Fairytales and folkloric storytelling can enchant and excite, following a formula that always begins: "Once upon a time". The outrageous, unbelievable, magical or ludicrous themes that follow are defended in a simple phrase, coercing the listener to suspend disbelief from the outset. Given that the first line an audience hear from a film is its title, the inclusion of 'Once Upon A Time' heralds fantastical things to come.

Examining the best films with 'Once Upon A Time' titles doesn't fail to surprise and delight. There's a wealth of genres covered in "Once Upon A Time" films - from a Western to a Bollywood musical; kung fu masters, mobsters, murderers and movie stars all make an appearance. Exploring films which have ranked highly for critics and audiences alike, the best films set 'once upon a time' elicit wonderment, presenting storytelling at its best.

'Once Upon A Time in Mexico' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

The final installment in the Mariachi trilogy, Robert Rodriguez's Once Upon A Time in Mexico doesn't shy away from silliness. In this action-packed neo-Western, El Mariachi tries to stop an assassination attempt on the President of Mexico.

The film is definitely not a highbrow piece, and the plot is convoluted enough to get lost at times. But the action sequences are wild; Enrique Iglesias totes a flame-throwing guitar, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek escape bandits while chained together, and if the point is explosive ridiculousness, the film achieves its aim. With 66% on the Tomatometer and a 64% audience score, there's plenty of fun to be found in this action extravaganza.

'Once Upon A Time Was I, Verônica' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Verônica works in the under-resourced public health system, attending ailing patients at work and an unwell father at home. Indulging in mental escapism as a coping mechanism, the film traverses the line between reality and a dream-state.

Once Upon A Time Was I, Verônica is inseparable from it's setting in Recife, Brazil, with its specific atmosphere and economic complexities. Yet, driven by an introspective self-evaluation, Verônica herself forms the landscape on which desires and confusions are played out. The film divided critics and audiences, with 70% on the Tomatometer but only 58% audience approval.

'Once Upon A Time...When We Were Colored' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Once Upon A Time...When We Were Colored is based on the autobiographical book by Clifton Taulbert, recounting his early life on the Mississippi delta. Beginning with his birth in 1946, the film chronicles hardships endured by Clifton's family living through the "painful and humiliating variants of segregation ", until his departure from the town in 1962.

The lessons Clifton learns from his family and experiences build a rich, interesting story. As a child, Clifton was forced to learn the obscene rules of segregation, and the film forces the audience to see these ridiculous rules through a child's eyes. From the ludicrous to the revolting, the shocking elements of racism in mid-century America are laid bare in this tragic, yet hopeful, retelling. With 71% on the Tomatometer, 87% audience approval and a high score from Roger Ebert, who gave four stars out of four.

'Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood begs the question: what if the Manson family murderers had their comeuppance? Melding this musing with the fictional story of actor Rick Dalton and stunt double Cliff Booth, the film takes unexpected turns and covers a large amount of ground on the theme of 1960s cinema.

The use of "once upon a time" in the title flags that a fictional version of events will follow - yet the notion of fairytale fare is subverted through a gruesome climax. The mix of fictional and historical characters in the film further blurs the lines of reality, making space for fact and fiction to live side-by-side. The film earned 85% on the Tomatometer, and a modest 70% audience score.

'Once Upon A Time in America' (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Once Upon A Time in America follows the memories of an ex-gangster, and his reflections on a life of regret, violence and betrayal. The saga spans decades, following Noodles through his youth and into old age.

Enhanced by stunning visuals, beauty and brutality form a strong bond in this genre-defying masterpiece which plays like an epic poem. The dialogue is sparse, yet the soundscapes and score are rich, and Ennio Morricone deservedly received a BAFTA for Best Original Score. Scoring 87% on the Tomatometer, the film was more popular with audiences, who awarded it 93%.

'Once Upon A Time in China' (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Once Upon A Time in China explores themes of colonization, cultural difference and the struggles that follow occupation and oppression. Centering around unfair treaties upon China from France, America and Britain, king fu master Wong Fei-Hung attempts to restore balance in his town when its own people are turning against each other.

Creatively using umbrellas, ladders and cellos for weapons as needed, the film is a visual masterpiece which doesn't shy away from humor where it can be found. The choreography of fight sequences read like brutal ballets, earning the film 89% on the Tomatometer and 88% with audiences.

'Once Upon A Time in Anatolia' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Co-winner of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix, Once Upon A Time in Anatolia follows a police chief, doctor, prosecutor, suspects and diggers searching for a body in the vast countryside. Championing the concept of storytelling that accompanies the 'once upon a time' title, the men tell stories along the way, playing into the fairytale theme despite dire circumstances and surroundings.

The film paints an unromantic picture of life in the region, in contrast to its fanciful title. There's a strong through-line of genealogy, and the passing down of stories, traits and problems. Plenty of shots are voyeuristic or point-of-view, involving the audience intimately in the stories told. Critics awarded the film 93%, while audiences gave it a more reserved 74%.

'Once Upon A Time in China II' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Once Upon A Time in China II tells the tale of Wong Fei-Hung in Guangzhou. A cult-like group called the White Lotus Society are causing chaos in the city, pursuing a militant resistance of Westernization. Where the first film warned of the dangers and fears surrounding Western encroachment and occupation in the East, this second installment belies the dangers of a society who will turn on itself to protect against another.

The film carries darker themes and imagery than the first in the franchise, but ranks higher as it is more refined stylistically. The aesthetic conceits are highly advanced, and Jet Li's control, poise and power is unsurpassed, earning the film 93% on the Tomatometer, and 85% with audiences.

'Lagaan: Once Upon A Time in India' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

A David and Goliath story set in India during British occupation in 1893, Lagaan: Once Upon A Time in India finds its home in the genre of sports drama. Commentating on colonial oppression, sticking to one's principles, teamwork and hope, the story of a village whose oppressive land tax will be waived if they win a cricket match against the British is an unexpected, joyful ride.

The film presents stunning visuals, rich colors and textures, high stakes, and spontaneous musical outbursts. Perhaps the only film to unite fans of cricket and musicals, both audiences can share a visceral need for the same ends, in perfect summation of the sport and the spirit. Scoring 95% on the tomatometer and 93% with the audience, Lagaan absolutely hits it for six.

'Once Upon A Time in the West' (1968)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Sergio Leone's Once Upon A Time in the West holds an important place in the canon of Westerns. Striking cinematography and a brilliant soundscape take the wheel in this tale about a rail baron, his henchman, a gunslinger and a bandit.

Stylized and operatic in its telling, the film is an extravagant visual and aural spectacle. Leone displays a self-awareness of the genre, leaning into the artistic conceits afforded the Spaghetti Western and building a triumphant swan song that signaled the beginning of the end of the genre. This unmissable classic holds a rating of 95% in both critical and audience scores.

