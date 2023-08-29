Disney is responsible for some of the most successful and beloved movies ever, from the defining fairytales of the 1940s and '50s to more recent hits like Frozen II and Encanto. However, there are also a number of Disney gems that are not as widely known but still have small coteries of devoted fans.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which lesser-known Disney films are the best. They came up with a ton of solid picks, from sci-fi epics to cat-based comedies. They're all well worth watching if you haven't already.

10 '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' (1954)

It may come as a surprise, but back in the 1950s, Walt Disney Productions actually produced a live-action adaptation of Jules Verne's classic underwater adventure. It stars Kirk Douglas as harpooner Ned Land and James Mason as Captain Nemo. Ned winds up aboard Nemo's advanced submarine, the Nautilus, and they explore all kinds of ocean wonders.

The effects were impressive for their time, especially the steampunk-ish look of the submarine. The filmmakers also skillfully switch between actual underwater shots and ocean models. "[It] never got the attention or respect they deserved despite being [a] good film," said user lostwanderer02.

9 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

Set in Victorian London, The Great Mouse Detective centers on the brilliant Basil of Baker Street (voiced by Barrie Ingham), the rodent equivalent of Sherlock Holmes. When the toy-maker Hiram Flaversham (Alan Young) is kidnapped by the nefarious Ratigan (Vincent Price), Basil sets out to solve the mystery. It's a real gem of a movie whose success on release is credited with paving the way for the Disney Renaissance.

"The Great Mouse Detective is perfect. Vincent Price as Rattigan (Moriarty) is one of the most enjoyable and then deeply terrifying bad guys out there," said Redditor YNot1989. "Great movie fun for kids and adults alike — fun mystery plot, tight relationships, and emotional scenes, wonderful art style, good dialogue, and no forced humor," added user iron_panties.

8 'That Darn Cat!' (1965)

That Darn Cat! revolves around a mischievous Siamese cat named Darn Cat (DC for short) who unwittingly becomes the key to unraveling a kidnapping case. When a bank teller named Patti (Hayley Mills) suspects a plot after her employer's wife is abducted, she enlists the help of the local FBI agent, Zeke Kelso (Dean Jones). With DC's collar accidentally snagged onto the kidnapper's watch, Patti and Zeke must follow the cat's lead to uncover the truth.

"[I] loved That Darn Cat!, and nobody else ever knows what I’m talking about! Hayley Mills! I watched it after the original Parent Trap because I loved her," said user MegMurryInSpace. Interesting bit of trivia: Quentin Tarantino references That Darn Cat! In From Dusk Till Dawn, quoting one of its lines verbatim.

7 'Return to Oz' (1985)

Return to Oz picks up where The Wizard of Oz left off, as Dorothy (Fairuza Balk) is sent back to the magical land after experiencing insomnia and nightmares. However, Oz has changed drastically; it's now desolate and haunting. This was a surprising but welcome aesthetic change, making for one of Disney's darkest films ever.

"Return to Oz is an insane movie with a unique tone and features some absolutely amazing Jim Henson Creature Shop effects that still stun to this day. It scared the sh*t out of me as a kid but I still loved it," said Redditor Scottland83. "Return to Oz gave me like ten different nightmares. That sh*t was DARK for a kid's movie!" added user stray1ight.

6 'The Rocketeer' (1991)

The Rocketeer is an adventure film that pays homage to the golden age of pulp comics and aviation. Set in 1938 Los Angeles, the story follows Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell), a young pilot who stumbles upon a mysterious rocket pack after a plane crash.

With the help of his mechanic friend, Peevy (Alan Arkin), Cliff transforms into the daring Rocketeer, taking to the skies to protect his city from mobsters and Nazi agents who are desperate to obtain the powerful invention. "[This] movie kick[s] ass," said user Bobinblackboots simply.

5 'The Black Hole' (1979)

The Black Hole is a visually ambitious sci-fi movie that was the most expensive film Disney had made up til that point. The story focuses on the exploration vessel USS Palomino, which discovers the long-lost spaceship USS Cygnus hovering near a massive black hole. As the Palomino crew investigates, they uncover a terrifying secret aboard the vessel.

"The Black Hole was awesome. The last movie where Disney did all their VFX in-house. It was mind-blowing when I saw it as a kid in 1979," said Redditor blusky75. "A blatant Star Wars rip-off that literally had no ending in the script ended up having some quality dark moments for a Disney film," agreed user bdemon40.

4 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

The wonderful Treasure Planet reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel in a futuristic space setting. Jim Hawkins (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a restless and adventurous teenager who discovers a mysterious map that leads to the legendary Treasure Planet.

Embarking on a space voyage aboard the spaceship RLS Legacy, Jim is joined by an eclectic crew that includes the cyborg John Silver (Brian Murray), the anthropomorphic cat Captain Amelia (Emma Thompson), and the shape-shifting pet Morph. "Treasure Planet is hands down amazing. I’ve watched it many times," said Redditor Blitz6969.

3 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

The Black Cauldron is another Disney fantasy movie that might be even darker than Return to Oz. A young pig-keeper named Taran (voiced by Grant Bardsley) sets out on a perilous journey to prevent the evil Horned King (John Hurt) from using the powerful Black Cauldron to unleash an army of undead warriors.

The movie was a major box office flop but has since developed a cult following. In addition, some have speculated that the character of Gurgi may have influenced Andy Serkis's portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. "It’s very good. I rewatched it recently and the animation is superb," said user Grandahl13.

2 'Heavyweights' (1995)

"Heavyweights! Judd Apatow co-wrote it. It was supposed to be an R-rated summer camp movie. It is, arguably, the spiritual prequel to Dodgeball with Ben Stiller as Tony Perkis being a slightly tamed-down version of Dwight Goodman. It’s a masterpiece," said Redditor DJHefaConQueso.

1 'Flight of the Navigator' (1986)

After falling into a ravine and remaining unconscious for eight years, a boy named David Freeman (Joey Cramer) returns to find that while no time has passed for him, the world has moved on. During his absence, he is inexplicably connected to a powerful alien spacecraft known as Max. As David and Max form an unlikely bond, they determine to find out the truth behind the enigmatic technology of the ship and the time distortion.

With a quirky story and pioneering CGI, Flight of the Navigator quickly became a cult movie, and a remake is reportedly in the works. "Flight of the Navigator was one of the first two live-action Disney feature films I ever saw. Probably the first thing I watched on VHS. The DVD will forever be in my video collection," said Redditor Reasonable-HB678. User colocada also praised "Paul Reubens who voiced Max the spaceship robot."

