Here Are the Finalists for the Best Original Score and Song Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the finalists for the Best Original Score Oscar as well as the shortlist for songs that will compete for a nomination for Best Original Song. Let’s dig into the scores first.

The most egregious miss here is Parasite’s Jung Jaeil, which is definitely one of the year’s best original scores. And if you’re wondering where The Irishman is, Robbie Ryan’s excellent work on that film was deemed ineligible.

As for what did make the cut, I was happy to see Michael Abels shortlisted for his tremendous Us score, and ditto to Randy Newman’s incredible work on Marriage Story and Alexandre Desplat’s lovely Little Women. And John Williams made the shortlist for what could be his final Star Wars score for The Rise of Skywalker.

Check out the full shortlist of Best Original Score contenders, which was created by the Music Branch members who will now vote to whittle this list down to the nominees:

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Now on to Best Original Song, a category in which the biggest snub has to be Taylor Swift’s new original song for Cats. Ouch. You know who did make the shortlist? Beyonce for “Spirit” from The Lion King, as well as Thom Yorke’s “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn. But isn’t this one Frozen II’s to take for “Into the Unknown?”

Check out the full shortlist below, and for more on the Oscar race check out my predictions.

“Speechless” from Aladdin

“Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

“Never Too Late” from The Lion King

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn

“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose