Asian films are garnering more attention from the Academy. After Parasite scored four groundbreaking wins at the Oscars, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car scored four nominations, including a historic one for Best Picture. Those four nominations tie Akira Kurosawa’s Ran as the most-nominated Japanese film in Oscars history. The nominations are likely a product of the Academy's attempts over the past few years to diversify its ranks and become a more international entity.

Japan has had a whole host of great filmmakers nominated for Academy Awards over the years. From Kurosawa to Hayao Miyazaki, many of Japan’s great artists have been honored. Before Drive My Car, the majority of nominations for Japanese films were the international feature category as well as the craft categories like Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Of course, there is also Studio Ghibli which, despite having been nominated six times in the Best Animated Feature category, has only won once for Spirited Away. Animated or not, there are plenty of great Japanese films to check out after Drive My Car. Here are seven that also managed to snag Oscar nominations.

RELATED: 10 Great Characters from 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies

The Wind Rises (2013)

At the time of its release in 2013, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Wind Rises was supposed to be the final film for the legendary animation director. Based on the life of Jiro Horikoshi (voiced by Hideaki Anno), the film presents a fictionalized biography of the game-changing Japanese aircraft designer. Beginning when Jiro was just a young boy, the film charts his fascination with airplanes in his youth all the way through his involvement with designing the Mitsubishi A5M and the Mitsubishi A6M Zero, two revolutionary aircraft used during World War II.

As expected from Studio Ghibli, the animation is simply breathtaking. Nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2014, the film lost to Disney’s Frozen. However, the film has managed to climb the ranks of Miyazaki’s already exceptional filmography and sit firmly beside his other masterpieces like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. Jiro’s story is about the conflict between an artist and the destructive ends to which his art was used. Miyazaki wrings all the existentialism he can from that tension, but he also makes time to develop a tender romance between Jiro and his wife Naoko (Miori Takimoto).

Woman in the Dunes (1964)

Image via Toho

A product of the Japanese New Wave style of filmmaking from the late ‘50s into the ‘70s, Hiroshi Teshigahara’s Woman in the Dunes is a disturbing and idiosyncratic descent into psychological and sexual torment. After a wandering entomologist is trapped in a sand dune by a small group of seaside villagers, he is subjected to a torturous way of life where every attempt at escape only seems to dig him deeper into the sandpit.

Nominated for Best Director in 1965, Teshigahara became the first Asian to be nominated for the category. The award went to Robert Wise for The Sound of Music, but Teshigahara’s nomination paved the way for other Asian nominees in major categories, like Akira Kurosawa. Woman in the Dunes may not be the easiest watch in the world, but by the end of it, it proves to be a surprisingly universal tale about the Sisyphean tasks of everyday life. Although you may never look at sand the same way again, the journey the film goes on is certainly unforgettable.

The Twilight Samurai (2002)

Image via Empire Pictures

Taking place in late 1860s Japan, Yoji Yamada’s The Twilight Samurai follows Seibei Iguchi (Hiroyuki Sanada), a widowed, low-ranking samurai, who, as he cares for his two young daughters and senile mother, has no interest in remarrying. However, when he is reintroduced to his best friend’s sister Tomoe (Rie Miyazawa), some unexpected opportunities arise. The setup is something you’ve seen a million times before, but Yamada uses those expectations to his advantage as he spins an affective, subversive story about a tragic protagonist. While the film was only nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, The Twilight Samurai won an unprecedented 12 categories at the Japanese Academy Awards. Yamada’s tender and somber tale of his impoverished samurai proved to be a universal story that transcended the barriers of time and language. Yamada directed his first film in 1961, and even after 50 years, he proved he could still continue to top himself.

Shoplifters (2018)

Image via GAGA Pictures

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda has made a name for himself with his tender, humanist dramas. The films are often low stakes and take a look at everyday life for families in Japan. In Shoplifters, the story follows a tight-knit family living in poverty that resorts to shoplifting in order to survive. When the family finds a little girl seemingly abandoned by her parents, they agree to take her in and train her in their shoplifting methods.

Nominated for Best International Feature in 2019, Shoplifters is one of only 16 films ever that scored that nomination along with winning the Palme D’or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is a profoundly touching tale of what it means to be a family, whether by blood or by choice. Kore-eda’s characteristic softness blankets the film in a cozy atmosphere, but by the time the third act rolls around, the film goes for the heartstrings, and it earns every tear.

Ugetsu (1953)

Image via Daiei Film

Part period drama, part morality fable, and part horror story, Ugetsu is a startling beast of a movie. Directed by Kenji Mizoguchi, the film follows two peasants, Genjūrō (Masayuki Mori) and Tōbei (Eitarō Ozawa), who begin selling their earthenware pots to soldiers. After Genjūrō develops a taste for making money, and Tōbei becomes obsessed with becoming a samurai – even at the expense of his wife, the two set themselves down a path of greed and hubris, respectively.

Nominated for Best Costume Design in 1956, the film, with help from its production designer as well, seamlessly transports the viewer to 16th century Japan when the film takes place. As the two peasants sink deeper into their immoral lives, the film’s framing of its environments seems to become more threatening and oppressive, as if it was reflecting the slow corruption of the two leads. Many of Mizoguchi’s films follow characters whose upstanding morality gets challenged over the course of the film, and Ugetsu is one of his best efforts.

Kwaidan (1965)

Image via Toho

Similar to Ugetsu, Masaki Kobayashi’s Kwaidan is a bizarre and staggering film. Kwaidan’s title is a reference to “kaidan,” which translates to “ghost story” in archaic Japanese. And locking in at just over three hours, Kobayashi uses his lengthy runtime to tell four folk tales about the subject. Telling stories about penniless samurais and blind musicians, each one carries a haunting spin. After directing political satires and period pieces for more than a decade, Kwaidan marked a stark change of pace for Kobayashi. His expressive sets and luscious cinematography perfectly brought his spiritual and ghostly tales to life. And with a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film in 1966, Kobayashi’s harrowing gear shift definitely did not go unnoticed. While the award went to the Czechoslovakian film, The Shop on Main Street, Kwaidan’s assembly of ghost stories remains as powerful and unforgettable today as it was when it first came out almost 60 years ago.

Kagemusha (1980)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Many of Akira Kurosawa’s films have received an Oscar nomination or two, and any of them – whether they were nominated for an Academy Award or not – is definitely worth checking out. For the sake of choosing just one, Kagemusha is an excellent film, but not one that gets as much love as Ran or Seven Samurai. When a petty thief is recruited to impersonate a dying feudal lord, he soon finds himself taking over for the powerful ruler after his death. Inexperienced and in over his head, the new leader’s command is tested when he is forced into battle against a rival clan.

As one of the last films Kurosawa directed in his sprawling career, the Japanese master is absolutely firing on all cylinders with Kagemusha. With gorgeous colors and breathtaking wide shots of battle sequences, in many ways, the film feels like the culmination of a career defined by Kurosawa’s unmatched artistry and ability to inspire awe. Nominated for two Academy Awards in 1981, Kagemusha deftly balances its epic scale with piercing, intimate moments. As the central thief begins to realize just how out of his depth he is, Kurosawa’s filmmaking becomes more chaotic, but never any less precise. Every emotion and camera movement is perfectly calculated by Kurosawa, and at every turn, he proves why he is one of the greatest directors who ever lived.

'Drive My Car': Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Oscar-Nominated Film Joins Criterion Collection

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sean Naughton (16 Articles Published) Sean Naughton is a Movie/TV features writer for Collider. He has written at ScreenRant and writes reviews for his blog Naughton But Movies. He loves all types of films and is currently performing the Sisyphean task of finishing his watchlist. More From Sean Naughton