For seven whole seasons, Once Upon a Time gripped fans with its intriguing twists of classical fairytales. What would happen if The Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) got her happy ending? What would it look like if these magical characters lived in the real world? What if Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming's (Josh Dallas) daughter were the only ones who could save them all? Every single time, the storylines were plentiful and complex.

Sure, there were the odd cheesy moments, goofy graphics, and bizarre family tree choices, but that simply gave the show its charm. At the end of the day, this was a show that loved to challenge the ideals of good vs. evil, as well as highlight the great power of true love, and who could ever complain about that? As such, it only seems fair to reflect on this warm-hug of a show and look back at its best episodes - that is, at least according to IMDb.

Once Upon A Time Release Date October 23, 2011 Creator Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz Cast Lana Parrilla , Colin O'Donoghue , Robert Carlyle , Gabrielle Anwar , Dania Ramirez , Mekia Cox Seasons 7 Studio ABC

15 "Think Lovely Thoughts" (Season 3, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Image via ABC

In Peter Pan's (Robbie Kay) clutches, Henry is in desperate need of help as his heart is about to be taken off his chest as part of a spell to grant his executioner immortality. Meanwhile, back in the Enchanted Forest, a young Rumplestiltskin (Wyatt Oleff) and his deadbeat dad live at the margins of society. However, a trip to Neverland might prove to be life-altering for the two, and not in a good way...

Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold-centric episodes of Once Upon a Time are always a delight to watch. Robert Carlyle is without a doubt the most accomplished performer in the series, and his character is one of the most well-developed. Thus, while Carlyle himself doesn't spend all that much time on screen in "Think Lovely Thoughts", it is still amazing to see his character's past and understand what exactly makes him tick. In the end, what we learn is that Rumplestiltskin isn't all that different from his father, and that certainly makes the turn taken by his relationship with Baelfire (Dylan Schmid) sting even worse. – Elisa de Magalhães e Guimarães

14 "And Straight on 'til Morning" (Season 2, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Image via ABC

Set on their task to destroy Storybrooke, Greg (Ethan Embry) and Tamara (Sonequa Martin-Green) kidnap Henry (Jared Gilmore), forcing Gold and Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) into a truce. Meanwhile, the Blue Fairy finds a way to recover the memories of those who still can't remember their lives in the Enchanted Forest, and Gold finally gets rid of Lacey and brings Belle (Emilie de Ravin) back into the game. In the past, Hook forms a fragile bond with a young Baelfire and obsesses over getting back at Rumplestiltskin for Milah's (Rachel Shelley) death.

Greg and Tamara were never the most interesting antagonists of Once Upon a Time. One of them is named Greg, for crying out loud! Thus, it is not because of them that "And Straight on 'til Morning" makes it into a list of the best episodes of the show. No, what truly takes "And Straight on 'til Morning" to new heights is Gold's much-awaited reunion with Belle and, most of all, the dynamic between Hook and Baelfire. The father-son relationship that blossoms between them in the past stands in sharp contrast with the rivalry over Emma's heart that will emerge in the future. To see their bond become stronger and stronger and then break as Baelfire realizes who he's dealing with is truly something. – Elisa de Magalhães e Guimarães

13 "The Miller's Daughter" (Season 2, Episode 16)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Image via ABC

"The Miller's Daughter" centers around Cora (Barbara Hershey) and Regina's plot to kill Mr. Gold as he is at his weakest in order to take over the Dark One's place, as well as his power. However, the true center of the episode is not this evil plot taking place in Storybrooke, but the flashbacks that take us all the way back to the Enchanted Forest. This isn't rare for Once Upon a Time, but "The Miller's Daughter" take on the tale of Rumplestiltskin, featuring a young Cora (Rose McGowan) as the titular character who could allegedly spin straw into gold, is by far one of the greatest fairy tale retellings of the entire show, second only to the version of Beauty and the Beast depicted in "Skin Deep".

While both "Skin Deep" and "The Miller's Daughter" are love stories starring none other than tragic villain Rumplestiltskin, there is a key difference between both episodes. While "Skin Deep" is sweet and innocent, "The Miller's Daughter" is definitely the sexiest episode of Once Upon a Time. Spinning has never looked as steamy as with Cora and Rumple. And, to be fair, neither has evil. Yeah, the story is great as well, but the chemistry between McGowan and Carlyle is simply unmatched. – Elisa de Magalhães e Guimarães

12 "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" (Season 1, Episode 7)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Image via ABC

Jamie Dornan's Huntsman is one of those characters who were sadly cut from the show as their performers found better jobs elsewhere. It is a pity, as Graham is definitely one of the most interesting personalities introduced in Season 1 of Once Upon a Time. Thankfully, though, before he left, he gave us "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter," an examination of the local sheriff's past and present as he remembers his former life against Regina's will.

A character study through and through, "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" is a beautiful story about a man who never quite had control over his own fate. The episode also serves as a stark reminder of why Regina is such a fearsome villain, something that we can sometimes forget given the role she has taken among the good guys in the final seasons of the series. Here, her anger at Snow and her manipulative streak reach new heights as she takes hold of a man's entire heart - literally - and turns him into her emotional slave even in a strange, new world. Don't get us wrong: we are as glad that Regine got her redemption arc as the next guy, but every now and then, it is nice to remember why she needed redemption in the first place. – Elisa de Magalhães e Guimarães

11 "The Final Battle: Part 2" (Season 6, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Image via ABC

In the second part of the Season 6 finale of Once Upon a Time, everything seems lost as the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) has taken control of Storybrooke, with Emma (Jennifer Morrison) trapped in a mental hospital and Henry doing everything in his power to save her. Meanwhile, Snow, Charming, Regina, and Hook try to make their way out of an Enchanted Forest that has seen better days. In a thrilling episode, it is clear that our heroes will prevail, but exactly how they'll do it remains to be seen.

"The Final Battle: Part 2" is a perfect conclusion for a show that was already giving signs that it wouldn't remain a part of our television landscape for long. While Season 7 of Once Upon a Time still brought a lot of fans back to their sofas to witness a grown-up Henry (now played by Andrew J. West) making peace with the fact that fairy tales exist, "The Final Battle: Part 2" can be looked at as the end of an era. And what an end it was! Switcheroos aren't that rare in Once Upon a Time, but the one pulled by the Black Fairy sure dragged us all to the edge of our seats, and the gang's reunion in Storybrooke after her defeat is simply perfect, with a Last Supper reference and all. "Leaving Storybrooke" might've been a great ending and a better episode of television in itself, but no one would complain if "The Final Battle: Part 2" was actually the final battle for Once Upon a Time. – Elisa de Magalhães e Guimarães

10 "Operation Mongoose: Part 1" (Season 4, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Image via ABC

After striking an alliance with Rumpelstiltskin, Isaac (Patrick Fischler) - the Author - writes a new story; one where the world is flipped, and the villains finally get their happy endings. Now, with all of Storybrooke trapped in a warped reality, Henry must step up and become the ultimate hero by restoring the original fate of his family, all before the final page takes its turn.

What makes "Operation Mongoose" such a great two-part finale is that it really spices up the show. For four seasons - even despite its occasional fluctuations - there has always been a clear character distinction between the heroes and the villains. As such, at least for long-time fans, it was pretty fun to see this freaky Friday character swap plot (no matter how jarring it may have been). Evil Snow? Rumpelstitskin as a noble knight? Moody Prince Charming with eyeliner? Now that's a fun episode.

9 "New York City Serenade" (Season 3, Episode 12)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Image via ABC

A year after the defeat of Peter Pan, as well as the obliteration of the original curse, Emma and Henry find themselves living a happy new life in New York as mother and son, with no memories of Storybrooke, thanks to Regina's sacrifice. However, things quickly change when Hook arrives at Emma's door with a mission at hand: help Emma regain her memories, so she can once again save her family and friends from danger after suddenly reappearing back in Storybrooke.

The mid-season finale of Season 3 was emotional, to say the least. However, one silver lining is that the show was able to pack a punch with its second-half opener. Not only was it a nice breather to see Emma and Henry live a stress-free, mundane life; but, it was also a fun contrast to see flashbacks of the Enchanted Forest crew settling back into their old home - especially since it also introduced several new interesting characters. From Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) to Zelena (Rebecca Mader), a solid foundation is laid for fans to latch onto, particularly because these characters are seemingly set up to enrich Regina's already complex arc.

8 "Manhattan" (Season 2, Episode 14)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Image via ABC

While on a mission to help Rumpelstiltskin find his long-lost son, Emma gets the shock of her life when Baelfire's (Michael Raymond-James) identity is revealed to be someone from her past. Meanwhile - as Emma's memories begin to haunt her - Cora (Barbara Hershey), Regina and Hook take advantage of Rumpelstiltskin's absence and search for the dagger that controls him.

As the episode with one of the best plot twists of the series, "Manhattan" really captured how the show loves to complicate relationships and family trees. Having Baelfire be Henry's father not only set up a new dynamic between Rumpelstiltskin and the Charming family, but it also showed fans that every backstory has its purpose, as two of the biggest narrative threads were finally connected. Filled with great scene writing and stellar performances - particularly by Morrison, Carlyle, and Raymond-James - this episode is not only well revered, it's also a major fan favorite.

7 "Skin Deep" (Season 1, Episode 12)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Image via ABC

Following the robbery of Mr. Gold's (Carlyle) house, Emma suspects his intentions of taking matters into his own hands and seeking vigilante justice. Meanwhile, through flashbacks set in the Enchanted Forest, Belle makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin to relinquish her freedom in return for her town's protection during the Ogre War.

Rumpelstiltskin is without a doubt one of the most complex characters in Once Upon a Time. And up until this point in the show, he was often relegated as the ultimate villain. Luckily, "Skin Deep" showcased a new side to him by interweaving his character with the classic story of Beauty and the Beast. Though still mean and snarky as ever, thanks to Belle, a softer side of Rumple was introduced. His heart began to open once she saw the man he really was - one that was lonely and yearning for connection and love.

6 "A Land Without Magic" (Season 1, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Image via ABC

With Henry's life in critical danger, Emma and Regina have no choice but to work together to save their son. In doing so, Emma is forced to open her mind to the wider possibilities and believe in the fact that magic is real. Paralleling this journey are the flashbacks in the Enchanted Forest showcasing Prince Charming's mission to save Snow White from the clutches of The Evil Queen.

As the final episode of the great first season, this finale satisfied the desires of fans as Emma finally became a believer, thanks to her deep love for her son. From slaying dragons to finding potions to witnessing her friend turn into wood - Emma dives right into the deep end of the magical world, but seemingly seemed unfazed as it was all to save Henry. Frankly, that's what's great about this episode, as it showcases the ultimate culmination of true love. It's not only romantic. It's familial. And thanks to that, Emma not only breaks the curse, but she's also set up for a new destiny as the episode ends with magic entering Storybrooke.

5 "Leaving Storybrooke" (Season 7, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Image via ABC

As Wish Realm Rumpelstiltskin plans to eliminate all happy endings, Regina soon realizes that the only way to stop him is by curbing Wish Realm Henry from his dangerous path of vengeance. Meanwhile, Alice (Rose Reynolds) and Robin race to Storybrooke (Tiera Skovbye) in dire need of help as they seek to rescue their friends and family - including Weaver, who is ready to face his evil counterpart and make the ultimate sacrifice.

Despite Season 7 not being the best of the bunch, this series finale at least ended with a bang. Not only did it complete the narrative arc pretty well, but it also created full-circle moments that honored the show and its original characters. Indeed, one of the best moments was seeing Regina finally get her dues as she shed the moniker of Evil Queen and became the beloved Good Queen of the United Realms. It was also a joy to see the original cast reunite and give fans a glimpse of how their characters ended up.

4 "Snow Drifts" (Season 3, Episode 21)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Image via ABC

When Zelena's time portal suddenly re-opens, Emma and Hook are whisked away and sent to the Enchanted Forest of the past. Hoping to blend in and find their way back to Storybrooke as quickly as possible, they accidentally interrupt Snow White and Prince Charming's first meeting. Now, the two must do everything they can to rectify the timeline before the damage leaves lasting consequences.

With Season 3 already hitting its stride among the fans, the creators pulled no punches with this epic two-part finale. Forcing Emma to embrace the realities of the Enchanted Forest was a nice change, especially when she spent so much time resenting the land when she was last there. From donning the appropriate costumes, to meddling in pirate affairs, to attending her first ball - Emma truly gets a taste of the fairytale life she could've had. What makes it even better is that she experiences it all with the dashing man she's been growing closer to throughout the season.

3 "Operation Mongoose: Part 2" (Season 4, Episode 23)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Image via ABC

With Isaac - The Author - aware of Henry's heroic antics, he seeks the aid of Rumpelstiltskin, who can stop Henry from reverting his warped fate of the new story-world. Desperate to protect his newly found happy ending, Rumple follows suit. At the same time, Henry and Emma are reunited and work together to break their loved ones out of the twisted reality. However, in doing so, it leads one of them to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Like the second half of the Season 4 finale, the continuation of the Freaky Friday swap never ceased to entertain fans. But frankly, what makes this episode so strong is how it all ended. Not only did Henry become the all-powerful Author, but Emma was shockingly engulfed by The Darkness, transforming her from the Savior to The Dark One itself. It was a huge plot-twist that many fans didn't see coming, but it at least set up a great new upcoming season.

2 "Going Home" (Season 3, Episode 11)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Image via ABC

As Peter Pan threatens Storybrooke with a new curse, Rumpelstiltskin leads the way in hatching a plan to stop him. However, it's quickly revealed that the only way to curb its power is if Regina destroys her original curse in its entirety, which would not only result in the erasure of Storybrooke, but also the transportation of its residents back to the Enchanted Forest - potentially leaving Henry alone, forever.

With the entire Neverland arc going from strength to strength, its closing chapter truly hit it out of the park. From the looming curse, to Rumple's sacrifice, to the heartbreaking goodbyes - it was a lot for a mid-season finale. But it thankfully laid the foundation for an interesting future. What if Henry and Emma lived a normal life together? How would the fairytale gang do without their Savior and Believer? Apparently, not very well, since the great cliffhanger revealed otherwise.

1 "There's No Place Like Home" (Season 3, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Image via ABC

Still on their mission to restore the chronology of the timeline, Emma and Hook push on to unite Snow White and Prince Charming on their intended path. In doing so, Emma's emotional walls begin to drop as she not only grows to acknowledge her deep love for her parents, but also opens her heart to the possibility of a new romance.

The evolution of Emma Swan has always been placed at the forefront of Once Upon a Time, but Season 3 really turned it up a notch. This finale not only saw her overcome her traumas of abandonment, but it also saw her embrace the idea of a second chance. Having had a tension-filled will-they-won't-they subplot for almost two seasons, it was really rewarding to see Emma give into her feelings for Hook and take the plunge. An all-around great ending for an amazing season - even though the last few seconds were a bit goofy with the surprising Elsa reveal (but hey, we can ignore that).

