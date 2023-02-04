Over the past several years, there has been a surge of movie musicals that evoke the simple, idealistic joy of those from Hollywood's Golden Age. Netflix's Matilda, Apple TV+'s Spirited, and Disney's Encanto are all prime examples of the blossoming and seemingly unstoppable power of movie musicals.

While many of these films in the genre contain an array of stunning production numbers set to catchy tunes, there are a select few where such a number occurs right at the beginning, subsequently setting the tone for everything to follow. In some cases, the opening number is even considered a musical's most memorable scene. Redditors have plenty to weigh in on movies, both new and old, that have particularly thrilling opening numbers.

10 "Science Fiction/Double Feature", 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic film based on the 1973 stage musical of the same name. Half horror, half musical comedy, The Rocky Horror Picture Show tells the story of a young couple who get trapped inside an ominous castle inhabited by the extraterrestrial Dr. Frank N. Further (Tim Curry), along with his equally eccentric and promiscuous companions.

The film's opening features a disembodied pair of lips singing an homage to iconic science fiction movies. The simple yet eerie imagery of the number flawlessly initiates viewers into the campy atmosphere of all that is to follow. As DiscombobulatedLaw92 asserts, it is a "perfect way" to open the movie.

9 "Tradition", 'Fiddler on the Roof' (1971)

Based on the 1964 Broadway musical, Fiddler on the Roof follows a milkman named Tevye who struggles to navigate the heightening tensions in 20th-century Russian shtetl. As his daughters begin to seek out marriage, Tevye grapples with how to uphold the longstanding principles of Judaism within a rapidly changing modern world.

"Tradition" begins as a quiet monologue in which Tevye explains the everyday routine of his village. As the number progresses in both volume and intensity, audiences are exposed to more members of the community, each of them serving a specific purpose that contributes to the tradition of the town. Redditors agree that the opening to Norman Jewison's adaptation of this beloved musical is magnificent.

8 "Belle", 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Before it was one of Disney's hit Broadway musicals, Beauty and the Beast was a 1991 film and, notably, the first animated feature to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The classic love story tells the tale of a young girl named Belle who falls in love with a hideous Beast who imprisoned her, subsequently breaking a curse and revealing his true form.

As mentioned by thrwaway0620, "Belle" is a rousing way to open the film. Similar to Fiddler on the Roof, the number starts off quiet and explodes into a cacophony of "bonjours" from the town's collection of distinctly effervescent residents. As a result, audiences are able to quickly learn about both the characters and the environment through concise yet entertaining exposition.

7 "Willkommen", 'Cabaret' (1972)

A bold adaptation of the 1966 Broadway musical, Cabaret is an in-depth look at Berlin's Kit Kat Club, a seedy nightclub that aims to serve as a safe haven of escapism during the rise of Nazi Germany. Joel Grey and Liza Minnelli both won Academy Awards for their respective performances as the Emcee of the club and its star performer, Sally Bowles.

The opening number, like many other numbers in the movie, is a diagetic cabaret performance that serves as an introduction to both the fictional audience and real viewers. "Willkommen" seamlessly unveils the alluring beauty of the club along while simultaneously hinting at the grim horrors lurking underneath. Redditors concur that this is an opening that is not easily forgotten.

6 "Another Day of Sun", 'La La Land' (2016)

Damien Chazelle's La La Land is a love letter to Golden Age movie musicals of time gone by. The film follows a jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) and an actress (Emma Stone), both of whom are struggling to catch a lucky break in their respective industry. After a chance encounter, they fall in love and work together to pursue their ambitious artistic aspirations.

La La Land adopts a colorful and dreamlike aesthetic, which is impeccably established in the opening sequence. "Another Day of Sun" transforms the dull gridlocked traffic of Los Angeles traffic into a magical, vibrant wonderland of rhythm and melody. Huntina-Swift declares that it will "always be [their] #1" and "everything about it is perfect."

5 "Mountain Town", 'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

To many people's surprise, the first feature length South Park film was a full-blown musical, complete with grand choral songs, heart-wrenching ballads, and, of course, an opening number. Based on the Comedy Central TV series that recently celebrated 25 years, the movie follows a group of elementary school boys attempt to save their favorite movie stars from being executed in the midst of a vicious war between the United States and Canada.

"Mountain Town" neatly introduces all the regular characters from the show, while giving audiences new insight into who they are through the added power of musical expression. For uninitiated viewers, the song is a digestible exposition of the characters and their town. As one Redditor puts it: "Mountain Town from South Park slaps."

4 "Scrooge", 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Arguably one of the best Christmas Carol adaptations ever made, The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Michael Caine alongside beloved Muppet characters portraying the timeless Charles Dickens novel, albeit with a slightly wittier spirit. Although it stays fairly true to the source material, one of the most prominent additions is the collection of musical numbers.

The opening number, "Scrooge", is an introduction to the vile reputation of the film's protagonist, told through a cast of outlandish puppet creatures - everything from street rats to anthropomorphic vegetables. Among one of the top musical numbers in any Muppet movie, the song is an exquisite kickoff to an iconic movie, as endorsed by redditors.

3 "All That Jazz", 'Chicago' (2002)

Chicago stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger (in one of her most exceptional performances) as Velma and Roxie, two murderers in jail for murder. Both yearn for the celebrity stardom they receive as a result of their high-profile trials, especially Roxie, who will do anything to stay in the spotlight.

The opening number juxtaposes a brassy nightclub song and dance number with clips the desperation and violence exhibited by Roxie as she murders her paramour. On its own, the song is an earworm, but the intricate choreography really heightens its pizzazz. Redditors agree that "All That Jazz" is one of the most captivating introductions that movie musicals have to offer.

2 "The Sound of Music", 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein are behind the music and lyrics of some of the best Broadway-to-screen adaptations of all time. The Sound of Music is a quintessential movie musical based on the true story of the Trapp family singers and how the intoxicating potency of music helped them escape Austria before it is seized by the Nazis.

The opening of the film sees Maria, played by Julie Andrews, running and spinning through a wide open field, confessing her undying love for music. The iconic opening shot is timed perfectly to the intense crescendo of the music, leading up to Andrews' unbeatable vocals belting out the title song. ilovelucygal lists it as one of her favorites, and it is not hard to see why.

1 "Prologue", 'West Side Story' (2021)

West Side Story is a musical retelling of Romeo and Juliet set in New York in 1957. Instead of rival families, there are rival gangs. There are savage fist fights as opposed to sword battles. Romeo and Juliet themselves are swapped out for Tony, an enthusiastic white boy, and Maria, a timid Puerto Rican girl.

The brilliance of the prologue of West Side Story is that it is performed without any spoken words. All the action and emotion is conveyed through instrumentals and dance, expertly setting up the contrast between the two gangs through varying styles of music and movements. One Redditor describes the sequence as "insanely good" and refers to the camera work and choreography as "unbelievable."

