Movie lovers turn to Letterbxd to rate their favorite films and categorize them into creative lists. It's a social hub for all things cinema and a great place to learn more about films. There are those stories that stick with the viewer long after the last credits roll by. All the right elements must combine to create a masterpiece.

From the dialogue to the setting, it takes more than just a fresh perspective to build an unforgettable flick. The folks over at Letterboxd ranked their favorite screenplays of all time. Take a walk down memory lane to see which features stand the test of time.

10 Magnolia (1999)

Image Via New Line Cinema

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Magnolia interweaves the story of eight seemingly unrelated people connected through bizarre circumstances. It's about love, loss, and the bitterness of life. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (the visionary behind Boogie Nightsand Licorice Pizza), the film features many of the signature trademarks he's famous for.

From kinetic camerawork to fractured narratives, it's Thomas Anderson at his best.The film has an ensemble cast of A-listers like Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, who turn out stellar performances. Emotional and perplexing, Magnolia is a melodrama for the ages.

9 Back To The Future (1985)

Image via Universal Studios

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Back to the Future is a blast from the past and the lone 80s movie to make the cut. This sci-fi classic follows Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) who travels back to the 1950s in a time machine invented by mad scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). He must fight to return to the present before it's too late.

Robert Zemeckis (the heavy-hitter behind Forrest Gump and Contact) wrote and directed this blockbuster film that became a cultural phenomenon. Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover round out the impressive cast. Back to the Future continues to delight viewers both young and old almost 40 years later.

8 The Truman Show (1998)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Imagine discovering the people around you are actors and your life is a Reality TV show. Jim Carey proves he's got the acting chops to tackle dramatic roles with his moving performance in The Truman Show. The film follows Truman Burbank, who doesn't know that he lives on a television set and his life is broadcasted live through hidden cameras.

It's a high concept that's fascinating to watch. Written by Andrew Niccol (think Gattaca and The Host), it's a poignant and thought-provoking story. The setting is idyllic (it was filmed in the charming town of Sea Side, Florida), and the script hits all the right notes with humor, warmth, and drama. Add this one to the must-watch list.

7 Inception (2010)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Inception is a reality-bending sci-fi heist film that dominated the 83rd Academy Awards, taking home four statues (including Best Picture, tied with The King's Speech) in 2011. Directed by Christopher Nolan (the creative force behind Tenet and Interstellar), the film was a smashing success during its release.

It tells the story of thieves who infiltrate people's dreams to steal their secrets or influence them. The ensemble cast features several Oscar-winning actors (Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page, Marion Cotillard, and Michael Cane). Of course, there are reality-bending graphics, but Nolan's cerebral storytelling sets Inception apart.

6 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Image via Focus Features

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind tells the story of a man who discovers his ex-girlfriend underwent a procedure to erase him from her memory. When he undergoes the same procedure, he discovers he still loves her and must fight to keep his memories of her intact.

Written by Charlie Kaufman (who penned Being John Malkovich and Adaptation), the film has all of his usual themes (get ready for a dose of existential dread). Kate Winslet and Jim Carey deliver emotional performances as star-crossed lovers, Clem and Joel. Absurd, beautiful, and romantic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a satisfying watch.

5 Good Will Hunting (1997)

Miramax Films

Letterboxd Score: 4.2/5

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck became household names after co-starring in the blockbuster, Good Will Hunting. The plot follows an M.I.T. janitor (Damon) with a gift for mathematics. When a professor discovers his genius, he refers him to a physiologist to get his life on track. Robin Williams gives an arresting performance as the therapist.

It marked the debut screenplay for Damon and Affleck and was directed by Gus Van Sant (the tour de force behind Milk and Drugstore Cowboy). The film swept the 1998 Oscars, taking in a whopping eight awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. The winning duo has joined forces again in the 2023 movie Air.

4 Before Sunrise

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Before Sunrise is the first of a trilogy of Romantic films starring Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke. It's a slice-of-life story that follows a couple (Jesse and Celine) who meet on a train in Europe and spend an unforgettable day together in Vienna. The clock ticks as Jesse is scheduled to leave in the morning.

Written and directed by Richard Linkletter (the genius behind Dazed and Confused and Boyhood), the dialogue carries the story as viewers watch two strangers fall for each other in real-time. Delpy and Hawke's chemistry is electric. Witty and bittersweet, Before Sunrise is the ultimate love letter to Gen X.

3 Pulp Fiction (1994)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Pulp Fiction is one of the most influential films of all time. The brainchild of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino,the movie follows two philosophical hitmen, a mob boss, an actress, a boxer, and an entire cast of questionable characters. The storylines intertwine to create an ultra-violent and chaotic tale.

John Travolta claims the spotlight as Vincent Vega and Uma Thurman isthe incomparable Mia Wallace. Who could forget Samuel L Jackson's unforgettable delivery of the book of Ezekiel? It's hard to believe that it's been decades since Pulp Fiction hit theaters, yet it's one of the best crime movies of all time.

2 Whiplash (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Letterboxd rating: 4.4/5

Once in a while, a sleeper hit comes along and blows everyone away. Whiplashis one of those movies that came out of nowhere, and packed a powerful punch. Miles Teller shines as a talented drummer competing for a coveted spot in the jazz band at a cut-throat conservatory.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle (who made a little movie called La La Land), this compelling film is riveting until the bitter end. JK Simmons stands out as a passionate music instructor who goes to any lengths to get the best out of his students. Whiplash is intelligent movie-making at its finest. 1994)

1 Parasite (2019)

Image via CJ Entertainment

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

Parasiteis a dark comedy thriller that is edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Co-written by South Korean filmmakers Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-wan, the film explores greed and class discrimination. The wealthy Park family forms a relationship with the impoverished Kim family, but an epic twist changes everything.

It takes viewers on an unforgettable ride that serves as a reminder of what masterful storytelling should look like. Part thriller and part horror, Parasite stands out in a class all its own. There's a reason it won the Palme d'Or award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Fun fact: Bong Joon Ho is the first Korean director to win the award.

