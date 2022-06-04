From essays on 'Love Death + Robots,' to interviews with the stars of HBO Max's 'Hacks,' these are the best of the best on Collider this week.

This week on Collider, we've been busy! Between catching new episodes of new Disney+ Star Wars universe show Obi-Wan Kenobi to the debut of Season 3 of The Boys, we've been watching everything we can get our hands on and then some. All that content consumption has resulted in a mix of contemplative opinion pieces, nuanced interviews, cutting-edge news drops, and thorough round-ups of all the best content our favorite streamers currently have to offer. From in-depth conversations with the stars of HBO Max's Hacks to our review of Jeff Bridges' newest thriller series The Old Man, here are the top posts on our site this week. The best of the best from our writers, all boiled down into one easy list.

'Love, Death + Robots' and the Bleak Moral Message of David Fincher's "Bad Travelling"

A deep dive into the "Bad Travelling" episode of David Fincher's Love, Death + Robots Volume 3, this opinion piece unravels the deep moral message behind the episode's bleakness. Reminiscent of Fincher's previous work in projects like Se7en and Fight Club, this piece seeks to uncover how "Bad Travelling"s grim nature communicates the lengths people will go to justify their actions as fair and reasonable.



How Taika Waititi's 'Our Flag Means Death' Performance Wrestles With Blackbeard's Legacy:

Who was the real Blackbeard, and how does Taika Waititi's portrayal of the famous pirate hold up to the original in HBO Max romantic comedy Our Flag Means Death? This article lays out the legend of Blackbeard, the torturous truths other projects have shied away from, and the rare genius of how this show wrestles with the many Blackbeard legacy layers other projects have left behind.



'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Breaks Down Why You have to see it in IMAX:

You really need to see Top Gun: Maverick in IMAX. Don't believe us? Tuck into this exciting interview between our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and director Joseph Kosinski before you make any final movie-going plans! Kosinski reveals how he shot and assembled this sequel with the IMAX experience in mind and all the ins and outs of directing this kind of larger-than-life action epic. We also get an inside look into all Kosinski's favorite things about the IMAX movie-going experience. It's a conversation you don't want to miss.



The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix In June

Netflix is constantly changing its library and keeping up with the shifts can be overwhelming. We get it! That's why we've got you covered with this quick and easy guide to all the best new movies now streaming on Netflix in June. Don't waste your time scrolling and scrolling through your queue. From Jennifer Lopez's new documentary Halftime chronicling her Superbowl Halftime performances to the feel-good movie Love & Gelato, these are our top new Netflix picks.



'Hacks' Season 2: Jean Smart & Hannah Einbinder on Why the Honeymoon Phase is Over For their Characters:

If you love Hacks, you've got to tuck into this deep dive interview between our very own Senior Reporter Christina Radish, Jean Smart, and Hannah Einbinder. In this sit-down, they discuss the trajectory of Smart and Einbinder's characters Deborah and Ava's relationship in Season 2. Smart and Einbinder really dig into what makes this beloved comedy so special, and why Deborah and Ava have graduated from the honeymoon phase of their relationship. An added treat? Smart uncovers how she really felt singing on the show.



'Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hayden Christensen on New Experiences Playing Darth Vader in the 'Star Wars' Prequel Series:

How has exploring Anakin's darker side been for Hayden Christensen? In this Collider exclusive from Star Wars Celebration, the Star Wars veteran shares his experience playing the famous Skywalker across all the franchise prequels and, now, in his latest iteration with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Christensen reveals what's new about playing Darth Vader this time around and how he continues to find new dimensions within such a well-known, well-worn character.



'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

Image via FX

Our review of the new FX show The Old Man digs into why this thriller is often as conflicted as its central character. Behind all the action and intrigue rests a quiet character study about a man and his dogs. And yet, Bridges' performance does not disappoint. Uncover all the ways that aside from being a little rough around the edges, this show perseveres with sharp tact and tension worth a watch.

Read more here.