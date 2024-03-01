Hulu’s comedy-crime series Only Murders in the Building (OMITB) has become one of the most popular shows on streaming over the last few years. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the show follows three strangers who live in the same apartment building and share an obsession with true crime. When a murder occurs in their building, they unite to make a podcast and discover the killer’s identity.

With OMITB's four seasons and a fifth on the way, it has become a breakout hit thanks to the chemistry between its lead trio, its balance between comedic and dramatic tones, and clever storytelling full of twists and turns. Each episode of the series is a delight to watch, and there have certainly been some memorable entries that particularly stand out as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel work to solve the strange murders that occur in the Arconia.

15 "True Crime"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2021)

In the very first episode of Only Murders in the Building, viewers are introduced to the lavish Arconia building where Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) reside separately. By a chance meeting, the trio bond over their love of true crime and a particular podcast they’re listening to. When Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), a resident of the Arconia, is murdered, they set up their own podcast in an attempt to find the killer.

The series' memorable pilot episode offers viewers a perfect taste of the eccentric and cozy atmosphere of the show, as well as establishing each main character with depth and background. Due to their less-than-favorable circumstances, it becomes clear that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have found each other at exactly the right time. The episode also starts with a mysterious flashforward of Mabel kneeling over a dead body with Charles and Oliver watching, setting up further intrigue.

14 "The Sting"

Season 1, Episode 4 (2021)

Throughout Only Murders in the Building’s four seasons, many famous faces appear, with some even playing fictional versions of themselves. One of them is The Police lead singer Sting, where the legendary musician becomes an unlikely suspect. While trying to solve Tim Kono’s murder, evidence leads to Sting potentially being the culprit who poisoned Oliver’s dog. They question him under false pretenses.

While excitingly building on the murder case and giving viewers new information, it’s also hilarious to see Sting portray himself in an exaggerated way and poke fun at himself. It is revealed that Tim was Sting’s stockbroker, and after losing a substantial amount of money, Sting told Tim to kill himself. As Tim’s death was a murder and not a suicide, Sting ends up in the clear. Anything is possible, but it would have been odd if he had turned to homicide after such a successful career.

13 "Gates of Heaven"

Season 4, Episode 2 (2023)

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building deals with the investigation into the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles's good friend and beloved stunt double. When they learn that the gunshot that killed Sazz came from an apartment on the West Side of the Arconia, the trio looks into its peculiar residents. While Oliver and Mabel take charge, Charles mourns and gets a surprise visit from psychotic ex Jan (Amy Ryan).

The episode introduces audiences to a new slew of suspicious characters, including eye-patch-wearing Vince Fish (Richard Kind) and family of three, Alfonso (Desmin Borges), Inez (Daphne Rubin-Vega), and Ana (Lilian Rebelo). A lot happens in the episode, including Charles’s bizarre reunion with Jan, but its strongest moments are when Charles talks to an imaginary Sazz, displaying a superb emotional showcase from Martin and Lynch.

12 "Sparring Partners"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2022)

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building revolves around the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), head of the board of the Arconia. With the team closing in on the killer, Mabel decides to investigate in the boxing ring. Fighting it out with the hard and harsh Detective Krips (Michael Rapaport), she questions him about his potential involvement in the murder. Meanwhile, Charles and Oliver do their own investigating.

This is undoubtedly the most packed and revealing episode of the entire season (besides the finale), as truths are uncovered about Krips’s lover, the true parentage of Oliver’s son Teddy (Will Putnam), and Chares’s father. The episode also features the return of Shirley MacLaine, who turns out not to be the person she was introduced as.

11 "Once Upon a Time in the West"

Season 4, Episode 1 (2023)

The first episode of Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building subverts expectations by not initially dealing with the murder of Sazz, as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel find out she was killed at the very end of the episode. Instead, the trio flies to Los Angeles where a film studio is adapting their podcast into a feature. When Charles doesn’t hear from Sazz and starts to worry about her whereabouts, the glitz and buzz are overshadowed.

Season four starts with a bang, leaving the primary setting of New York and using Hollywood as a glamorous backdrop. The most memorable moment in the episode is undoubtedly when the trio meets the actors who will be playing them; Eugene Levy as Charles, Zach Galifianakis as Oliver, and Eva Longoria as Mabel, who turn up dressed exactly like them. By focusing on the film plotline first instead of Sazz’s murder, which is slowly uncovered, tension and suspense is gradually built.

10 "Here's Looking at You"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2022)

The mystery continues to thicken around the death of Bunny, with more clues being revealed and turning the investigation into new directions. Also, our main trio, unfortunately, still remain the prime suspects. In this episode, viewers are introduced to a new character named Lucy (Zoe Colletti), who is Charles’s ex-wife’s daughter.

When she arrives in New York, she reveals to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel that she is familiar with the inner workings of the building, as she spent much of her youth there, and unveils hidden passages that the murderer may have used. The introduction of Lucy and her relationship with Charles sheds some light on his backstory, and she remains a prominent and intriguing recurring character for the rest of season two.

9 "The Last Day of Bunny Folger"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2022)

With Bunny as the murder victim in Season 2, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are determined to find her killer. This episode, "The Last Day of Bunny Folger," reveals the details of her last day alive through flashbacks, and one particularly foul-mouthed parrot. The trio discovers who she spoke to during her final day, and that there was much more to her than met the eye.

While Bunny was almost depicted as an antagonist during the first season, this episode, which dedicates itself entirely to her backstory, reveals that she was often misunderstood and actually a very kind and genuine person. The characters, along with viewers, may have not seen this in Only Murders Season 1, but the arc reiterates that you never really know what somebody is going through.

8 "Opening Night"

Season 3, Episode 10 (2023)

While “Opening Night” is arguably the weakest of Only Murders in the Buildings’ three season finales so far, it is still a fantastic episode full of dramatic turns and reveals. Season three of the series revolves around the suspicious death of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who was the star of Oliver’s Broadway musical ‘Death Rattle Dazzle’ before he suddenly collapsed on stage.

With their eyes set on one suspect, Charles, Oliver and Mabel band together to bring down the killer on the opening night of the production. Just when they think they’ve got the case figured out, Mabel believes something else is going on, and confronts producer Donna’s (Linda Emond) son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor). The episode also ends with a new murder, setting up the action for season four.

7 "Fan Fiction"

Season 1, Episode 8 (2021)

With every great podcast comes a devoted and passionate audience. Season 1 of the show sees Charles, Mabel and Oliver unite for the first time to make their podcast, investigating the murder of Mabel’s old friend Tim Kono. When the trio hit a dead end, they enlist the help of their podcast’s superfans for new leads.

This is a full-circle moment for them, being huge true-crime podcast fans themselves and now having their own fanbase who listens to every word of their show. Joining them are Paulette (Ali Stroker), Sam (Jaboukie Young-White), Marv (Daniel Oreskes) and Grant (Orson Hong). "Fan Fiction" also further develops the romantic relationship between Charles and fellow neighbor Jan, and when there is an apparent breakthrough, the characters learn that the real killer is still out there.

6 "Double Time"

Season 1, Episode 9 (2021)

In the penultimate episode of Season 1, "Double Time," the residents of the Arconia are getting frustrated due to the negative publicity the building has received in the wake of Tim Kono’s murder, and they place the blame on Charles, Oliver and Mabel. The episode also introduces Sazz Pataki, Charles’s former stunt double on the TV show 'Brazzos.'

She visits Charles while in town for an awards ceremony, and gives him some advice relating to his relationship with Jan, as well as the case itself. The dynamic between Charles and Sazz is wonderfully entertaining, and the episode ends with a surprise revelation about Tim Kono’s lover that completely changes the direction of the mystery.

5 "Thirty"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2023)

In the second-to-last episode of season three, things get to the pointy end in terms of solving Ben Glenroy’s murder. When actress and Oliver’s love interest Loretta (Meryl Streep) is charged with his murder, the trio race against time to exonerate her. With no concrete answers, they try to piece together the final moments of Ben’s life based on everything they have learned, placing themselves in those very scenes and moments.

In a dramatic and show-stopping climax, Mabel pretends to be a bride getting married, complete with a wedding dress, in order to get into the courtroom and save Loretta from her fate. There, along with Oliver and Charles, she stumbles upon a familiar face who very well could be the real killer.

4 "Sitzprobe"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2023)

One of the show’s most brilliant episodes, and arguably the best episode of Season 3, is “Sitzprobe.” It’s 'Death Rattle Dazzle’s most important rehearsal day, and a previous fan favorite returns to question each cast and crew member in Ben’s case - Detective Donna Williams, played by The Holdovers actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

As she does so, the show must go on, and Charles manages to finally conquer his nerves and perfectly perform his number ‘Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?.’ Loretta’s complicated past is also revealed, which includes her connection to Ben and his brother Dickie (Jeremy Shamos). The episode ends with a game-changing confession from Loretta, and Oliver having an unexpected heart attack.

3 "The Boy from 6B"

Season 1, Episode 7 (2021)

“The Boy from 6B” shifts the focus and is told from the perspective of Theo Dimas (James Caverly), the son of Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane). Theo spies on Charles, Oliver and Mabel, as he covers for his father’s criminal activities and tries to interfere with their investigation. This is one of the most innovative episodes of OMITB, as the viewer is directly put into Theo’s point of view, with him being deaf.

The episode is almost completely silent, with ASL predominantly used, Theo getting information by reading lips and only three spoken words at the very end. It is highly memorable for its unique storytelling and technical aspects, and stands out among the show’s best episodes.

2 "Open and Shut"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2021)

In the final episode of Season 1, viewers finally find out that it was Charles’s girlfriend, Jan, who killed Tim Kono. When she discovers she has been found out, she poisons Charles and attempts to burn down the Arconia to cover her tracks. Oliver and Mabel come to his rescue, determined to expose Jan.

A drugged Charles is very entertaining to watch, and the episode ties up most loose ends, bringing the first season to a satisfying conclusion. However, just when the trio seem to be in the clear, a shocking and violent turn of events takes place at the very end of the episode, leaving a whole new murder case for Season 2, and lots of trouble for our beloved podcasters.

1 "I Know Who Did It"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2022)

The best episode of Only Murders in the Building is the masterful Season 2 finale, which features one of the best whodunnit reveals ever. Charles, Mabel and Oliver stage a murder reveal party with all the suspects in attendance, hoping the real killer of Bunny will make themselves known.

Through a series of false accusations and a fake stabbing, the trio get a confession out of Poppy (Adina Verson), assistant to podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), untangling a further web of lies. Flash forward to a year later, at the opening night of ‘Death Rattle Dazzle,’ where star Ben Glenroy dies on stage, and the trio realize they have yet another murder case on their hands. It's a huge bother for them, but a real treat for viewers.

