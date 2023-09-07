The long-awaited Netflix live-action adaption of the era-defining One Piece premiered to positive reviews and acclaim from longtime viewers. Inspired by the seamless transition into live-action, fans everywhere are looking back on the source material either in comparison or to look forward to what is to come for future seasons of the newborn series.

Dealing with a show that has over 1,000 episodes and countless anime movies means some might want to go back and rewatch only the best of the best. Luckily, passionate fans on IMDb have ranked One Piece's episodes, granting high ratings to a few. Whether because of their action, character development, or humor, these One Piece episodes are the highest-rated on IMDb, making them ideal for fans to rewatch and relive their favorite moments.

One Piece (1999) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Akemi Okamura , Laurent Vernin , Tony Beck , Kazuya Nakai Seasons 1

15 "Barrage of Powerful Techniques! The Fierce Attacks of the Worst Generation!"

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

Image via Funimation

Kaidou and Big Mom continue to face off with Luffy, Zoro, Killer, Kid and Law when Big Mom unleashes a devastating lightning strike that hits the battlefield and takes out a large portion of the fighters. But Luffy somehow seems completely unaffected, giving him the chance to unleash his Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling to completely turn the tide of the battle.

A big standout to a lot of the hardcore fans who are also following the manga was the content added to the One Piece episode and how well it expands on the initial ideas in the book. The anime team added more arguments between Luffy, Law and Kid, which provided a lot more character dynamic between the three, which, paired with the astoundingly well-animated action sequences, made for not only a visually compelling but emotionally powerful episode.

14 "The Pirate King is Born - Arriving at the Last Island!"

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

Image via Funimation

Continuing his journey through Wano Country, Oden leaves his loved ones behind after Toki had fallen ill from all of their adventures. He sets sail with the Roger Pirates as they conquer the entire Grand Line, making Roger the first Pirate King in history.

"The Pirate King Is Born" had fans in shambles, with many noting that the inclusion of the show's first-ever ending song, "Memories," was not only thematically on point but enough to bring out a well of tears. What's more, it provides crucial context for the series' overarching narrative and deepens the lore of the One Piece treasure. Many fans on the r/OnePiece subreddit spoke about how "The Pirate King Is Born" made them realize how close the story is to its eventual conclusion in a few years.

13 "Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!"

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

"Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!" features the exciting battle between Luffy and Rob Lucci during the Enies Lobby arc. Luffy pushes his limits in an epic battle to save Robin! Lucci, CP9's strongest member, unleashes his Rokushiki techniques. Luffy courageously fights back with Gear Second and Gear Third, putting up with immense pain just to overpower him.

Electrifying animation ignites each punch and clash, making them sizzle with raw power and fierce emotion. This makes the fight sequence stand out as a visual spectacle in the show. But the episode's true power lies beyond action — it's the emotional core that resonates. Luffy's unwavering spirit to protect his crew embodies what One Piece is all about and his fight with Lucci is a turning point that marks his growth and unbreakable bond with his crew.

12 "The Fist Explodes! Destroy the Auction"

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Image via Toei Animation

Just as it seems the Straw Hats may be able to buy Camie back, Saint Charlos decides to enter the fray and make things significantly more difficult. As Saint Charlos places a gigantic bid on Camie, making things hard for everyone, Luffy enters on his Flying Fish and things go haywire.

What makes episode 396 so great is how much it raises the stakes and excitement of the current arc with its action-packed events and that insanely satisfying hit Luffy lays on Saint Charlos at the end of the episode. The One Piece arc's quality was good before this episode, yes, but episode 396 truly kicks things into high gear.

11 "For the Beloved Pupil - The Fist of Vice Admiral Garp!"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Toei Animation

Hachinosu is under an insane attack from Vice Admiral Garp, destroying a huge portion of the island in the process. Koby and Kuzan face each other once more as Kuzan is now one of the Blackbeard Pirates Ten Titanic Captains.

The adaption of Vice Admiral Garp's attack from the manga to the anime was done absolutely perfectly, making it, easily, one of the major highlights of the show in recent times. As always, the animation is top-notch, which is no surprise for One Piece. Not to mention, Vice Admiral Garp has finally, truly, stepped into action as a primary character in the series, and it spells out awesome things for the future.

10 "Entering a New Chapter! Luffy and Sabo's Paths!"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Toei Animation

Before Sabo has the chance to deliver information to Den Den Mushi about Imu, the World Government decides to absolutely destroy Lulusia Kingdom. Meanwhile, a few days later, the Straw Hat pirates surprisingly come across a young girl trapped in a Warm Eddy, only to be attacked by a giant shark for it!

This episode's animation is, without a doubt, some of the best animation in the entire series. So good, in fact, that it feels like viewers are watching one of the movies at times. Also, getting to learn more about Imu is a real treat, as not much had yet been revealed. The episode is an all-around visual spectacle that one can't help but marvel at.

9 "A Heartbreaking Duel - Luffy vs. Sanji - Part 2"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Toei Animation

Finishing from where the previous episode left off, Luffy and Sanji's battle comes to a close as Sanji manages to best Luffy and begins to leave the Straw Hat crew. As Sanji is being taken to Big Mom, he cries as Luffy shouts out to him, refusing to eat until he returns, as he cannot become the Pirate King without him.

Episode 808 is, by far, one of the most emotional episodes to date. The heartbreaking split between the Strawhat crew and Sanji left a mark on not only the fans but on Luffy as the series moved forward. Sanji has always been a beloved and fan-favorite member of the Strawhat crew and to see him in such a heartbreaking scene is something that is unforgettable.

8 "The Power that Burns Even Fire - Akainu's Ruthless Pursuit"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Toei Animation

The show's story reaches a heart-wrenching climax in "The Power that Burns Even Fire - Akainu's Ruthless Pursuit." The episode centers on the heated battle at Marineford. Despite Whitebeard's command to retreat, Ace is provoked by Akainu's ruthless taunts about Whitebeard’s legacy. Eventually, everything comes to a head when Akainu targets Luffy, prompting Ace to sacrifice himself to protect his brother. Ace's vivre card, burns away, leaving Luffy in utter despair.

This episode is a masterpiece of storytelling and animation. The emotional weight of Ace's sacrifice is portrayed with poignant intensity, making it a tear-jerking experience for viewers. The animation quality during the One Piece battle sequences is also a high point for viewers as it successfully highlighted the brutal power of Akainu and the desperation of the pirates.

7 "Marine Headquarters Collapses! Whitebeard's Silent Rage!"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

In Episode 484, "Marine Headquarters Collapses! Whitebeard's Silent Rage!", the Marineford arc crescendos with Whitebeard’s monumental fury. Following Ace's tragic death, Whitebeard unleashes his full power against the Marines. The battlefield trembles as Whitebeard unleashes his fury and under his relentless assault, the Marine headquarters crumbles, which showcases his power and the burning desire to avenge his fallen brother.

The episode in the much-loved anime show is a tour de force of emotional resonance and physical might. Whitebeard's rage is awe-inspiring and heartbreaking which further fleshes out his character while highlighting the war's high stakes. The animation masterfully depicts his destruction, making viewers feel the tremors of his wrath. His unwavering commitment to his "sons" and his silent but potent fury are also some high points in the episode.

6 "Eliminated Friends - The Final Day of the Straw Hat Crew"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Funimation

When Kuma realizes he can fly people into the sky to faraway places, Luffy struggles to protect the rest of the Straw Hat pirates as Kuma makes them disappear. Luffy ultimately fails and is transported away as well, resulting in a crippling defeat for the Straw Hat pirates.

The episode is known for its emotionally crushing sequence of Luffy desperately attempting to save his crew but continuously failing. He wept as he fell to his knees, feeling like a failure, and many fans wept with him. Luffy's relationship with his crew is among One Piece's most important storylines. Thus, "Eliminated Friends" is among the most emotional and pivotal episodes in One Piece, both for Luffy's character journey and for the overarching story.

5 "Ending the Matter! Whitebeard vs. The Blackbeard Pirates!"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Funimation

Whitebeard faces off against Blackbeard in hopes of avenging his sons in this action-packed episode. While Whitebeard lays a decent beat down on Blackbeard, he finds trouble with Blackbeard's ability to cancel out Devil Fruit powers. He eventually dies telling Blackbeard that the One Piece is real and the will of his sons will not perish.

Whitebeard has a true underdog story. Not only did he face Blackbeard one-on-one, but he also had to deal with Teach and his crew firing their guns at him, which would eventually finish him off. Whitebeard's final moments were written spectacularly, making his death one for the books and securing "Whitebeard vs. the Blackbeard Pirates' place among One Piece's most impactful episodes.

4 "Looking for the Answer - Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Funimation

As the episode title states, Ace meets his end after having his organs scorched beyond repair due to Admiral Akainu delivering a magma fist to his back. As Ace collapses, the battlefield falls silent, and he spends his final moments in Luffy's arms, reflecting on his life and expressing gratitude to his friends and family.

"Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield" delivered what fans say is one of the most emotional episodes in One Piece's history. Watching Ace die believing he is good for nothing and still unsure whether he even deserved to be born was harrowing enough. The brilliant performance from Luffy's voice actor made the scene even more intense, with his heartbreaking scream piercing millions of hearts worldwide.

3 "The Pain of My Crewmates Is My Pain! Zoro's Desperate Fight!"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Funimation

Episode 377 brought the tension and stakes to an all-time high. With Luffy temporarily unable to fight, Zoro steps up to fight on his behalf. Amidst their battle, Kuma makes Zoro a deal to take all of Luffy's pain away; the catch is that he has to implant it into Zoro. Although he could die from the sheer amount of pain, Zoro bravely accepts his offer.

It's no joke to call Zoro an absolute fan-favorite of the series; he has some of the best battles in One Piece and a compelling character journey, so getting a whole episode dedicated to him was sure to please fans everywhere. Still, fans were surprised by how much "The Pain of My Crewmates Is My Pain!" showcases Zoro's dedication to his friends' well-being. Zoro believed in Luffy so much that he was willing to die for him. If that isn't friendship, then what is?

2 "Straw Hat Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the King of the Pirates!"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Funimation

The time has come for Zoro, Law, Kid, Killer and Luffy to finally face Kaidou and Big Mom, with Luffy pulling out a Third Gear punch to knock Kaidou off his feet. Meanwhile, Yamato digs deeper into Oden's journal, eventually handing it off to Momonosuke and implying that the man detailed in the prophecy that would save the country from Kaidou is none other than Luffy.

The episode features some bone-chilling yet beautiful imagery, such as cutting from Luffy cheerfully saying goodbye to the Scabbards to their bodies lying on the ground after being beaten by Kaidou. Fans and critics praised "Straw Hat Luffy" for its wonderful directing and impactful storytelling, cementing its place among One Piece's best episodes.

1 "The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Image via Funimation

The battle between Zoro and King up to this episode had been intense and thrilling. After discovering the secret to King's abilities, Zoro debuts The King of Hell Three-Sword Style with the help of his newfound power. Zoro employs this new technique to overcome King and emerge victorious.

No anime would be complete without a character getting a power-buff in a time of need, and episode 1062 is no exception. "Zoro vs. King" featured a game-changing battle for One Piece and remains pivotal for Zoro's character arc. The King of Hell Three-Sword Style wasn't the only thing that excited fans either, with the stellar animation quality making waves across the internet. The marvelous use of impact frames left audiences speechless.

NEXT: The Best Anime Series of the Past 5 Years, Ranked