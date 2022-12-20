On streaming apps, licensing for fan favorite Christmas films don’t always coincide with the Holiday season. In search of holiday cheer, viewers explore their streaming queue only to be met with a lump of coal after discovering classic holiday films aren’t available.

RELATED: 'Spirited': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Ryan Reynolds-Will Ferrell Christmas Musical

Luckily, some wonderful films are readily available on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. These recent original films are vying for high rankings among classic holiday movies and are just as entertaining as definitive holiday films that are missing from streaming services this season.

'Spirited' (2022) — Apple TV+

Image via AppleTV+

In a modernized revamp of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star as Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas present. The tables are turned on the poltergeist when Reynold’s character commandeers the lesson plan and gets Present to ponder his past, present, and future.

Reynolds and Ferrell’s production companies aligned themselves with the project in 2019, and Apple TV+ was victorious in a bidding war for the rights to the Spirited. Ferrell has a history of being a cash cow with festive features, and Apple TV+ hopes to recoup its $75 million budget with the recent release of Spirited to streaming.

'The Santa Clauses' (2022) — Disney+

Image via Disney+

Tim Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin and combs through the clauses of his Santa contract. In the fourth entry of The Santa Clause series, Calvin learns he has limited time to find a replacement, or he’ll be in breach of contract.

Unlike the preceding installments, The Santa Clauses is a miniseries. Elizabeth Mitchell and Tim Allen will reprise their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The series will join its franchise counterparts on Disney+ this holiday season.

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022) — Disney+

Image via Marvel Studios

Kevin Bacon stars as himself while the MCU doubles down on the Footloose running gag established in Guardians of the Galaxy. The Guardians attempt to bring in holiday cheer to perk up the low-spirited Peter Quill in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

RELATED: 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The holiday special will wrap up Phase Four of the MCU. With the same sets, same cast, and same director from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the real Christmas gift is that the holiday special is forgoing a theater release and traveling straight to streaming on Disney+.

'A Christmas Story Christmas' (2022) — HBO Max

Image via HBO Max

Ralphie is all grown up, and to relive his childhood, he returns home to visit friends and console his mother following the passing of his old man. While visiting former stomping grounds, Ralphie and his family bump into childhood friends and bullies.

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story Christmas': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie and is also a producer on A Christmas Story Christmas. Childhood associates Schwartz, Flick, and Scut, are embodied by the same actors from A Christmas Story. The sequel will be released on HBO Max in November 2022, and if it can capture a fraction of the magic as the first film, viewers will consider the installment an early gift from Santa.

'Happiest Season' (2020) — Hulu

A gift-wrapped secret is unveiled to a conservative family when a daughter reveals that she’s lesbian during the holidays. Alison Brie, Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, and others lace this loaded cast for this Hulu Original Christmas picture.

Although a Hulu Original, Happiest Season has cinematic appeal. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, but distribution shifted to streaming due to the 2020 COVID pandemic. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 82% and 73% by critics and audiences, respectively, the movie warrants a watch during Christmas binge-watching sessions.

'A Boy Called Christmas' (2021) — Netflix

Image via Netflix

In A Boy Called Christmas, Santa Claus’ origin story is uncovered when a boy named Nikolas journeys to find his father, who’s gone missing while searching for an enchanted land inhabited by elves. Saint Nikolas travels to the magical land accompanied by his reindeer and lays the bricks of Christmas' foundation after he reaches his destination.

With an 83% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the critically acclaimed holiday film is a Netflix Original and can be seen year-round on the subscription service. In the United Kingdom, where the film was first released, it’s labeled a Sky Original and available on the NOW streaming service.

'Jingle Jangle' (2020) — Netflix

Image via Netflix

Jingle Jangle chronicles the misfortunes of a toymaker, played by Forest Whitaker after his apprentice steals his invention. His confidence is brought back into alignment after his imagination is spurred when he meets his estranged granddaughter.

Since its release, Jingle Jangle has been glued to Netflix’s trending lists during the back quarter of each year. The film is produced by John Legend and has holiday tunes sung by Ricky Martin, Usher, and Anika Noni Rose. The film is on its way to being one of Netflix’s more recognized holiday properties.

'The Christmas Chronicles' (2018) — Netflix

Kurt Russell stars as Kris Kringle in The Christmas Chronicles. Santa’s holiday routine is thrown out of whack when two siblings attempt to catch proof of his existence on video. The siblings, Santa Claus, and his reindeer follow a tight schedule to deliver all the Christmas presents.

The Netflix Original received favorable ratings from critics and audiences. In addition to the critics, 20 million households watched the Christmas movie during its release's first week, crowning it as Netflix’s most successful Christmas film debut.

'8-Bit Christmas' (2021) — HBO Max

In an attempt to entertain his bored daughter, Neil Patrick Harris’ character aims to teach his child the true meaning of Christmas by taking a trip down memory lane. His younger self strives to convince his mother and father to ignore the price tag and the protest mobs to get him a Nintendo gaming console.

8-Bit Christmas hails from the same production company responsible for other Christmas classics like Elf. The holiday hit is a recent staple of HBO Max’s gallery after its 2021 release.

'Klaus' (2019) — Netflix

Klaus tells the practical origins of Christmas traditions, including Santa Claus, the North Pole, and lumps of coal. A postman befriends a toymaker, and by simple acts of kindness, they can end a feud among the townspeople and spark the first Christmas holiday.

RELATED: From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching

The Academy Award-nominated Klaus is the first original animated feature film released by the streaming company. The rookie campaign was marked with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and96% from audiences.

KEEP READING: The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now