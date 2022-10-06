Horror isn't the first genre that comes to mind when you think Academy Awards, but it has produced multiple classics earning high praise. Horror in the 21st century has had its ups and downs: on the one hand, it's been saturated by reboots, bloated franchises, and ones that looked so good but were so bad. On the other hand, we've seen horror directors who had their films snubbed at the chance to take home the golden statue, like Ari Aster's Hereditary.

As this new generation of filmmakers begins to produce high-quality horror, we hope to see their productions on the Academy stage. From Best Picture to Best Original Song winners, these horror masterpieces paved the way for the genre to evolve and earn prestigious recognition.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

A film that encourages you to worry about your neighbors when you move, Rosemary's Baby is an iconic horror film that laid the foundations for many modern-day spins of this tale. When Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and her husband move to a unique but peculiar New York apartment, strange things happen as their neighbors become increasingly involved in her life.

While Farrow's performance did not earn a Best Actress, the film did earn a nomination and win for Best Supporting Actress with Ruth Gordon's performance. It would be Gordon's only career win and final nomination. Rosemary's Baby earned its other nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. This classic horror film is available to stream with subscriptions to Showtime or Paramount+.

'The Exorcist' (1973)

Becoming a foundational film for the 20th-century horror genre, The Exorcist received its critical due with ten Oscar nominations. The mother (Ellen Burstyn) of a young girl (Linda Blair) seeks the help of two priests after a demonic entity possesses her daughter. This film is just as terrifying today as it was almost five decades ago.

Only earning two wins from its extensive nominations, The Exorcist was nominated for Best Editing, (now called) Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. The iconic horror film won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound. To relive the horrors of this tale, you can stream The Exorcist on HBO Max.

'Jaws' (1975)

A creature feature with Oscar gold behind its name, Jaws remains both a horror and filmmaking classic. A sheriff (Roy Schieder), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss), and a seaman (Robert Shaw) set out to capture and kill a great white shark that's been plaguing the summer tourist town of Amityville. Not only is the plot every swimmer's nightmare, but making the film was every director's nightmare.

Despite budget, technical, and scheduling issues, Jaws made it to the big screen and earned its due acclaim in the end. This oceanic horror movie would win three of its four Academy Award nominations. Its filmmakers would take home statues for Best Sound, Best Editing, and Best Original Score (who can argue with that iconic theme). The only award it did not win of its nominations was Best Picture, losing out to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.Jaws is available to stream with a subscription to Amazon Prime.

'The Omen' (1976)

The late '60s and '70s yielded some of the most iconic horror films, many earning their Oscar dues. The Omen followed in those footsteps. Featuring a Hollywood favorite leading man, Gregory Peck stars as Robert Thorn, an ambassador raising a young son, Damien (Harvey Stephens). When mysterious deaths surround their lives, Robert considers if his son is the son of The Devil himself.

Only recognized for its musical feats, The Omen earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, taking home the latter award. While the chilling story did not earn any acting, directing, or production nominations/awards, it still withstands the test of time, as its 2006 remake failed to do it justice. The Omen is available with subscriptions to HBO Max or Hulu.

'Misery' (1990)

Perhaps one of the top Stephen King adaptations of all time, Misery features outstanding performances from its leads. Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is a famous novelist who's been rescued from a terrible car crash: his rescuer, Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), is an avid fan. The longer Annie cares for Paul, the more he realizes the nightmare that's just beginning.

The first Oscar nomination and only win (so far) for Bates came from her performance as Annie. It was also the sole nomination for the film. Despite high praise from critics, the Academy failed to bestow nominations upon director Rob Reiner or screenwriter William Goldman for adapted screenplay. Nevertheless, this film is a classic for King fans and is available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The film that swept the Oscars, winning five of its seven nominations, The Silence of the Lambs featured cinema’s favorite cannibal psychiatrist. Based on the novel by Thomas Harris, the film features a young FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodi Foster), as she questions the incarcerated, brilliant psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) for information on how to catch a sadistic killer who skins his victims. This dark and decidedly non-romantic 1991 Valentine's Day release brought to the screen one of the most compelling cinematic chess matches viewers and critics had ever seen.

Foster and Hopkins would take home statues for Best Actress and Actor, respectively. The late Jonathan Demme walked away with Best Director, and screenwriter Ted Tally won Best Adapted Screenplay. Becoming the third film in Oscar history to do so, The Silence of the Lambs won Best Picture, taking home the "Big Five." It's available to stream with subscriptions to various platforms like Amazon Prime or Paramount+.

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

With a star-studded cast (one fresh off his Oscar win), Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula established itself as a strong contender for the best adaptation. With only purpose in mind, the centuries-old vampire Dracula (Gary Oldman) travels to England, wreaking havoc as he pursues his lawyer's fiancée. The film features performances from Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, Anthony Hopkins, and Richard E. Grant.

Nominated for technical awards, Dracula won the Oscar for three of its four nominations. It would win Best Costume Design (now called), Best Sound Editing, and Best Makeup. The only category the film lost out in was (now called) Best Production Design, with Howards Endwinning the award. Dracula is available to stream with a subscription to Sling TV.

'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

A Tim Burton adaptation of the classic tale, Sleepy Hollow has remained a Halloween classic for die-hard fans of the season. Starring Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane, Crane visits the titular rural New York village after a series of gruesome murders occur, the victims all missing their heads. The film co-stars Christina Ricci, Michael Gambon, and Miranda Richardson.

Burton and his team were finally rewarded for their whimsical and macabre style; Sleepy Hollow earned the Oscar for Best Production Design. This would be its only win of three nominations, with Best Costume Design and Best Cinematography as the other nominations. This Halloween go-to is available for rental on Amazon Prime.

'Black Swan' (2010)

A psychological-drama film, Black Swan, features a horrifying look at the pressures of ballet. Nina (Natalie Portman) begins questioning her sanity as she vies for and earns the lead in her company's production of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake." This dark story provides viewers with a twisted, unexpected character arc that earned Portman the Best Actress win.

Portman's win was the only statue the Black Swan would take home that night, despite its additional four nominations. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Achievement in Cinematography, and Best Achievement in Editing. Director Darren Aronofsky earned his nomination for Best Director but would lose out to Tom Hooper for The King's Speech. Black Swan is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.

'Get Out' (2017)

A film no one saw coming, Get Out redefined the horror genre and what it means to craft a horror film. What was supposed to be a typical family weekend goes horribly wrong for Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young Black man visiting his white girlfriend's parents (Allison Williams). Jaws went on to drop when the film was nominated for four Oscars in 2018.

Director Jordan Peelewould break two boundaries that year besides the genre-jumping career move. Peele would be the first African American to win for Best Original Screenplay, also becoming the first African American to be nominated for producing, directing, and writing in the same year with the film's additional Best Director and Best Picture nominations: Kaluuya was nominated for Best Actor but did not win. Get Out is available for rental on various platforms like YouTube or Apple TV.

