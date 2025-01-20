The 97th Oscars ceremony is approaching, and movie fans are eagerly anticipating the nominations for last year's movies. Given there were so many mesmerizing films in 2024, the competition this year should be pretty tough throughout all the categories. Among the categories that people pay the most attention to are the four for acting: Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, and Actress in a Supporting Role. There are so many great actors from so many different kinds of movies that one could make the case that each category should have ten nominations each (as is done for Best Picture).

Actors like Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson have been nominated for their performances so many times that it's hard to keep track (21 and 12, respectively), but most others dream of being given this honor just once. Plenty of great actors have never been nominated, and some others have been nominated only once, to the surprise of many. Among these many actors are Robert Shaw as Quint in Jaws and Lupita Nyong'o as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave. It's difficult to choose which ones are better than others since very different and unique performances are needed for various kinds of movies—not to mention how some of these movies are better than others. The best one-time acting Oscar nominees stunningly portray characters who are essential to their movies and represent the wide range of genres and human experiences that can be captured in the cinema.

10 Forest Whitaker - 'The Last King of Scotland' (2006)

Won Best Actor in 2007

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Forest Whitaker won Best Actor for his magnetic performance as Adi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, an extraordinary film about a historical figure that depicts Amin's dictatorship in 1970s Uganda. This man has so much energy that he's able to thrill a crowd just as easily as he can charm somebody one-on-one. When a Scottish doctor (James McAvoy) puts an injured cow out of its misery, he captures Amin's attention and becomes his physician.

That scene alone shows just how quickly the dictator can shift from dangerous to disarmingly friendly. On the contrary, Amin's paranoia is captured in a scene when he believes he's been poisoned. As audiences observe him from the doctor's point of view, it can be difficult to predict how Amin will behave. Not without humor, Whitaker compellingly helps the viewer peer into the complex and brutal heart of a man with too much power.

9 Brie Larson - 'Room' (2015)

Won Best Actress in 2016

Image via A24

Before she played Captain Marvel in the MCU, Brie Larson got her breakout role in one of the darkest indie films you can find: Room. Based on a novel inspired by a real kidnapping, Room tells the story of a woman named Joy who was abducted by a man when she was 17 years old. She has been cooped up in a shed in his backyard for seven years and now has a five-year-old son, Jack (an excellent Jacob Tremblay), who has never seen the outside world. Larson does a tremendous job of portraying Joy as someone who has tried to make the best of an unfathomable situation but can only stand it for so much longer.

Throughout the first half, the audience watches Joy go from composed enough to do yoga every morning to desperate enough to devise a plan to escape. Watching her struggle to explain to Jack that there's an outside world is as intense as it's necessary. The way she pretends that he's dead when it's time to execute her plan speaks volumes about Larson's acting abilities. Without her, this disturbing story of perseverance wouldn't have reached such great emotional heights.

8 Samuel L. Jackson - 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1995

Image via Miramax

Pulp Fiction is arguably Quentin Tarantino's best work to date, and Jules, played by the great Samuel L. Jackson, is easily one of the movie's best characters. Surprisingly, Jackson has been specifically nominated for only one role, but it is certainly the one that should be recognized above the others. Jules is the quintessential Jackson character, embodying the actor's charm, depth, range, and humor.

Pulp Fiction shows that no one is better at swearing than Samuel L. Jackson, but there's a lot more to Jules than just that. The way he talks to Vincent about foot massages, how he intimidates those kids while eating their food, famously recites Ezekiel 25:17, and talks to Ringo in the end—these are all very different sides of a fascinating man. Jackson received an Honorary Academy Award in 2021 (which doesn't count for this list, as it's not about any one movie), and his turn in this masterpiece is surely one of the biggest reasons why.

7 Jake Gyllenhaal - 'Brokeback Mountain' (2006)

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2006

Image via Focus Features

Brokeback Mountain is not the only movie for which Jake Gyllenhaal has deserved an Oscar nod, but it's the only one that's landed him this honor so far. One of Gyllenhaal's best movies, Brokeback Mountain tells the story of a secret romance between two men. Gyllenhaal was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and his co-star, the late Heath Ledger, was nominated for Best Actor. They both do amazing work here, bringing this tragic relationship to life.

Throughout their nearly 20-year-long relationship, these two men get married to women and carry out their relationship every now and again on Brokeback Mountain. Gyllenhaal was only in his mid-20s here, but he's able to convincingly portray a complicated man through his late thirties. Ang Lee's direction furthermore showcases this performance as well as it could, and it's heartbreaking to watch every time.