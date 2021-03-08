The lights dim, the projector flickers to life, the audience gets their snacks ready. And the first thing we see in this exciting transformation away from reality into a big-screen fantasy? A list of names! Wahoo! Hey, where are you going?

I love the art of the opening title sequence. Not just because it's important to exalt and store away the names of those who give us our favorite pieces of filmed entertainment, but because they get us so in the mood to watch a film. It's not unlike an overture at a live musical or an appetizer before a delicious dinner.

But sometimes, in the hands of a special group of filmmakers, these opening title sequences become an elevated dish unto themselves. To celebrate these moments when a list of names becomes so much more, we've catalogued the 53 best opening title sequences in all of cinema. And while we've certainly missed more than a few, we think this will give you a great start in your appreciation of cinematic overtures, of movie appetizers, of opening credit sequences.

Alien

Clean, striking, slow-moving, and beyond dread-inducing titles. Alien's main logo appears in patches, slowly creeping their way across the ever-creeping expanses of space, while the main titles fade in almost cheekily small, as if to remind us "not only are we insignificant in the universal scheme of things, but a big ol' alien's gonna rip us all to shreds." Without showing much of anything, it shows it all.

Anatomy of a Murder

The first of many Saul Bass-designed titles on this list, Anatomy of Murder kicks things off with a striking piece of immaculate cacophony. Bass is literally anatomizing a murder, splitting apart the typical image of a chalk outline at a crime scene into spare parts, dissecting with a level of handmade, borderline unstable energy that feels reckless, but in control. It's wild and it tells the story of the film in just one image. Remarkable.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Over the cheeky bombast and immediately iconic flute strains of "Soul Bossa Nova" by Quincy Jones, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery kicks things off with infectious joy, and even reverence. Feeling like The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night opening jumped forward a few years and got jumbled up in the In Like Flint-esque era of psychedelic iconography, Austin Powers' titles have such fun vibes to them. They're parody, to be sure, but like the best parodies, they come from a place of love.

Baby Driver

After kicking Baby Driver off with a tour-de-force car chase sequence, Edgar Wright rather annoyingly follows it up with a tour-de-force opening title sequence. In one take, our titular driver whose name is Baby dances through Atlanta to the strains of "Harlem Shuffle" by Bob & Earl, sliding smoothly through all kinds of synchronized shenanigans. It's the kind of sequence that demands repeat viewings to see just how controlled and motivated every piece is with each other. It's, frankly, annoying how good it is!

Barbarella

The opening titles for Barbarella were indicative of pop culture's sexual revolution during the late '60s. It's the Summer of Love meeting the Space Race, as Jane Fonda floats in her spaceship, removing items of clothing one at a time, the opening titles covering her up just so. The piece doesn't feel icky or in poor taste; rather, it feels fun, playful, provocative from a place of inviting joy. "Why not?" it seems to ask.

Bullitt

Bullitt, in many ways, defined what "masculine cool" looks like in the movies. Obviously, it needs a cool title sequence to boot. The propulsive, curiously framed pieces of cryptic, important looking objects lines up slickly with Lalo Schifrin aggressive jazz score. As the camera slides around, so too do our titles, forcing you to sit up and pay attention. The film will thrill you, but smartly. This title sequence does so with refreshing brevity, frankness, mastery in craft, and hell yes, cool.

Casino

When you make such an iconic title sequence that you're parodied in a Jim Abrahams movie, you know you've hit paydirt. Casino is a particularly operatic, particularly ultraviolent film of power and betrayal. Its striking opening sequence, framed around Robert De Niro soaring through explosions of his own making, gives you both. It's that trademark Martin Scorsese vibe of "enjoying the hell out of the aesthetics of this thing I know deep down is morally bad."

Catch Me If You Can

Late period Steven Spielberg features a lot more explicit homages — think The Adventures of Tintin or Ready Player One. But I think he did his best homage work with the opening titles of Catch Me If You Can. Evoking many of the devices used in 1960s sequences on this list (particularly Saul Bass), the piece is so crisp, so comical, so cool. And John Williams' melodies are just as catchy, but in way far removed from his more bombastically accessible work. Muted-ish Spielberg is cool!

The Conversation

It's simple. We zoom in on an overwhelming amount of humanity. No frills, just the natural noises and movement of people trying to exist around each other. As we push closer, we try our best to discern any kind of truth, despite the inherent anxiety vibrating around us. Just like the main characters of The Conversation.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder's first movie is still his best one. Dawn of the Dead takes George Romero's zombie classic and ratchets up the speed to nearly unbearable levels. This opening title sequence plunges us into the deep end, explaining the world's descent into chaos with cannily horrible use of mixed-media formats, which our society at the time was too used to with horrific actions being caught on accessible cameras increasing in rapidity. Johnny Cash's half-spoken ode to the apocalypse is the perfectly grim cherry on this perfectly grim sundae.

Deadpool

By the time Deadpool hit theaters in 2016, the pop culture landscape was inundated with bombastic superhero films with bombastic title sequences. So Deadpool, in the spirit of its material's need to subvert everything possible, took the piss out of its title sequence. Your mileage may vary regarding the rest of the film's quality of comedy, but these titles pack satirical punch, jabbing in every single direction from "God's Favorite Idiot" on down.

Dead Ringers

I've never been disquieted so quickly as I have watching the opening credits to Davdi Cronenberg's Dead Ringers. Howard Shore's music is beautiful. But the visuals, representing strange, surreal, surely corrupted images of female reproductive organs are not. Or should I say "are not"; this is a film interested in collapsing the borders between horror and beauty, and even between individual people. The titles set us up for such a queasy experience perfectly.

Do the Right Thing

Rosie Perez dances aggressively to Public Enemy's "Fight the Power." Spike Lee casts this all with warm, orange and red lights. The titles pop with jolting colors uniquely designed. Do the Right Thing starts about as perfectly as a movie can start, and doesn't let up from there.

Dr. No

To be fair, this list could be inundated with James Bond opening credits; those dazzling showpieces of music and image are particularly impressive pieces of tradition to the long-running spy franchise. I decided to limit this list to just one, and I went with the first one. Dr. No introduces and has fun with many of the stylish tropes you'll see in the rest of these titles, and does it all against the swaggering swing of the James Bond theme to boot. Bonus question: Was David Lynch aping the second half of these titles in his opening to Mulholland Drive?

Drive

Drive is designed to be iconic from top to bottom, and it succeeded. The opening titles are deceptively simple — put pink '50s diner font over Ryan Gosling driving and underscore it with Kavinsky's synth-pop tune "Nightcall" — but like everything cool, it doesn't need to try any harder. It trusts we'll meet it there and enjoy every second of it. It is incredibly confident, self-assured, cool, cool work.

Edward Scissorhands

Tim Burton loves himself an in-depth opening title sequence, all of which are effective and impressive as pieces of craft in themselves. But none of them evoke the mood of their proceeding film — the yearning, the haunting, the wintry melancholy — so assuredly as Edward Scissorhands. You feel its imagination and loneliness immediately. It's beautiful, it's sad, it's gorgeous, and frankly, I like how the title for "Edward Scissorhands" looks like a pair of scissors. Not enough titles looking like the title, you know?

Enter the Void

In just a little over two minutes, Gaspar Noé's opening titles for Enter the Void smash us over the face with more imagination, identity, aggression, and absolute need to be creative than many contemporary feature films. There are proofs of concepts for entire other opening title sequences that flash by in less than half a second. It's an utter smorgasbord of ideas. It's so startling, such a shot to the guts, that Kanye West couldn't help but bite it.

Fahrenheit 451 (1966)

At a certain point, title sequences will always be titles written on a screen. How can you push past that? By not having title sequences be titles written on a screen. François Truffaut's adaptation of seminal dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451 begins with a chilling, chilly, plainly spoken series of titles over surreal images; a canny choice to represent a society so against reading it will do anything it can to keep information solely visual and auditory. Bonus: Check out Upgrade's take on the same device.

Foxy Brown

I know I made a big to-do about the Bond titles being very important to cinema, but Foxy Brown's titles are cooler than all of them together. Over a fast, fierce, funky tune from Willie Hutch, these titles blear colors, kaleidoscopic imagery, and dances together for an incredible feat of performative filmmaking. Simply essential!

Funny Games (1997)

Like much of Michael Haneke's critical meta-horror film Funny Games, the opening titles have a darkly perverse sense of humor to them. In beautifully centered, clean shots, an upper-class family drives to a vacation home, playing a particularly bougie game of "guess the classical composer." And then, suddenly, beyond-aggressive metal sincerely screams at us. Huge red titles fill the frame oppressively. And our loving family simply does not react, care, or adjust their serenely smiling faces. I can't help but laugh despite the extreme portent of terror that is to come. Simply vicious titles.

