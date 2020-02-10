The Best Oscar-winning Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Just because you’re diving into the warm, fluffy nostalgia trip that is Disney+ doesn’t mean you can’t add a little prestige to your night. Thanks to Disney’s long-established dominance, the streaming service has no shortage of impressive Oscar winners, dating all the way back to the 1930s. (That would be Flowers and Trees, Best Animated Short winner of 1932). We’ve whittled down the list to bring you the very best, which you can scroll through below.