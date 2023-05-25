There was once a time when Netflix reigned as the supreme ruler in the streaming service. After their successful conquest of Blockbuster's spot, Netflix enjoyed everlasting bliss. For a while. The TV landscape began to change with the rise of mobile content and social media apps. More people were on the move, leaving behind sitting in front of their TV on Friday nights.

Netflix saw the chance to build quality shows in-house and build up its library with more than just old movies. With the success of early shows such as the Emmy-winning House of Cards. At a point in time, Netflix became the ground for shows, fading out regular TV. Networks saw this opportunity to establish their own original shows in hopes to catch up with Netflix. In the years since many streaming service's original programming has gone on to become massive Academy Award-winning shows and help establish their respective network's success.

10 Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle, later Netflix)

Combining comedians and vintage cars proved to be a winning formula for two streaming platforms. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is a talk show format hosted by Jerry Seinfeld that centers on the iconic comedian chatting with other fellow comedians in vintage sports cars. The successful talk show ran for eleven seasons, moving from Crackle to Netflix after its ninth season.

Many talk shows interviewed celebrities in an outdated setting with the changing times. Seinfeld invited guests into a more Sunday casual walk-in-the-park setting for a conversation among friends and colleagues. From Seth Rogen to former President Barack Obama, the exchanges were a mix of humor and sincere easy nature. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee remains a breath of fresh air among the crowded late-night talk show landscape.

9 Godfather of Harlem (MGM+)

A tv prequel to the 2007 hit film American Gangster, Godfather of Harlem stars Forest Whitaker as gangster Bumpy Johnson. Based on the life and crimes of the real-life Bumpy Johnson, the show follows the crime lord as he builds up his empire in 1960s Harlem.

Whitaker gives the performance of his life as the larger-than-life Bumpy Johnson and the gritty landscape of crime-infested Harlem. Drawing companions to Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos, Godfather of Harlem is a complex and spiral web of storytelling. The show includes a stellar supporting cast of Giancarlo Esposito and Vincent D'Onofrio.

8 The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Big Bang Theory alum set her sights on establishing her own path as an alcoholic crime-solving flight attendant. In The Flight Attendant, Cassie (Kaley Cucco) finds herself caught up in a murder mystery after an alcoholic bender sees her retracing her steps the night before.

The show became an unexpected hit when it premiered on HBO Max, gaining massive viewership and strong ratings. Cucco's performance earned her Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

7 1883 (Paramount+)

In the early days of Paramount Network's channel rebranding, an unlikely hit emerged with their show, Yellowstone. After the success of Yellowstone, Paramount expanded on the series with more Yellowstone programming.1883 premiered on Paramount+ as the first spin-off in the Yellowstone universe. Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the miniseries was marketed as the explovise prequel to Yellowstone.

Building off the massive Yellowstone success, Paramount recruits some of country music's biggest stars in Hill and McGraw and tosses in Hollywood's most western actor, Elliott, for a touching story.1833 pays homage to the iconic Golden Age of Westerns for a modern audience.

6 The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Based on the novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale was a hit for Hulu out of the gate. Starring Elizabeth Moss, the show is set in a dystopian future where, after a second American Civil War, a totalitarian society is established. Fertile women, known as Handmaids, are forced into child bearing slavery.

The show marked a milestone in the era of streaming services programming, winning eight Primetime Emmy Awards in its first season, including being the first streaming service show ever to win Outstanding Series.The Handmaid's Tale has since become a massive spark of inspiration for many protests for women's rights around the world.

5 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam Maisel, a mother of two who discovers her knack for stand-up comedy in 1960s New York. As Maisel works her way through the New York comedy scene, the rising comic tries to balance her career with the work of being a housewife.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered back in 2017 to rave reviews for its witty writing and outstanding costume design. Since its debut, the show has constantly been nominated for several Academy Awards for writing, direction and acting. A top contender for a Primetime Emmy every season, Amazon Prime has continued to market the show as one of its best.

4 Poker Face (Peacock)

Rian Johnson took his unique brand of crime-solving sleuth themes of his films and expanded it into a tv format. Branded as a "case of the week" murder mystery show, Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as an on-the-lam casino worker, Charlie Cale, with a gift for spotting the lies in people's statements. As she tries to stay one step ahead of her crazy boss, Cale meets colorful characters along the way.

Drawing on themes from iconic shows like Columbo, Poker Face gives Johnson the room to explore the world of character building as seen in hisKnives Out Mystery film franchise. Each episode centers on Lyonne's character as many colorful characters, played by various actors, give the story outlandish twists.

3 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

When Disney began its foray into the streaming service world, it relied heavily on its most profitable franchise, Star Wars. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular lone bounty hunter who becomes the guardian of a young child. The two travel the galaxy together, staying one step ahead of those who wish to do them harm.

The Mandalorian became the flagship of the Disney Plus platform, becoming one of the most profitable and popular series under Disney. The show has since become a mainstay in pop culture and received numerous awards for its sound and production. Disney has since announced a slew of spin-off series connecting to The Mandalorian and the overall Star Wars universe.

2 Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis stars as the leading man, Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who heads to London to overhaul a struggling English Premier football team. Ted Lasso became one of Apple TV+'s biggest hits and continues to be a fan favorite each year.

Sudeikis shines in his most iconic role and explores the world of soccer overseas in England. The Emmy-winning show over its three seasons has continued to excel in the eyes of critics and audiences. Ted Lasso in its first season earned over 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, a first in Emmy Award history.

1 Stranger Things (Netflix)

The series by the Duffer Brothers helped establish Netflix's reputation as a powerhouse for original programming. Stranger Things centers around the residents of a 19080s small town, Hawkins, Indiana as they battle the forces of supernatural evil from an alternative dimension. The show has since established household names out of many of the actors.

While Netflix has had many great original shows since its full-steam dive into streaming, no show has come close to the impact and cultural influence of Stranger Things. With the age of social media, Stranger Things has taken on a life of its own. The show has been used in various trends, memes and GIF to express and communicate. The show has been praised for its use of 80s pop culture references and film themes. Stranger Things has won 12 Primetime Emmy Awards for sound, production and editing.

