The power of cinema lies in its ability to transport us to different worlds, explore emotions, and tell unforgettable stories. It's a visual medium, of course, but at the heart of every great film is a well-crafted screenplay—a blueprint that brings characters to life and creates tension, drama, humor, or heartbreak. In particular, original screenplays represent the raw creativity of filmmakers, offering audiences stories they've never seen before. The best of them stand out with their unique plots, quotable dialogue, and shattering of storytelling boundaries.

From intimate character studies to sprawling epics, this list includes some of the greatest original screenplays of all time. Each of these films has left an indelible mark on cinematic history, from the introspection of Taxi Driver to the complex social commentary of Parasite. Any list like this invariably leaves off many masterpieces, but the following scripts are undeniably great. They have become touchstones for screenwriters and filmmakers alike.

10 'Titanic' (1997)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates

"I'm the king of the world!" While Titanic is generally praised for its pioneering visual effects and emotional music, all of these elements wouldn't work without the strong foundation provided by James Cameron's strong script. The story of the doomed ship and the tragic romance between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) is vivid and intense, weaving historical accuracy with fictional characters and class commentary. The dialogue is believable and, occasionally, iconic, like the line "Draw me like one of your French girls."

Cameron's script was deeply researched, based on months of reading and interviews. Speaking of his work, Cameron said, "All my films are love stories, but in Titanic I finally got the balance right. It's not a disaster film. It's a love story with a fastidious overlay of real history." He explained that his script was intended to capture universal emotions, with the protagonists serving as archetypes as much as characters. It's an approach that paid off.

9 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel

"You talkin' to me?" Robert De Niro turns in one of his defining performances here as Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran who becomes a taxi driver in New York City. Isolated and filled with rage at the decay and corruption around him, Travis spirals into madness as he plots violent revenge against those he believes are responsible for society’s moral decay. While the acting is terrific and Martin Scorsese's direction is hard-hitting, Paul Schrader's script is a masterclass in psychological tension and character study.

The screenplay is filled with dark, introspective dialogue that reveals Travis’ growing detachment from reality. The end result is one of cinema's strongest explorations of loneliness. Taxi Driver also offers an unflinchingly raw portrayal of the dark side of New York turning the Big Apple into a borderline hellscape. That said, some of the movie's most memorable lines were actually improvised, like De Niro's iconic "You talking to me?"

8 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Starring: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Strother Martin

"Who are those guys?" This classic Western tells the story of two infamous outlaws (played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford) as they rob banks and trains across the American frontier while being pursued by relentless lawmen. It was written by The Princess Bride's William Goldman and it bursts at the seams with wit and banter. Indeed, the screenplay blends humor, action, and drama in a way that was revolutionary for the genre at the time.

The script is funny and full of character, producing quips like, "Boy, I got vision, and the rest of the world wears bifocals." The flippant dialogue also serves a thematic purpose: it underscores how little the two characters really know each other, relying on empty chitchat to fill the void. Not everyone appreciated the script's tone on release, but it did win Goldman an Oscar, and has since been recognized as a landmark of 1960s screenwriting.

7 'Her' (2013)

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara

"The heart’s not like a box that gets filled up. It expands in size the more you love." Her is a visionary exploration of love and human connection in the age of technology. In the near future, a lonely man named Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with his operating system, Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). As Theodore’s relationship with Samantha deepens, the film examines intimacy, identity, and what it means to be truly known by another being—even one that isn't human.

Jonze’s script is both heartfelt and philosophical, posing complex questions about the nature of relationships in a world increasingly dominated by technology. In this regard, it was ahead of its time, prefiguring the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT by a full decade. Delicate and melancholy, Her is one of the best movies about the paradoxical omnipresence of communication technology alongside rising feelings of disconnection. It's a modern sci-fi classic.

6 'Parasite' (2019)

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik

"You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all." Parasite follows the impoverished Kim family, who infiltrate the wealthy Parks' household by taking on various jobs. What begins as a darkly comedic commentary on class and inequality quickly evolves into a suspenseful thriller, as the Kim family’s deception spirals out of control. Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won's screenplay deftly balances humor, tension, and tragedy, resulting in one of the most entertaining social satires of the last decade.

Parasite manages to be both specific to contemporary South Korea but also universal in its implications. Its effectiveness lies in its intricate structure and gleeful blending of genres. For the script, Bong took a lot of inspiration from the classic 1960 Korean film The Housemaid, but filtered its main ideas through his own sui generis perspective. The movie was quickly hailed as the director's magnum opus, with the Writers Guild of America ranking it among the greatest screenplays of the 21st century.

5 'The Apartment' (1960)

Starring: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray, Ray Walston

"Shut up and deal." This fusion of romantic comedy and social commentary features Jack Lemmon as C.C. Baxter, an office worker who lends his apartment to his superiors for their extramarital affairs in hopes of advancing his career. Things become complicated when Baxter falls for Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), an elevator operator who is having an affair with Baxter’s boss. The script by director Billy Wilder and I. A. L. Diamond is chock-full of both barbed wit and emotional depth, making The Apartment one of the most enjoyable rom-coms of its day.

What makes The Apartment such a standout screenplay is its ability to balance humor and heartbreak. The dialogue is quick and clever, but the characters are also deeply human, struggling with loneliness, unrequited love, and the compromises they make for success. There's also a serrated critique of corporate culture hidden among the jokes. Not for nothing, the film swept that year's Oscars, winning for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Picture.

4 'Network' (1976)

Starring: Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Peter Finch, Robert Duvall

"I'm mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!" Network focuses on the exploitation of news anchor Howard Beale (Peter Finch), who suffers a mental breakdown on live TV and becomes a populist sensation. Screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky and director Sidney Lumet use this premise as a lens through which to critique television and media culture. Chayefsky's script is razor-sharp, boasting unforgettable monologues that reveal the dark heart of corporate greed.

The screenplay’s prophetic commentary on the rise of sensationalist media makes Network just as relevant today as it was in 1976. Chayefsky's dialogue crackles with intensity, and the film’s exploration of power, manipulation, and the commodification of truth has only grown more resonant in the digital age. In fact, nowadays, the movie plays less like a satire than a reflection of news media reality. Consequently, Aaron Sorkin has said that "no predictor of the future—not even Orwell—has ever been as right as Chayefsky was when he wrote Network."

3 'Fargo' (1996)

Starring: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare