With the 2023 Oscars on the horizon, it is important to remember some of the greatest moments from previous years. Every Oscars Awards Show needs a host (or in some cases, hosts), and the best of the best in the entertainment industry are vetted to have the coveted position.

Usually, a host is a popular comedian or show-biz icon, but many others have been working actors in addition to the host. This year’s host is going to be comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show twice in the past. To celebrate Kimmel’s hosting, why not count down the best of the best in the Oscar-hosting category?

10 Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes (2022)

Three icons in the acting and comedy business—Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes—were the lively and wise-cracking hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards. This was, indeed, each of their first times hosting the award show and they made the most of it.

While the actual event was a wild night among nominees, celebrities and presenters, the three of them were a hoot and a holler. Their niche Hollywood jokes worked so well with a crowd desperate to experience the awards season after a rough go with COVID-19 Pandemic. Hall, Schumer and Sykes did their jobs well, and it showed.

9 Chris Rock (2016)

Chris Rock has caused quite a stir from the past year, so, while he may not be a wonderful host for now’s time, he is known for doing a decent job while hosting the 2016 Oscars.

In his opening monologue, he prodded the industry’s top leaders about racism in Hollywood and commented on the lack of Black actors. Rock has a way of stand-up where he’s able to push strong messages well.

8 Jimmy Kimmel (2017, 2018, 2023)

Image via ABC

Kimmel is one of the few entertainers to host the Academy Awards more than once. He will make his return to hosting for the 2023 Oscars, the show being his third time hosting.

Kimmel is most well-known for hosting his late-night television show and the antics he plays on unsuspecting citizens, usually with the involvement of celebrities. For the 2023 Oscars, Kimmel is sure to bring some spunk and excitement to the show and all who attend.

7 Steve Martin (2001, 2003, 2010)

Image via Hulu

The legendary Steve Martin, comedy legend and Saturday Night Live alum, hosted the Oscars three separate times. His 2003 Opening Monologue has millions of views online—it’s truly hilarious. Some famous faces are in the crowd, and Martin is not afraid to both poke fun and be so endearing at the same time.

Martin makes jokes about using the Oscars for promotional purposes while also celebrating some of the nominees in the crowd. Martin will most definitely be back in the future, hopefully with his co-star and longtime friend Martin Short.

6 Jon Stewart (2006, 2008)

Image via Comedy Central

Jon Stewart, a comedian known for his sharp wit and political satire as the host of The Daily Show, hosted the Oscars in 2006 and 2008. Stewart provided a different sort of comedy to the Oscars and created a very strong balance between comedic and serious moments. He was so successful as a host that he went on to host a second time.

While Stewart has taken a step back from being at the forefront of comedy at the current moment, his hosting of the Oscars will definitely be remembered as one of the highlighted hosts.

5 James Franco & Anne Hathaway (2011)

Actors James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted the 83rd Academy Awards ceremony in 2011. While the pairing may seem odd at first glance, they actually brought a ton of charisma and hilarity to the show. The two young stars were popular at the time, and, despite pressure, worked quite well together.

In future Academy Awards, the pair was asked to present awards and show off their chemistry onstage. Who knows? Maybe Franco and Hathaway will make their return.

4 Billy Crystal (1990-1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2012)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Comedian, director and actor Billy Crystal has hosted the Academy Awards 9 times. He is known for his roles in When Harry Met Sally and for voicing the hilarious Mike Wazowski in Monsters Inc.

While he stated that will most likely never host the Oscars again, Crystal’s unique comedy and ability to poke fun at the well-loved stars. Crystal’s monologues always get huge laughs from the audience—it’s so understandable why the Academy Awards wanted him back 8 more times.

3 Hugh Jackman (2009, 2019)

Image Via Sony Pictures Classics

Australian actor Hugh Jackman hosted the Oscars in 2009. While Jackman is known for his many abilities and imposing stage presence, he decided to perform an entire musical number celebrating the nominees rather than perform a monologue. Hathaway returned to help Jackman in his opening performance, exciting the audience.

His availability as a performer to reach the highest highs and succeed make him such a lively host. Maybe Jackman will return in the future now that his stint in The Music Man is over!

2 Neil Patrick Harris (2015)

Image via CBS

In 2015, actor and music extraordinaire Neil Patrick Harris hosted the 82nd Academy Awards. Similar to Jackman, Harris performed an opening number (he also performed a huge opening number when he hosted the Tonys in 2013). In this number, they featured all of the nominees for Best Actor and Actress.

Harris, in his sparkly black suit coat, welcomed the crowd in a flashy-yet-refined style of performance. He truly was a phenomenal host, and brought fresh and energetic energy to one of the most important and watched awards shows in the nation. Hopefully, he’ll return in the near future.

1 Whoopi Goldberg (1994, 1996, 1999, 2002)

Whoopi Goldberg, the iconic talk show host, actor and producer, hosted the Oscars a whopping four times. She is the first Black woman to host the Academy Awards solo. Goldberg was known for her variety of jokes and costumes, entering as Queen Elizabeth I at the 1999 Oscars.

To say the least, Goldberg is iconic and beloved by so many fans. Since 2002, she has not hosted the Oscars again, which is a shame. Hopefully, Goldberg will make her return to the stage and entertain both critics and fans alike again —with her usual antics, of course.

