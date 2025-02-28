Hosting the Academy Awards ceremony is like jury duty for celebrities — it's long, tedious, and brings an unwarranted amount of pressure. Cited as a thankless task, Oscar-hosting is frequently designated to a recurring face, going all the way back to Bob Hope's reign from the '40s through the '60s and Billy Crystal's run in the '90s and 2000s. This helps lend the telecast a comforting familiarity, but also because most rookies are understandably weary of the level of scrutiny that comes with this gig. After four years of respectable but ultimately unmemorable hosting jobs by Jimmy Kimmel, first-time host Conan O'Brien, based on his off-kilter brand of live-wire comedy, is sure to leave a mark this Sunday. As of now, on the cusp of the 97th Academy Awards, the high-water mark of Oscar hosting belongs to another one-time host, Hugh Jackman, who brought a level of bravado and theatricality that the movie business at large demands.

Hugh Jackman Was a Necessary Shake-Up For the Oscars

Image Via The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

It's been a while since hosting the Oscars felt like a cultural touchstone, so much so that the Academy chose to forgo hosting duties for three years. Similar to today, in 2009, the Oscars were due for a major shakeup. Between Crystal's parody-song-filled monologues across eight ceremonies and Jon Stewart's wry deliveries for an additional two, someone needed to ignite the stage with a grand spectacle and a genuine love for the movies. We like to think the industry is on the brink of destruction at all times, but in the late 2000s, coming off a writers' strike and the dawn of corporate consolidation of franchise entertainment, movies were in a vulnerable state (as was seemingly everything in America amid the Recession), which extended to the relevance of the Oscars as an institution.

2:58 Related You Should Watch These Movies Before The Oscars Today on Collider, we review the ten films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

To their credit, the Academy went outside the box and hired Hugh Jackman, Wolverine himself, to capitalize on his song-and-dance roots at the 81st Academy Awards on February 22, 2009, where Slumdog Millionaire was crowned the honor of Best Picture. With his show-stopping monologue straight out of a Broadway musical, Jackman proved to be the Platonic ideal for an Oscar host. As the star of a prolific and popular franchise and a prestigious actor who can lead dramas like The Prestige and Australia and rom-coms like Kate & Leopold, Jackman is a real presence in film culture, more so than the average late-night host. As a peer of the nominees, which on that night included winners Sean Penn and Kate Winslet, Jackman's ribbing of them went over well, especially since he was quick to make self-deprecating remarks.

Hugh Jackman Brought a Showbiz Flair and Love of the Movies as Host of the Oscars