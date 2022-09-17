Twenty-five years ago in August, Rather than viewers logging into their streaming account on their TV, smartphones, or tablets, they would open an envelope to find their physical copy of their movie from Netflix. Yet, who would want to wait to watch only one movie, when you can binge-watch several movies or TV show episodes?

In 1998, Netflix debuted its iconic website, Netflix.com, but it wasn't until 2007 that the streaming service provided endless movies and TV show choices for viewers to watch within seconds. As time passed, viewers were hooked on watching addicting TV Shows like Money Heist (2017-2021), Heartstopper(2022 -), and Stranger Things(2016-) among others. What many viewers shouldn't overlook are the intriguing Netflix-produced documentaries.

'Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb' (2020) (7.2/10)

Image via Netflix

History is never set in stone. While some documentaries explore unsolved cases, others sought to further understand history. Indiana Jones films provided a slightly unrealistic expectation of what archeology looks like. In the documentary, Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020), archeologists were tasked with excavating a tomb in Egypt.

During their journey, they discover passageways and shafts as well. This documentary shows the passion that archeologists have when learning about history. About 6,428 IMDb users reviewed the documentary Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb and received an average score of 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

'14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible' (2021) (7.7/10)

Image via Noah Media Group

Human determination has no bounds. Some individuals might turn away from certain challenges, while others prepare to tackle them. Nirmal Purja is the subject of the adventure documentary, 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021). He retold his struggles with climbing mountains, specifically, his goal was to climb 14 peaks that are measured to be 8,000 meters tall.

His goal was part of Project Possible, and he intended on climbing all the mountains within a seven-month timeframe. The last time someone climbed all the mountains took them seven years to complete it in roughly 212 days with different weather patterns was risky. Based on about 25,274 IMDb user reviews, 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible earned an average of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Ugly Delicious' (2018-) (7.8/10)

Image via Tremolo Productions

What's the national dish of each country? In the documentary series, Ugly Delicious (2018-), renowned Chef David Chang stretched his palette by visiting different countries and trying their foods. This documentary focused on the meaning of "delicious", a term that could mean something different to someone else. Not everyone is likely to find every food delicious.

Korean, American, and Italian foods are some of the dishes that Chef Chang tried. He was often joined by various guests on each episode of the series including Aziz Ansari, Ali Wong, and Nick Kroll among others. About 3,563 IMDb users reviewed the docu-series Ugly Delicious, and it received an average score of 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Our Great National Parks' (2020) (7.9/10)

Image via Freeborne Media

Narrated by former President Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks (2020) described the various unique species that are found all across the world and in places where humans don't exist. Each of the five episodes focused on a different landscape or different environment from Chilean Patagonia, a region found in South America to Gunung Leuser National Park in Sumatra, Indonesia.

The overall message of the documentary series tried to convey to audiences that these natural habitats are endangered by climate change and that protecting these species is necessary. Our Great National Parks won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Narrator. Based on about 1,968 IMDb user reviews, Our Great National Parks received a 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Dogs' (2018-) (7.9/10)

Image via Zipper Bros Films

Most people had a pet in their lives or maybe still do. Those who have dogs know that each dog has their own personality and attitude that makes them unique. Dogs are not only pets, but are often employed in many professions including law enforcement.

The Netflix original Dogs has currently released two seasons. Each episode shows the bond between the furry four-legged friends and humans. Some episodes explore dogs roles as mascots, and as pets of astronauts. About 1,294 IMDb users reviewed the documentary Dogs, and it received an average score of 7.9 on 10 on IMDb.

'The Keepers' (2017) (8.1/10)

Image via Film 45

Many fans of mystery and crime documentaries know that Netflix has a wide range of documentaries to choose from in this category. Among the mysteries included the 2017 miniseries, The Keepers. The documentary series focused on the murder of Sister Catherine Censik. Former students decided to re-analyze the evidence to determine who is responsible for the murder in this 1969 cold case.

The miniseries included episodes that seven episodes. Each episode revealed further secrets that were held amongst the people in power. About 22,483 IMDb users reviewed the documentary miniseries The Keepers, and it earned an average score of 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

'My Octopus Teacher' (2020) (8.1/10)

Image via Netflix

The well-known saying, "man's best friends," often refers to a dog, as history has shown that humans and dogs shared a friendship and companionship over time. Filmmaker Craig Foster developed a special bond with an octopus. My Octopus Teacher (2020) explores the invertebrate animal up close and how the animal reacts to predators.

Viewers that enjoyed documentaries that focus on pufferfishes like Netflix's Puff: Wonders of the Reef, killer whales like Blackfish (2013), or even sharks like Sharkwater (2006) will likely enjoy watching My Octopus Teacher. About 54,041 IMDb users rated My Octopus Teacher, the documentary earned an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

'13th' (2016) (8.2/10)

Image via Forward Movement/Netflix

Some viewers might have studied United States History in school (at one point or another) and recall that a large part of the US history involved racial inequality. While there have been efforts to address inequality in certain situations, the documentary 13th highlights an overlooked area - prison systems. Directed by Ava DuVernay, the documentary combines interviews from various sources and archival footage.

13th was nominated for several awards including an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and winner of four Primetime Emmy, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming, and Outstanding Motion Design. About 35,556 IMDb users reviewed the film, and 13th received an average score of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' (2019 -) (8.6/10)

Image via Box to Box Films

In May 1950, Formula 1 had its first race in England, even if the origins of automobile racing date back to the 1920s and 1930s with the Grand Prix. Race car drivers from all over the world compete in Formula 1, where they drive open-wheel single-seater formula cars. In 2019, Netflix launched a docu-series that looked at the intense automobile race and beyond what viewers were less likely to see.

Cars engulfed in flames, and tensions between race car drivers and business partners are a few of the dramatic moments shown in the Formula 1: Drive to Survive series. About 39, 487 IMDb users reviewed Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and the film received an average score of 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Making a Murderer' (2015-2018) (8.6/10)

Image via Synthesis Films

Steven Avery, the main subject of the documentary Making a Murderer (2015 - 2018), was convicted of raping Penny Beernstern in 1985. However, in 2003, further investigation of the case revealed that Avery was innocent. Fast-forward to 2005 and Teresa Halbach, a journalist, who met with Avery was later found dead. According to law enforcement, the evidence found pointed at Avery murdering the journalist with Brendan Dassey, Avery's 16-year-old nephew working as an accomplice.

Season one of the series introduced viewers to Avery and his history with law enforcement. Yet season 2 offered a different perspective with Kathleen Zellner, Avery's new attorney, thoroughly examining every photo, document, and testimony. Making a Murderer will have viewers scratching their heads trying to piece together the evidence of this mystery. About 95,511 IMDb user's reviewed the documentary Making a Murderer, the series earned an average score of 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

