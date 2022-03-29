The 2022 Academy Awards had a little of everything: comedy, drama, action – and that was during the live portion of the ceremony itself. It was a welcome return to a hosted event, the three and a half hours didn’t feel like three and a half hours, and, overall, it was one of the best Oscar telecasts in some time. There were a few quirks: playing ‘Africa’ by Toto when Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. came out to present was an odd choice, to put it politely. However, as a celebration of film and the casts and crews of the year’s nominations, it succeeded, with acceptance speeches that were inspirational, joyful, and simply great. Here’s the best of the night.

Opening Monologue: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall

After the success of a no-host format in 2020, and the lackluster no-host format of 2021, 2022 opted for not one but three hosts: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. And it worked. Their opening monologue was practically flawless: truly witty, playful digs at the honored films, and thinly veiled shots at the industry (and a great one at Florida). The best quips: “This year the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than one man.”; how tough Covid has been on people, with Timothee Chalamet looking particularly rough (cue shot of J.K. Simmons); "This is kind of sad. You know what's in the in memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes."; “After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, we finally got a movie about the Williams sisters’... dad.”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

The first award of the evening would present one of the best speeches of the night. Ariana DeBose was inspirational, a proudly queer woman of color expressing her gratitude for finding a home in the arts. You believed her when she said that dreams do come true in America.

Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser (Dune)

It wasn't stirring, but it was genuine, and sweet. Greig Fraser started by expressing his appreciation that the award was early in the show, so he could "get out and get to the bar." A promise to his mum that he'd return her call, and a thank you to his wife and kids for letting him play in sand dunes with his friends for six months.

Best Animated Feature: Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer (Encanto)

Acknowledging the diversity of the characters in their film, and how all people could find someone they could relate to, was nice, and true. What set this speech apart, though, was how all four people respected each other enough to give equal time for them to thank their families, when most group winners have one or two that speak for everyone.

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

A historical win, a moment that was special before Troy Kotsur even got onstage, with attendees waving their hands, the ASL equivalent of clapping, a moving show of respect. Kotsur then owned his moment. Overcome at first, he collected himself, and delivered a speech that was funny (a recount of a trip to the White House where he claimed Marlee Matlin wouldn't allow him to teach the President dirty words in ASL, and a call for Popeye sailors to eat their spinach) and moving (talking about how his dad was his hero).

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

The best word here is humble. Jenny Beavan was thankful, gave a shout-out to the makeup and hair design team, calling them an invaluable part of the costume design process, and shared, "I think Emma Thompson hyperventilating over some of her fittings with joy was one of the highlights of my career." She then left the stage with the instantly quotable, "The great thing about a film like Cruella is that it does give a bit of fun and joy in these terrible times."

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder (CODA)

The first great self-deprecating shot at their choice in fashion for the evening: "I'm so glad I dressed as a disco ball." Sian Heder's speech painted her as real, truly emotional and deeply humbled.

Best Film Editing: Joe Walker (Dune)

The speech was instantly relatable for anyone raising a teenager. Joe Walker's deliver of, “You may not know, that ‘Oscar nominated,’ in the words of a skilled 17-year-old, can be used as an insult.” was one of the funniest and eerily most accurate statements of the night.

Best Original Song: Billie Eilish/Finneas O'Connell (No Time To Die)

Was it a great speech? No, but it was so refreshing to hear unpolished and real reactions from the brother and sister duo. Giggly, multiple "OMG"'s, Billie and Finneas were fun to watch, and the "we love you as parents, and as real people too" was endearingly sweet and funny.

Best Director Introduction: Kevin Costner

Jane Campion's win was historic, but it would be the introduction speech by Kevin Costner that would be most memorable. Costner was riveting. He had the auditorium, and the viewing public, silenced as he delivered the tale of the impact that films, and those that directed them, had on him as a young man, and how that respect stayed with him. It was an actor elevating what he was given into something more than a traditional segue into, "and the winner is."

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Jessica Chastain delivered a powerful speech herself. What started as the typical thanks to cast, crew, and family, Chastain would double-down on Smith's call to be loving with a call to rise above hate and division, to help those feeling suicidal, those feeling cast aside because of their sexuality or gender. Her message to those hopeless and alone that "you are unconditionally loved, and loved for the uniqueness of being you" could have been trite, a bumper sticker philosophy, but instead it came across as personal, passionate, and sincere.

