Few actors are as legendary as Nicolas Cage when it comes to chewing scenery and giving bombastic performances. Cage has seemingly made a career out of it, being immortalized for the strange characters he plays, the way he commits 100% to all his roles, and how memorable his on-screen outbursts are. That makes it all the more impressive when he excels in a more subdued role, demonstrating his range (seen most recently in 2021's Pig).

There are countless other actors who've demonstrated their talent at hamming it up on-screen, and like Cage, it's worth noting that the following actors can all give effective subdued performances too. But at the same time, it's a ton of fun to see actors going all-out in a movie and playing larger-than-life characters, and the following are some of the most accomplished names in the business when it comes to big, over-the-top performances.

10 Al Pacino

Image via Universal Pictures

Even though Al Pacino may have risen to fame in the early 1970s with his role as the quiet but calculating Michael Corleone in The Godfather series, he's since become renowned for his explosive acting style. There were hints of his capability to yell and be generally bombastic as early as 1975's Dog Day Afternoon, but Pacino probably didn't reach his peak for over-the-top acting until 1983's Scarface.

RELATED: Caged Deep Cuts: The Most Underrated Nicolas Cage Roles of All Time

Playing Tony Montana, that role enabled Pacino to let loose as a power-hungry gangster who swore and fought his way to the top of the Miami crime underworld, only to have his life fall apart once he got there. By the 1990s, Pacino was an all-timer of over-the-top performers, thanks to performances like the ones he gave in Heat and Scent of a Woman (the latter of which he won his one and only Oscar for).

9 Vincent Price

Vincent Price is among the most iconic horror movie actors of all time. He almost always played a villain when he starred in a horror movie, and commanded the screen with his presence while specializing in being loud and physically imposing in most of his roles.

And honestly, every movie he was featured in was all the better for it, because he could consistently raise the quality of each film he touched. He made some good horror movies into classics and elevated countless lesser horror movies into becoming watchable because of his sheer presence, which is no small feat.

8 Jack Nicholson

Image via Warner Bros.

Jack Nicholson's career path follows a somewhat comparable one to Al Pacino's, though he entered the film industry a little earlier. Throughout the 1960s and at least the early-to-mid 1970s, Nicholson was most well-recognized for his talents as a naturalistic actor who made his characters feel like real people, and was mostly featured in grounded, down-to-earth character dramas (such as Five Easy Pieces and Easy Rider).

RELATED: Jack Nicholson's Best Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

He played a fairly wild character in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest to great acclaim, and then went all-out in playing the deranged and murderous Jack Torrance in The Shining. From the 1980s and onward, there are too many gloriously over-the-top Nicholson performances to count, though two of the best and most well-known would have to be his role as The Joker in 1989's Batman, and as gangster Frank Costello in 2006's The Departed.

7 John Lithgow

Few actors portray villainous characters as well as John Lithgow. He's an accomplished actor who has a knack for making technically wild and over-the-top characters have an air of uneasy credibility, perfectly demonstrated by his role as The Trinity Killer/Arthur Mitchell in the highly-regarded fourth season of Dexter.

But on the other hand, sometimes Lithgow just goes full-blown with being as over-the-top as possible, and it's often to any given movie's benefit when he does. This is demonstrated well by his villainous roles in both Cliffhanger (1993) and the cult classic The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984), where he even manages to out-do fellow cast members Jeff Goldblum and Christopher Lloyd when it comes to being bombastic.

6 Robert De Niro

Within his vast and impressive body of work, Robert De Niro might actually best be defined by his understated and naturalistic performances. He's able to bring a level of humanity and realness to many of the tortured and unsympathetic characters he portrays, with his ability to play complex characters potentially unparalleled.

Yet when he wants to let loose and simply be over-the-top, De Niro is also fantastic at doing that. Some of his most explosive performances include playing the villain in the 1991 version of Cape Fear, portraying the Devil himself in 1987's Angel Heart, and playing a comically exaggerated depiction of Al Capone in The Untouchables (1987).

5 Daniel Day-Lewis

Like the similarly beloved Robert De Niro, the majority of Daniel Day-Lewis' performances probably fall more on the side of "understated" rather than "overacted." He's an actor with a tremendous range and dedication to his craft, yet his most over-the-top performances have arguably become his most well-known because of how far he pushes the very boundaries of acting itself.

His turn in There Will Be Blood might well be one of the most celebrated and acclaimed over-the-top performances of all time, and it won Day-Lewis an Oscar. Similarly great is his role as the intensely evil Bill The Butcher in 2002's Gangs of New York, where Day-Lewis is so much fun to watch, even though his character is entirely despicable.

4 Bruce Campbell

Image via Universal

Bruce Campbell's first appearance as Ash Williams in the original The Evil Dead gave little indication of how good the actor was at being over-the-top. The first film in the long-running horror series played things pretty straight, all things considered, and wasn't quite as goofy or hilariously over-the-top as later entries in the series would be.

RELATED: Supporting Actors Who Shined In a Lead Role

1987's Evil Dead 2 and especially 1992's Army of Darkness were wilder and far more comedic than The Evil Dead, giving Campbell more opportunities to go nuts with scenes of slapstick violence and countless great one-liners. Since that trilogy, Campbell has become a reliably goofy and over-the-top presence in anything he appears in, even if it's just a cameo.

3 George C. Scott

Image via Columbia Pictures

While he might not be as well-known as some of the other most beloved over-the-top actors, George C. Scott was a master of it earlier than most other comparable actors. He was fantastic at playing tyrannical villains or authority figures, as demonstrated by roles in 1961's The Hustler and as the title character in Patton (1970).

Yet his best over-the-top role might have to be as General Buck Turgidson in the classic Stanley Kubrick satire Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Allegedly, Kubrick convinced Scott to do multiple over-the-top rehearsal takes while he claimed the cameras weren't rolling, but filmed them anyway, with some of these takes making it into the final film without Scott's approval.

2 John Goodman

John Goodman is an actor who's taken playing larger-than-life characters to new heights. Just about any time you see Goodman appear in a film, it's a sign that things are going to get louder and likely a great deal more fun, given his intense commitment and the fiery characters he has a knack for portraying.

This is especially noticeable whenever he teams up with the Coen Brothers, as evidenced by films like Raising Arizona (which also features Nicolas Cage), Barton Fink, and especially The Big Lebowski. His role as Walter Sobchak in the last of those might be the greatest and loudest of Goodman's entire career, with his rants and frequent outbursts usually featuring in the cult classic comedy's most iconic scenes.

1 Gary Oldman

As anyone who's seen 1994's Leon: The Professional could attest to, Gary Oldman has a knack for playing bombastic villains. He takes a comically evil and even simplistic villain role in that movie and turns it into something memorable because of how far he pushes things, ending up as one of the best things about the film.

Beyond that, there's also his role as the title character in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula, his performance as Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in The Fifth Element (1997), and playing Winston Churchill in 2017's Darkest Hour. He can also take things down a notch when necessary (as demonstrated in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy), but it's the large performances he's inevitably best known for.

NEXT: The Most Obscure Nicolas Cage Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd