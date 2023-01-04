Fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled action movies usually have badass heroes who save the day with their courage and combat skills. These heroes are usually depicted as young and energetic, but on multiple occasions, old-school action heroes have proved that they can be just as effective at what they do.

Like Jackie Chan in The Foreignerand Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate, the genre has more than enough of these characters to prove that they can kick ass and look as cool doing it as the youngsters.

Jackie Chan as Ngoc Minh Quan in 'The Foreigner' (2017)

In this fun action thriller, a humble London businessman's dark past erupts back to the surface when his teenage daughter dies in a senseless terrorist attack, and he has to track down those responsible.

There's something undeniably poignant yet cool about watching Jackie Chan in The Foreigner, playing an aging man struggling to polish his rusty skills. In any case, Chan proves he hasn't lost his touch. Fueled by grief and a wish for revenge, his character moves in an environment very different from what audiences are used to seeing the actor in.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Very few action movie heroes are as iconic and influential as Indiana Jones, the dashing professor slash adventurous archaeologist. In The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, an older Indy heads to Peru searching for an object with allegedly supernatural powers.

Fans had multiple complaints about the fourth Indiana Jones movie, but Harrison Ford is too old for the role wasn't one of those complaints. Quite the contrary: the actor nailed the part, and hopefully, he will continue to do that in the upcoming final movie in the series.

Al Pacino as Vincent Hanna in 'Heat' (1995)

Michael Mann's acclaimed slow-burning crime drama Heat follows an obsessive thief leading a crew on various heists in L.A. while a determined detective pursues him without rest.

Al Pacino plays Vincent Hanna, the cop chasing the master thief. He's skilled with a gun and incredibly loyal to his job — perhaps way too much. He's a truly fascinating protagonist, and Pacino uses the role to show that his action star skills are as polished as an energetic actor.

Chuck Norris as Booker in 'The Expendables 2' (2012)

There are plenty of good reasons why Chuck Norris is remembered as one of the coolest action stars in movie history. So, when he was brought on board in The Expendables 2, genre fans knew they were in for a treat.

The thrilling sequel is fun enough as it is, full of iconic stars of the genre and testosterone-brimming fight scenes, but throwing in a legend of Norris's caliber in a fun little cameo is the cherry on top. As you would expect, Booker is a fearsome one-man army even though the actor was 71 and retired at the time of filming.

Harrison Ford as Han Solo in 'Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens' (2015)

Love or hate Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy; if you're a fan of the giant sci-fi franchise, you must remember the childlike excitement you felt when Harrison Ford's Han Solo first walked back into the Millennium Falcon after years of absence.

Han is undoubtedly one of the best parts of The Force Awakens and the whole sequel trilogy, and Ford fits into the character's shoes as if he had never taken them off in the first place. As sarcastic and reckless as ever, but with an added air of pathos and repressed sadness, he reminded fans of why he's one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars.

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' (2019)

No one expected anything from this legacy sequel/reboot, but to Terminator fans' surprise, Dark Fate turned out to be a fun action flick with nice callbacks and solid fan service.

Sarah Connor, the star of the first two movies in the franchise, makes a triumphant return in this film, and it's an absolute delight. Simply put, she's one of the coolest action movie protagonists of all time, so seeing her still being an untouchable hero in her late '60s makes her even more badass.

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Image via A24

Without a doubt, one of the biggest surprises of 2022 was Everything Everywhere All At Once, a sci-fi action comedy about an aging Chinese immigrant who discovers that only by connecting to the lives she could have led in other universes can she save all of them, including her own.

Michelle Yeoh, one of the biggest female stars of martial arts cinema, plays the protagonist. Her arc throughout the story and the incredibly fun and creative ways she fights perhaps makes her the best action film protagonist of 2022.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in the 'John Wick' Franchise (2014-)

Keanu Reeves has always been an absolute blast of fun in any action movie he stars in, but with the John Wick franchise, he took the world by storm. He plays a former hitman forced back into the criminal underworld he had walked away from.

The writing of these films isn't what gets people in the doors, it's the hard-hitting action, but Wick is still a fascinating and layered character played by Reeves with incredible dedication. The directing for each movie is fantastic, and the action set pieces are some of the best in the genre, so Wick's age never shows.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in the 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise

When the movie series Mission: Impossible started way back in 1996, Tom Cruise was a young action star at the peak of his career. Over two decades later, he's still at the top of his game, and Ethan Hunt is still as sharp an action hero as ever.

Cruise (and Hunt, too, it's safe to assume) is in his 60s, and he's still performing wild record-breaking stunts that look exhilarating on screen. Determined and fearless, Hunt is the go-to man when you want a mission done quickly and effectively, and watching him fulfill those missions hasn't gotten boring in all these years and likely won't happen anytime soon.

Liam Neeson in All His Latest Movies

Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

You've got to respect a man who sticks to his brand. In his 70s, Liam Neeson continues to be one of the most prolific and consistent action stars of modern times. Not everyone likes the movies that he's been starring in over the last few years, but those who do have the guarantee that if Neeson is in the film, they'll enjoy it.

The actor loves to play masculine, tough, rough-around-the-edges heroes and antiheroes loyal to their mission and fearless in the face of danger. Even if a particular film isn't great, having Neeson as the star guarantees a fun time.

