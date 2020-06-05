The Best Classic Movies on HBO Max

With the launch of HBO Max, the new site has a hub devoted to just movies under the Turner Classic Movies banner. The number of acclaimed films can be pretty overwhelming, and shy of Criterion Channel, you won’t find a better collection of classic Hollywood, indie, and foreign films available for streaming. But it can be a little tough to know where to start when there’s so much good stuff available, so we’ve narrowed it down a bit by providing a list of the best classics available on HBO Max. We’ll keep updating this list as new classics are added to HBO Max’s massive selection, but in the meantime, take a look at these giants of cinematic history.