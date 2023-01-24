'Everything Everywhere All at Once' earns a much hoped for nomination, among others.

The nominations for Best Original Screenplay at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The favorites and heavy-hitters are all present in the category. Martin McDonagh receives a nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who struggle to move on following a sudden and abrupt end to their relationship. Steven Spielberg is also recognized alongside Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans, loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and his breakthrough years as a filmmaker, told via the surrogate fictional character of Sammy Fabelman. The Daniels - the directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schweinert - received a nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the story of a Chinese-American laundromat owner who finds herself forced to connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the multiverse from collapse.

Todd Field also receives a nomination from the Academy for his work on TÁR, a psychological drama about the downfall of the renowned fictional composer and conductor Lydia Tár, portrayed by Cate Blanchett. The film was named the best of 2022 by publications including Vanity Fair, Variety, Entertainment Weekly and IndieWire. Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness about a luxury cruise liner that sinks, leaving its passengers stranded, completes the line up.

Last year saw Kenneth Branagh win his first Academy Award for his semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which detailed his upbringing amongst the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1960s. He beat out competition from Adam McKay for Don't Look Up, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Zach Baylin for King Richard and The Worst Person in the World from Eskil Vogt and Joachin Trier.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.