Television has been around for a while now, providing audiences with a wide range of remarkable works. With countless great TV shows that feature so many unforgettable television characters, it isn't hard to wonder which are some of their most famous and impactful lines.

Although unforgettable quotes coming out of great series aren't exactly any news to anyone, it is extra cool when those words are the first thing a character says when they come up on the screen. FromBuffy the Vampire Slayer to Breaking Bad, these are some of the best lines from a character's first appearance, courtesy of Reddit.

10 Bender — 'Futurama' (1999-2023)

Image via Fox Network

Futurama is easily among the best shows of its genre. It focuses on the adventures and day-to-day life of Philip J. Fry, who was cryogenically preserved for 1000 years and revived on December 31, 2999, in a near-future dystopian world where he meets a peculiar robot after finding a job at an interplanetary delivery company.

Bender is undoubtedly one of the most memorable characters in the show, and his first words in the series just add to it. "Bite my shiny metal ass," as scrap104 suggested on the platform, is arguably one of the most rememberable lines during a character's first appearance.

9 Poochie — 'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Much like Futurama, The Simpsons has a fair share of enthusiasts who simply adore the comedy series. With the first episode dating back to 1989, the Matt Groening show centers on an ordinary family and their life in a typical American town.

According to per666 and many others who agreed, "The name's Poochie D. And I rock the telly. I'm half Joe Camel and a third Fonzarelli. I'm the Kung-Fu hippie, from Gangsta City. I'm a rappin' surfer. You the fool I pity" is one of the best first appearance words in television. The rap was sung by Poochie, a television character inside the show and protagonist of "The Itchy & Scratchy Show."

8 Jim Hopper — 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Image via Netflix

Since its premiere, Stranger Things has quickly become one of Netflix's most-watched shows, and for good reason. The 2016 science fiction series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins and follows the uncovering of a mystery involving secret experiments and supernatural forces.

Although the series' 1980s vibes are totally tubular, one of the best aspects of Stranger Things is arguably the three-dimensional characters and totally relatable lines they offer audiences, including David Harbour's Hopper first. "Mornings are for coffee and contemplation" is definitely a quotable one, and Serling45 agrees: "I love this line & have often used it."

7 Damon Salvatore — 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Image via The CW

The Vampire Diaries illustrates the complicated life story of orphan Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who recently lost her parents and finds herself gradually falling under the spell of the Salvatore brothers (Ian Somerhalder and Paul Weasley), two 100-year-old vampires who she initially has no idea aren't humans.

Because of its impeccable delivery, "Hello, brother," Damon Salvatore's first line in the show remains a beloved one for fans of the series, including mralegria. What's funny about it is also linked to other characters from different shows: "This is probably Desmond's first line on Lost too," Traversz said.

6 Jack Donaghy — '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Image via NBC

In the comedy series 30 Rock, created by Tina Fey, viewers peek inside the life of Liz Lemmon (played by Fey herself) as she attempts to do the seemingly impossible: deal with her boss as the head writer of a sketch-comedy show and successfully run a TV show without losing her mind in the process.

Although Fey's character is the show's protagonist, Alec Baldwin's character Jack has caught the attention of many with his first appearance. JimButTheyCallMeJim named his first line, "Gary's dead I'm jack donaghy," one of the best, and MrMX16 just had to agree: "The way he just kicks through the door and says the line without breaking his stride. Perfection."

5 Spike — 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Image via The WB

The iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer is everybody's favorite action fantasy from the late 1990s, and it is all about a young woman (Sarah Michell Gellar) who fights evil (vampires, demons, and other creatures) with the help of her friends.

As abruno37 commented, "Home sweet home," which were words spoken by Spike (JamesMarsters), a fan-favorite famous, and feared vampire turned in 1880 in his first appearance in the series, is one of the most memorable lines in the JossWhedon series.

4 Marlo Stanfield — 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Image via Max

Chronicling the lives of law enforcement and those involved in illegal activities (as well as regular citizens), the critically acclaimed 2002 series depicts the crime scene of Baltimore in a deeply captivating way.

The Wireis known for its impeccable writing, badass characters, and masterclass performances, so it is only natural that some of the quotes stand out. Marlo Stanfield's (JamieHector) first, which was said in an even tone when a man was about to be killed over a vehicle, is one of them, at least according to Redditors. "Do it or dont but i got someplace to be," tztzki wrote.

3 Josiah Bartlet — 'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

Image via NBC

This highly intriguing The West Wing, created by Aaron Sorkin, centers on the lives of presidential advisers and staffers in the West Wing of the White House as they attempt to conduct the affairs of running a whole nation.

The main star of this high-rated show (it has an impressive 8.9/10 score on IMDb, based on 81K reviews) is Martin Sheen, who brings President Josiah Bartlet to life. His first appearence is regarded as one of the most iconic by some thanks to the first line; his character says: "'I am the Lord your God. Thou shalt worship no other God before me. Boy, those were the days,'" doegred highlighted. "That is a great dramatic entrance," Serling45 replied.

2 Walter White — 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Image via AMC

Walter White, 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Breaking Bad is one of the most well-regarded shows in the crime drama genre, and understandably so. Following Bryan Cranston's Walter White, an ex-chemistry teacher who discovers he is terminally ill and decides to run a drug business, this engrossing series will keep viewers hooked.

One of the best parts about it is definitely the wild amount of quotable lines it features, and the protagonist's first, as a user suggested, "My name is Walter Hartwell White. I live at 308 Negra Aroya Lane, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87104. To all law enforcement entities, this is not an admission of guilt," is on top of the list.

1 Lucille Bluth — 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Image via Fox Network

In this hilarious comedy, viewers are introduced to a wealthy and socialite — but extremely dysfunctional — family. The son, Jason Bateman's Michael Blunt, is forced to take over the family business when his father is imprisoned.

While Bateman's Blunt is the main star of Arrested Development, the late Jessica Walter did a formidable job bringing the narcissistic Lucille Bluth to life, and proof of that is the impeccable way she delivers her lines. As wbotis stated, "Michael! Look what the homosexuals have done to me!" is arguably one of the most iconic from a character's first appearance.

