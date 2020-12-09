Given how few big movies have actually been released this year, we're heading into one of the strangest Oscar seasons most of us can probably remember. But instead of brooding about what we're missing, why not celebrate Oscar triumphs of yesteryear? It's easier than ever to watch a number of Oscar-winning films on Movies Anywhere, and to share your love of said films with Screen Pass. Whether you most want to celebrate a movie that announced a new talent, capped off an impressive career, or clinched your victory in an Oscar pool, you should find something on this list to kick off your own personal award season. Don't forget to thank the Academy!

Spotlight (2015)

Image via Open Road Films

Oscars Won: Best Picture; Best Writing, Original Screenplay

From All The President's Men to Almost Famous to Philomena to The Post, the Academy loves a scripted adaptation of real-life reporting. Director Tom McCarthy co-wrote the screenplay for Spotlight with Josh Singer, adapting the work of the "Spotlight" team, the Boston Globe's legendary investigative unit. In 2001, the team starts looking into the story of a Catholic priest whose frequent relocation by the Boston Archdiocese appears suspicious. Over time, the team unearths evidence of a widespread cover-up by the church involving dozens of priests who've been accused of sexually abusing children in their care. In addition to the awards the film won, Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo were also nominated for their performances as journalists on the Spotlight team.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

Oscars Won: Best Achievement In Film Editing; Best Achievement In Costume Design; Best Achievement In Makeup And Hairstyling; Best Achievement In Sound Mixing; Best Achievement In Sound Editing; Best Achievement In Production Design

After letting the Mad Max franchise lie dormant for 30 years, writer-director George Miller returned to the post-apocalypse in 2015 with a new perspective, shaped in part by his consultant collaborator, feminist playwright and activist Eve Ensler. In this telling called Mad Max: Fury Road, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) presides over a parched hellscape, strictly controlling the flow of water to the acolytes in his citadel and keeping a harem of five very young "wives" for breeding. It's a good arrangement for him until the day he sends his trusted lieutenant, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), out on a mission to find gasoline and realizes that she's colluded with his wives to help them escape. The titular Max (Tom Hardy), who's been taken prisoner for use as a "blood bag" for one of Joe's War Boys, is enlisted to serve as Furiosa's backup.

Beginners (2010)

Image via Focus Features

Oscar Won: Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Illustrator and designer Oliver (Ewan McGregor) meets actor Anna (Mélanie Laurent) at a Halloween party; despite the fact that she can't speak to him because she's on vocal rest before starting her next job, the two charm one another and tentatively decide to start seeing each other. The elliptical structure of Beginners gradually reveals why Oliver is so skittish about throwing himself into a relationship: after the death of Oliver's mother, his father Hal (Christopher Plummer) came out as gay. Feeling able, after decades of marriage to a woman, to live his life honestly freed Hal to become a fixture in his local LGBTQ+ community and to find love with Andy (Goran Višnjić), his much younger partner. But now that Hal has also died, Oliver is still having a hard time reconciling the versions of his father that he knew over the course of their life together, and to allow himself to be vulnerable for the sake of finding love himself.

Ray (2004)

Image via Universal Pictures

Oscars Won: Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role; Best Achievement In Sound Mixing

Audiences who knew Ray Charles as the elder statesman of R&B he had been before his passing just a few months before Ray's release may have been shocked by the details of his extraordinary, tragic, and often scandalous life, as dramatized in this biopic. As a child, Ray is traumatized by his younger brother's accidental death, after which he starts to lose his vision, and leaves the family to study at a school for the deaf and blind. His gift for music is a balm, and provides him with a career later in life (at which time he's played by Jamie Foxx), but also puts him in contact with people who take advantage of his disability — one club owner who exploits him sexually; others who claim to be counting out $20 bills when they pay him but actually give him singles. Civil rights activist, philanderer, Georgia's favorite son, heroin addict…Ray does not shy away from portraying Charles in all his complexity.

Adaptation. (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures

Oscar Won: Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Charlie Kaufman's twisty take on Susan Orlean's nonfiction hit The Orchid Thief writes himself into the script…sort of: Nicolas Cage plays both Charlie, successful yet insecure screenwriter, and his entirely fictional twin brother, Donald, who's looking to break into the field by writing a schlocky thriller. Despite his best efforts, Charlie convinces himself that The Orchid Thief is unadaptable just as Donald sells his own terrible screenplay. Might Donald actually have some lessons to impart to Charlie that could help get him out of his own way? Or is all of Donald's advice on how to crack the story perhaps just the sort of thing that might happen if Donald were adapting the book himself? Chris Cooper won Adaptation.’s sole Oscar for his performance as John Laroche, the titular orchid thief.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Oscars Won: Best Cinematography; Best Music, Original Score; Best Art Direction-Set Decoration; Best Foreign Language Film

After following his critically acclaimed film The Ice Storm with the less-well-received Ride With The Devil, director Ang Lee bounced all the way back with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, a return to his Taiwanese roots. Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) and Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat) — the head of a security company and a Wudang swordsman, respectively — are bravely denying their love for each other; since Shu Lien had been engaged to Mu Bai's best friend before his death, they are honoring his memory by being nothing more to one another but respectful friends. On the occasion of his retirement, Mu Bai asks Shu Lien to take his sword, Green Destiny, to Sir Te in Peking. But while she's there, a thief breaks into the palace and steals Green Destiny. Could it have something to do with another guest: the Governor's recently betrothed daughter, Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi)?! If the Academy had a category for fight choreography, this film would have also added that award to its haul.

All About My Mother (1999)

Image via Pathe

Oscar Won: Best Foreign Language Film

Pedro Almodóvar wrote and directed All About My Mother, a mournful and big-hearted story of Manuela (Cecilia Roth). A nurse who works in the field of organ transplants, Manuela's professional and personal lives intersect when her teenaged son Esteban (Eloy Azorin) is fatally struck by a car. Though she facilitates the transplantation of Esteban's heart, Manuela leaves her job afterward and travels to Barcelona. Initially, her plan is to reconnect with Lola (Toni Cantó), a transgender sex worker who never knew she was Esteban's other biological parent. But while Manuela's in Barcelona, she also gets to know other people in Lola's orbit, like Rosa (Penélope Cruz), a pregnant nun who works at a shelter for sex workers; and Huma Rojo (Marisa Paredes), the actress whose autograph Esteban was seeking when he was killed.

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Oscar Won: Best Costume Design

Though director Martin Scorsese made his name with films set in New York's gritty underworld, he approached the city from a very different perspective in this adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1920 novel (which Scorsese also co-wrote, with Jay Cocks) The Age of Innocence. In the 1870s, the streets of New York can be just as mean in their way: Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer) is returning home after messily fleeing her husband, a cruel Polish Count. If not for the support of her cousin May Welland (Winona Ryder) and her irreproachable old family, Ellen would never have a hope of being accepted back into respectable society…which is why it's so inconvenient that Ellen's friendship with Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis), May's fiancé, starts creeping toward a love affair that could place them both at risk of losing everything.

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Oscar Won: Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Ah, My Cousin Vinny. When Bill (Ralph Macchio) and Stan (Mitchell Whitfield), road-tripping from New York to California, are arrested after a stop at an Alabama convenience store, they readily volunteer to confess, thinking it's about their having accidentally shoplifted a can of tuna. Unfortunately, the store clerk was shot and killed in a robbery after they left, and they're in much bigger trouble than they thought. Bill reaches out to his cousin, a personal-injury lawyer newly admitted to the New York bar: the titular Vinny (Joe Pesci), who arrives with his girlfriend Mona Lisa Vito (Marisa Tomei, who won the Oscar for her performance). Stan and Bill are initially spooked by Vinny's inexperience and the axe the judge keeps grinding against the out-of-towner, but Vinny is determined to keep Bill from a conviction for murder.

Working Girl (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Oscar Won: Best Music, Original Song

In Working Girl, Melanie Griffith plays Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith), a woman who's been belittled by every male stockbroker she's been assigned to assist and is hopeful that things will be different when she meets her first female boss: Katharine Parker (Sigourney Weaver). At least when Katharine passes on a merger idea Tess pitches her, she's nice about it? But when Katharine sends Tess to house-sit after injuring her leg skiing overseas, Tess finds Katharine's notes and realizes Katharine was planning to present Tess's idea and take credit for it. Using Katharine's absence to her advantage, Tess decides to find Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford), the executive Katharine was planning to pitch, and pursue the idea with him herself. Business turns out to be just one thing the two pursue together.

Jaws (1975)

Image via Universal Studios

Oscars Won: Best Sound; Best Film Editing; Best Music, Original Dramatic Score

Peter Benchley adapted his own bestselling novel Jaws (with Carl Gottlieb) for director Steven Spielberg's breakthrough film. Police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), a relatively new arrival on Amity Island from the more rough-and-tumble New York City, isn't prepared for a grisly discovery right before a summer long weekend: the partial remains of a young woman found on the beach. When the medical examiner rules her death the result of a shark attack, Brody closes the beaches, only to be overruled by Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton), who doesn't want to lose tourist dollars. But when a local boy is also killed, panic breaks out, and unconventional solutions are sought, which is how Brody — a man who's no fan of open water — ends up out on the ocean with gentleman oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and eccentric fisherman Quint (Robert Shaw).

