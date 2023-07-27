Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s latest project, and it feels like Nolan’s major historical epic has been praised by even his skeptics as a major accomplishment that will be closely tied to his legacy. Nolan has done action, science fiction, and thriller films better than almost anyone else, but a historical epic that tackles the totality of mankind’s penchant for violence is virtually unlike anything he’s ever done before.

As with any Nolan film, Oppenheimer features an absolutely stacked cast of some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Here are the best-supporting performances in Oppenheimer, ranked.

10 Benny Safdie

Nolan isn’t just a director that great actors want to work with; his talents often attract the interest of his fellow filmmakers. Benny Safdie, who co-directed both Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother Josh, appears as the Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, a member of Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) team who has his own motivations for pursuing nuclear research.

Teller is friendly with Oppenheimer, but his superior often warns him that escalating the production of nuclear weapons will only lead to an increase in devastation. It’s an interesting and important perspective to add in order to flesh out the opposing viewpoints that are on Oppenheimer’s team.

9 Alden Ehrenreich

It’s a shame that Alden Ehrenreich will forever be known as the “failed Han Solo,” because he’s proven to be such an excellent actor in nearly everything else he’s ever been in. Ehrenreich appears as an unnamed Senate aide to Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), who helps guide him through the process of being approved to be the new Secretary of Commerce.

Ehrenreich gets to show the same shock and awe that the audience feels as Strauss’ real motivations are revealed, and even manages to get one last jab in at Oppenheimer’s rival before he exits the film.

8 Kenneth Branagh

Another great director that has become a favorite of Nolan’s, Kenneth Branagh returned to work with Nolan again after appearing in powerful supporting roles in both Tenet and Dunkirk. His performance as Neils Bohr, a brilliant scientist who also served as Oppenheimer’s mentor, is one that makes the expositional chunks more interesting thanks to his charismatic personality.

Branagh has a hit-and-miss track record with accents, but he remarkably pulls off Bohr’s Danish voice. He appropriately delivers some of the film’s most powerful lines, as he fears the destructive capabilities that Oppenheimer’s curiosity may yield.

7 Jason Clarke

Oppenheimer faced a lot of obstacles throughout his career, and while many audiences simply saw the film to witness the major explosive Trinity Test, the critical bomb sequence is only the midway point of the film. The last hour focuses on the government’s hounding of Oppenheimer for his political connections to the Communist Party, and his biggest opponent is the United States attorney Roger Robb (Jason Clarke).

Clarke is genuinely unsettling in the role; he’s able to make the audience feel uncomfortable as his investigation robs Oppenheimer of any personal dignity or sense of pride.

6 Matt Damon

Matt Damon can always be trusted to give a great performance, and Oppenheimer gave him the chance to play a military role in a World War II epic that’s much better than The Monuments Men. Damon appears as Leslie Groves, a United States Army Corps of Engineers officer that worked alongside Oppenheimer on the Manhattan Project.

Groves is a fascinating character, as he understands only a certain amount of the technical details that go into creating a weapon of this magnitude. There’s even a dash of humor in his chemistry with Murphy.

5 Emily Blunt

Nolan is often criticized for the lack of strong female roles in his films, but Emily Blunt’s performance goes far beyond the standard “wife” character that is often treated as secondary by most historical biopics. Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, is a talented biologist in her own right who has the unenviable job of watching over the couple’s children while her husband plays with forces that can never be predicted.

Blunt’s silence is often her power; the reaction Katherine makes when Oppenheimer’s safety amidst the Trinity Test is one of the film’s most powerful moments.

4 Florence Pugh

The sex scenes in Oppenheimer have been one of its most controversial elements; Nolan has often been criticized for his inability to show intimacy, and some critics have felt that the graphic love scenes between Florence Pugh and Murphy are either poorly executed or disrespectful. Nevertheless, that’s not an indictment of Push, he brings a real sense of tragedy to the film with her performance as Oppenheimer’s graduate student and eventual mistress, Jean Tatlock.

Push does a great job at showing the personal struggles that Tatlock had to deal with, and gives remarkable insight into the nature of mental illness.

3 Josh Hartnett

Between the sixth season of Black Mirror, Guy Ritchie’s action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and now Oppenheimer, 2023 seems to be the year of the Josh Hartnett comeback. Hartnett appears as Ernest Lawrence, a personal friend, and co-worker of Oppenheimer’s who worked hand in hand with him on the Manhattan Project.

While Lawrence is often the only friendly face that Oppenheimer sees when faced with the skepticism of the United States military and his research team, the two friends are often in stark disagreement over the role of politics in the laboratory.

2 Bill Conti

There’s surprisingly not been many cinematic representations of Albert Einstein, as perhaps few actors would want to take on the role of maybe the smartest man that ever lived. However, Einstein appears in Oppenheimer in a major way; he was born German and refuses to work on any weapons project for the United States military out of fear of escalation.

Bill Conti develops an interesting take on Einstein, as he has already earned his reputation as a genius during the events of the film; he’s now concerned about the future of science.

1 Robert Downey Jr.

It’s a shame that Downey Jr.’s loyalty to the Marvel Cinematic Universe prevented him from appearing in virtually any other film for over a decade, because he proves in Oppenheimer why he is one of the best actors alive with his performance as the senior United States Atomic Energy Commission officer Lewis Strauss.

Nolan films typically have some sort of major twist in their third act; the revelation that Strauss has been harboring a secret hatred for Oppenheimer for decades results in one of the most shocking sequences in any of Nolan’s films. Downey Jr. changes the tone of the film instantly.

