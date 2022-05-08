There is a plethora of Kiwi comedic and dramatic talent the rest of the world is missing out on.

When people think of New Zealand film and television, things like Peter Jackson’s epic Lord of the Rings trilogy and HBO’s hilarious Flight of the Conchords usually come to mind. They may even think of Taika Waititi and his ever-growing catalog of funny yet thoughtful productions such as BOY, Jojo Rabbit, Reservation Dogs, or even the cult classic What We Do in the Shadows (including the US spin-off series of the same name, which recently aired its third season).

While all this content is great, there is a whole world of New Zealand television that is just waiting to be discovered by global audiences, including both shows featuring up-and-coming talent and higher budget productions with more globally recognized cast and crew. If you enjoy the small amount of Kiwi content that has filtered into the Hollywood sphere and are looking to diversify your current media diet, then here are six television shows made in New Zealand you’ve been missing out on.

Creamerie (2021-Present)

Image via TVNZ OnDemand

In a world where a viral plague has wiped out the majority of men, three friends who live on a New Zealand dairy farm have a fateful encounter with what could be the last living man on earth. This black comedy is the brainchild of Perlina Lau, J.J Fong, Ally Xue, and director Roseanne Liang, four Kiwi Asian women making headway in diversifying New Zealand’s screen industry. The series premiered in 2021, ironically after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted production in 2020.

One of the show’s strengths is how each woman has a distinct well-written character. Lau’s Pip is optimistic yet naive, and ever so eager to please the leaders of the Wellness organization that now runs the country in lieu of the former government. Fong’s Jamie is an excellent exploration of substantial grief and perseverance. And rounding our the trio is Xue’s Alex, who is the perfect embodiment of chaotic good and a freedom advocate who's an outspoken critic of the Wellness organization. Watchers of Creamerie might notice some familiar faces with Rachel House, of Thor: Ragnarök and Jojo Rabbit fame, and Jay Ryan, who audiences will recognize as grown-up Ben in IT: Chapter Two, joining the cast. Lau, Fong, Xue, and Liang are also the founders of Flat3 productions, the production company behind Creamerie, whose flagship series Flat3 has three seasons, all available on YouTube and Vimeo. Creamerie is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

Image via The CW

A spin-off from the widely popular What We Do in the Shadows, Wellington Paranormal is a mockumentary television series created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement that follows Wellington police and the X-Files-like cases they encounter. From alien abductions to demonic possession, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu, seen recently in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop) and Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue - also known for Waiti’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople) and O'Leary (Karen O’Leary - returning from her cameo in the original What We Do in the Shadows), take each bizarre encounter in their stride and do their best to get to the bottom of things - often in unintentionally hilarious fashion.

A genuinely funny and earnest addition to what could be considered a What We Do in the Shadows shared universe, Wellington Paranormal Season 4 debuted on HBO Max back in February 2022.

Image via Starz

A BBC New Zealand miniseries based on the 2013 Man Booker prize-winning novel by Eleanor Catton, The Luminaries tells the tale of a young adventurer, Anna Wetherell, as she migrates to New Zealand’s South Island’s West Coast during the 1860s gold rush. A period drama filled with love, revenge, mystery, and intrigue, The Luminaries is perfect for fans of shows like Belgravia or Death and Nightingales and boasts a diverse cast including Eve Hewson (The Knick) as protagonist Anna, Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) as the mysterious fortune-teller Lydia Wells, Himesh Patel (Don’t Look Up) as adventurer Emery Staines, and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) as ex-convict Frances Carver. The series is currently available on Starz.

Image via Sundance TV

After returning to New Zealand to visit her dying mother, Sydney detective Robin Griffin (played by Mad Men’s Elizabeth Moss) becomes entangled in the investigation of a missing 12-year-old girl, Tui Mitcham (Jacqueline Joe), who vanished from the small town of Laketop. Co-written and co-directed by Oscar-winner, Jane Campion (Power of the Dog), Top of the Lake is a multi-award-winning crime drama based in Queensland, New Zealand. Praised for exploring heavy themes of rape culture and gender dynamics, Top Of The Lake is highly recommended on both Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes.

Joining Elizabeth Moss on the cast list is David Wenham (Lord Of The Rings: Two Towers), Peter Mullan (Netflix’s Cursed), Tom Wright (Barkskins), and Holly Hunter (The Comey Rule), not to mention Gwendoline Christie, David Dencik, Ewen Leslie, Alice Englert, and the iconic Nicole Kidman. You can now watch Top of the Lake on Hulu.

Outrageous Fortune (2005-2010)

Image via TV3

An older entry on the list but easily the most influential, Outrageous Fortune is the Kiwi crime comedy-drama that set the stage for future shows like Shameless to flourish. Outrageous Fortune follows the lives of a career criminal family, the Wests. After her husband, Wolf West (played by Grant Bowler), is sent to prison, West family matriarch Cheryl (Robyn Malcolm) decides to set her entire family straight, telling them that from then on they must abide by the law. What ensues is a chaotic series of events as each family member attempts to go on the straight and narrow. Outrageous Fortune also stars The Boys' Antony Starr as twins Van and Jethro.

After gaining worldwide acclaim, Outrageous Fortune was adapted in both the UK as Honest in 2008 and in the US as Scoundrels in 2010. With six seasons and over 100 episodes, Outrageous Fortune is New Zealand’s longest-running drama series. All seasons of the show are currently available on Amazon Freevee.

Find Me a Maori Bride (2015 - 2017)

Image via Maori Television

As it is evident from this listicle, Kiwis have a knack for comedies and this entry is no exception. The second mockumentary in this list, Find Me a Maori Bride follows cousins Tama (Cohen Holloway from Taika Waititi’s BOY) and George (Matariki Whatarau of The Brokenwood Mysteries) as they reconnect with their Maori roots.

The cousins set out looking for love after their late grandmother sets them the ultimatum to find a Maori bride within six months or risk losing their multi-million dollar inheritance. What follows is a hilarious quest that you certainly need to have in your life. Find Me A Maori Bride, unfortunately, is unavailable on traditional streaming services. However, some episodes are available on-demand in New Zealand, so if you’re ever in the region it’s worth taking a look.

Image via Netflix

Ok, we’re cheating a bit here because this entry isn’t a television show. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t include it because if you haven’t seen it then, yes, you are really missing out. Once again Taika Waititi (goodness, this man is busy!) has been involved in yet another Kiwi gem, this time 2018’s The Breaker Upperers, written, directed, and starring Madeleine Sami and Jackie Van Beek (two more What We Do In The Shadows alumni).

Sami and Van Beek play Jen and Mel, two cynical women who run an Auckland-based agency that specializes in helping people break up with their partners. This is often done with highly unorthodox methods including fake pregnancies and kidnappings, producing hilarious results. An official selection in the Sydney, SXSW, and BFI London Film festivals, The Breaker Upperers received very positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, eventually premiering on Netflix internationally in 2019.

