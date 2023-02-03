Often depicting warfare, typically naval, air, or land battles with various combat scenes that are crucial to the drama, war films are a very popular genre in the film industry essentially because of how touching they are, frequently serving as a reminder that life is a very precious thing, especially when people are undergoing terrible circumstances. Set during war times, these movies portray how conflicts between people shaped and affected history.

Over time, many movies involving war and battles have conquered global audiences, and 2023 Best Picture nominee All Quiet on the Western Front is one of them. From Dunkirkto Saving Private Ryan, there are several more essential Oscar-nominated movies that fall into the category.

1 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Set during the closing days of World War I, this 2022 film follows a young German patriot named Paul (Felix Kammerer) who has enlisted to fight for the German army after being influenced by huge propaganda. When he faces the brutality of life on the front and risks his life for his country, Paul finds his preconceptions about war changing.

It is no coincidence that Edward Berger's movie is an Oscar-nominated film. This shockingly vivid, enthralling anti-war action drama makes for an incredibly raw and powerful watch, never once romanticizing and glorifying the traumatic events soldiers had to go through but capturing them with gripping realism instead. Reflecting on the pointlessness of war, All Quiet on the Western Front depicts the gruesome horrors that come with it.

2 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Taking place during the Battle of France in 1940, Dunkirk tells a tale of survival as it follows Tommy Jensen (Fionn Whitehead), the sole survivor of a German ambush. With three narratives taking place simultaneously (the air, in the sea, and the land), the movie focuses on the saving of 338,000 British, French, Belgian and Polish troops from destruction. Dunkirk was nominated for 8 Oscars, including Best Picture, in 2018.

The best feature by Christopher Nolan in numerous fans' eyes, Dunkirk is arguably a unique war movie. Apart from its stunning visuals and engaging action, it also features incredible use of sound and music. There's no doubt that Nolan's ambitious movie is extremely well-executed and sends out just the right message, especially as it highlights the struggles of those involved in the war and their determination not to lose hope during such complicated times.

3 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

With an incredible script, Inglourious Basterds is a revenge hit that tells the alternative story of the first year of Germany's occupation of France when Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine puts together a team of Jewish soldiers to bring down Nazis with the same payback violence.

The highly-praised 2009 movie, which many argue is Tarantino's best film ever, is not your typical war movie, and therefore, it's likely not everyone's cup of tea. Still, it was deservingly nominated for 8 Academy Awards in 2010, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor Performance, which Christoph Waltz took home. Criticizing war cinema and its glorification of WWII, Inglourious Basterds offers viewers an alternate version of the era — one that is infused with humor and smart dialogue, as well as a very satisfying twist towards its ending.

4 '1917' (2019)

Loosely based on stories told to Mendes by his paternal grandfather about his service during World War I, the 2019 film follows two British soldiers, Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), who receive seemingly impossible orders to cross over into enemy territory and deliver an important, confidential message that could save many lives.

Brilliantly directed by Sam Mendes in one shot, this phenomenal Oscar-winning movie (VFX and Cinematography) is guaranteed to stun viewers with its overwhelming intensity. Although it's not exactly much of an action-packed movie, calling attention to the actual terrors and feelings soldiers faced on the battlefield instead, 1917 is a completely immersive, emotional experience with tons of beautifully shot scenes.

5 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Set in the '70s at the height of the Vietnam war, Best Picture nominee Apocalypse Now follows an experienced U.S. Army officer who is tasked with the mission of killing a Special Forces Colonel who has gone mad and acts like a demi-god to a group of locals in the jungle.

Often regarded not only as the absolute best of its genre but also one of the finest movies of all time, this 1979 feature counts on memorable performances and compelling camerawork, which has earned it a Best Cinematography Oscar. To many cinephiles, Francis Ford Coppola's movie, which reflects on the dark side of human nature and the psychological effects of war, is essential viewing.

6 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Mel Gibson's movie tells the story of World War II American Army Medic pacifist Desmond Doss' (Andrew Garfield in one of his finest performances), who was the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. Hacksaw Ridge won 2 of the 6 Oscars it was nominated for — Best Film Editing and Sound Mixing.

Featuring tons of realistic, bloody images of extreme violence, Hacksaw Ridge is hardly an appropriate movie for everyone. Still, for those who enjoy the genre, this gripping war movie is likely to exceed expectations, honoring Desmond Doss' courageous nature and shining a light on what it truly means to be brave.

7 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Best Picture winner Schindler's List focuses on the story of the real-life figure Oskar Schindler (played by Liam Neeson), a businessman who strived to get wealthy by exploiting Jewish labor but ended up penniless instead, having saved over 1000 Polish Jews during the Holocaust.

Providing viewers with a soul-crushing depiction of the Holocaust, Steven Spielberg's touching memorial is both horrifying and inspiring, and that is because it sends out the message that the actions of one person are enough to make a difference in the lives of others, even in the face of the evil. Frequently listed as one of the best movies of its genre, the incredible black-and-white 1993 feature is disturbing but accomplished and skillful in execution.

8 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

A Jewish waiter (Roberto Benigni, who also directed the film) and his son (Giorgio Cantarini) fall victim to horrible events. With an open, creative mind, Guido uses his vivid imagination to protect his son from the dangers around their Concentration Camp in 1930s Italy. Out of 7 nominations, the 1997 movie managed to win 3, including Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Foreign Language Film.

Much like the previously mentioned film, Life is Beautiful is a polished feature about the terrors of the Holocaust told from a completely different perspective. Although heartbreaking and sad given the horrible time it is set in, this feature is also educational and counts on a good share of fun moments which ultimately balance out the story's sorrowful undertone. Like many movies of the genre, this creative film sends out messages of hope and fairness.

9 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

During WWII, a young German boy in the Hitler youth named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) finds himself shocked and attempts to confront his blind nationalism when he discovers that his mom is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Jojo Rabbit was a Best Adapted Screenplay winner in 2020.

Taika Waititi's most sophisticated movie to date falls into the war genre and boldly uses comedy at its heart to deliver a powerful message surrounding themes of death, loss and anti-Semitism. Although not particularly gory, Jojo Rabbit isn't to everyone's taste. A well-crafted satire that is as likely to make viewers laugh and cry just as much.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Winner of 5 Oscars including Best Director and Cinematography, Saving Private Ryan follows a group of U.S. soldiers who go behind enemy lines to recover a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action post the Normandy Landings.

According to many moviegoers, another masterpiece by Steven Spielberg is the 1998 war epic. Highlighting the tragic story of mostly real-life men and featuring intense violence, this realistic, horrific, gory, yet incredibly touching movie is crafted with the intention to portray the gruesomeness of war.

