately discovers her family's connections with witchcraft.

John and Zelda Adams and Toby Poser's wicked film will likely not appeal to everyone. Nevertheless, it is still a one-of-a-kind coming-of-age tale. On top of this, it also counts on engaging visuals. "I just watched Hellbender a few weeks ago. I loved it! Really good. Fairly dark too," Itsawlinthereflexes commented.

3 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

1973's well-crafted The Wicker Man follows Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward) as he looks into the complaint of a missing child and travels to the Scottish island of Summerisle. Howie gets closer to finding the youngster as he learns about the islanders' peculiar customs and witnesses the locals' sexual antics and paganism.

Shocking and provocative, this Robin Hardy mystery horror is intense and atmospheric, with an impactful ending that will linger in the audience's minds for a while; it is also one of the best from one of the horror genre's finest decades. "The original [The Wicker Man]," a Redditor recommended on the website, and SteinDickens guarantees that it's worth checking: "Watched it a few years ago, and I loved every second of it."

2 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

A classic found footage that defined the genre, The Blair Witch Project is among the most chilling horror films. The plot centers on three film students' (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams) quest on collecting footage on the Blair Witch, a supposed myth and local murderer. However, it all turns begins to crumble when the team finds themselves lost in the woods.

"This should be a given. Everyone should see this at least once," destenlee wrote when a Redditor mentioned the film in the comments of a "top 10 occult horror movies" thread on the platform. Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez's unsettling and realistic picture is a massive hit even today, and for good reason.

1 'A Dark Song' (2016)

In Liam Gavin's horror drama starring Catherine Walker and Steve Oram, a determined woman — whose son has been murdered by teenagers — and broken occultist put their lives on the line to execute a dangerous ritual that will grant all their wishes.

In Liam Gavin's horror drama starring Catherine Walker and Steve Oram, a determined woman — whose son has been murdered by teenagers — and broken occultist put their lives on the line to execute a dangerous ritual that will grant all their wishes.

Present in almost every Reddit discussion regarding horror movies about the occult, A Dark Song turned out to be quite a pleasant surprise to many. "It's a little slow at the start but it has a great ending," ConVonCon remarked. "Well as far as films where someone actually did their damn research and weren't just like 'idk the devil or whatever' like all of the Conjure-verse silliness, A Dark Song has no equal," a user noted.