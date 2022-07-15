Thanks to award shows celebrating and awarding understated performances more often than not; there's something of an unfair assumption that quiet, grounded acting is automatically better than loud, over-the-top acting. This is far from the truth, and it's not correct to label one as (generally) better in the same way. It's unfair that award shows seem to think great dramas are more worthy of awards than great comedies.

RELATED: 7 Actors Who Put The Method In Method Acting

It's hard to capture all the great scenery-chewing performances in one list and narrow down all the most iconic ones into just a handful. But these are undoubtedly fantastic, big, showy performances and showcase how much fun over-the-top acting can be to watch, as well as how memorable it makes certain characters and the films they appear in.

Al Pacino as Tony Montana in 'Scarface' (1983)

Scarface really gave Al Pacino the perfect role. He's one of the best actors when it comes to playing gangsters on-screen, and this film gives him almost three hours to depict the rise and fall of a hotheaded, relentless, swear word-loving dishwasher turned criminal kingpin.

Even if Heat and The Devil's Advocate may feature more frequent Pacino shouting, Scarface has the highest quality of Pacino outbursts. They also stand out because by the end, when things go genuinely off-the-rails, his character contrasts nicely with his slightly less over-the-top beginnings. No one else could pull off a character like this, and some of the most memorable scenes in this brash, passionate actor's career come from Scarface.

Tom Cruise as Les Grossman in 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Image Via Dreamworks/Paramount

It's still a little hard to believe Tom Cruise really is in Tropic Thunder. Even if Cruise has proven more than once that he's capable of being very funny, Tropic Thunder stands out as his most outwardly comedic movie and contains his most hilarious performance.

He plays a gross and often hilariously offensive studio executive producing the film the main characters are trying to make but cares very little for their well-being or even survival. With an exaggerated appearance, tons of creative bad language, constant yelling, and even some dancing, Cruise gives us an over-the-top minor character for the ages with Les Grossman.

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance in 'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

It's no question that Jack Nicholson knows how to play unhinged characters. After all, he's one of the few actors everyone agrees did The Joker justice, who himself is one of the most famous (and most chaotic) villains of all time.

RELATED: Stanley Kubrick's 8 Most Provocative Films, Ranked From Least to Most Controversial

But Stanley Kubrick's The Shining features Nicholson's most wild and arguably best performance. He plays an author going mad from isolation (and maybe ghosts) while staying with his family in an empty hotel so well that it's easy to forget Nicholson is acting. The yelling, the twisted facial expressions, the ax-wielding... a lesser actor would have made it all too silly, but Nicholson gives an uncompromising, exaggerated performance that's somehow still scary and even believable.

Gary Oldman as Stansfield in 'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

Gary Oldman is one of the most reliable actors to cast for a villainous role (though it's far from all he can do, of course). And it's 1994's Léon: The Professional that gives him the most scenery to devour in a villainous role, as he plays a corrupt DEA agent who cares very little about killing those who stand in his way.

He's not exactly a realistic character by any means — even by the standards of the film he's in — but he's having fun playing the villain here, and he's also a good deal of fun to watch. His explosive outbursts make for some of the film's best moments, and his rage and unhinged evil make his character one that viewers will love to hate.

Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in 'Misery' (1990)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In a rare instance of the Oscars recognizing a great over-the-top performance, Kathy Bates won a Best Actress award for her role as the terrifying Annie Wilkes in Misery. James Caan plays an author who Wilkes — an obsessive fan — takes captive and demands one of his book's endings be rewritten, setting off a tense and sometimes shocking movie.

Bates does make the movie her own and makes for one of the screen's best and most terrifying villains. There's an intensity to the character that makes her frightening even while she is over-the-top and certainly exaggerated in comparison to most real-life obsessive fans, but it all works in the movie's favor.

R. Lee Ermey as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

In Full Metal Jacket, R. Lee Ermey dominates the film's first half as a loud and domineering instructor at an army boot camp, physically and emotionally abusing the soldiers in training before they go off to fight in the Vietnam War.

His performance is the thing the film is best remembered for, but as over-the-top, as the character seems, there is a good deal of truth to the performance. This was thanks to Ermey being in the United States Marine Corps for over a decade before becoming an actor, and so he was able to draw from personal experience to make the film's antagonist as crass and forceful as boot camp instructors in the real army could be.

Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine in 'Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Given Ian McDiarmid appears as Emperor Palpatine in all three of the main Star Wars trilogies, he gets numerous opportunities to show how good he is at playing the series' main villain. But it's hard to argue that any other film in all of Star Wars gives him as many chances to go all out as Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith does.

RELATED: Later, Luke: Why 'Star Wars' Should Move Beyond the Skywalker Saga

Once his physical appearance changes thanks to his Force lightning, he turns into a full-on hammy super villain. Palpatine cackling, yelling about unlimited power, and taking glee in all the evil stuff he does is so much fun to watch (even if it is technically horrible what he's doing).

Michael Sheen as Aro in 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' (2012)

Many performances throughout the Twilight films are a little on the flat side. It's not too awful of a thing to say, considering Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have both given great performances since the series ended (it's not them; it's the characters they play and the often silly dialogue).

But that makes Michael Sheen's villainous character stand out, especially in Breaking Dawn - Part 2. He may not have a lot (or enough) screen time, but he makes every second count, playing one of the silliest, hammiest, goofiest villains of the 21st century so far. Every Aro moment, as a result, is comedic gold.

Nicolas Cage as Peter Loew in 'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

Nicolas Cage plays a man who believes he's turning into a vampire in Vampire's Kiss. What more needs to be said? It's a great premise and should immediately sound great to fans of Cage's unique, incredibly passionate, often wild, and unpredictable acting style.

It's far from Cage's best overall movie, but it's one of his most iconic/infamous performances for good reason. The shouting, the odd mannerisms, the physicality, the weird noises, the hilarious facial expressions... they're all pushed to the max by Cage within this film, making it a must-watch for fans of BIG acting.

Willem Dafoe as Thomas Wake in 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

The Lighthouse is a movie about two lighthouse keepers who gradually go mad from the isolation of staying on a small island, with only each other for company. Naturally, as things go on, emotions start to reach a boiling point, leading to some entertainingly loud and rage-filled performances.

Robert Pattinson has his moments, but it's Willem Dafoe who gets the most scenery to chew through. His ranting and raving became instantly iconic, with the scene of him delivering a drunken sea curse on Pattinson's character in an amazing monologue that has to be seen to be believed.

KEEP READING: 'SNL': Willem Dafoe Pokes Fun at His "Over the Top" Acting in Monologue