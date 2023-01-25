Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of Hollywood's most unique filmmakers with complex and intricate thrillers including Memento, Inception and Interstellar. Even though the director is widely known for his science-fiction films, he also produced intense dramas such as The Prestige and Dunkirk as well as the iconic Dark Knight trilogy starring Christian Bale.

While Nolan's films consist of key characteristics like time travel and criminal masterminds, dozens of great titles could qualify as the director's work. From Source Codeto Limitless, there are some remarkably underrated movies that every Christopher Nolan fan should see.

1 'Source Code' (2011)

After a bomb explodes on a commuter train, Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) joins a secret military operation assigned to investigate the attack. With new advances in technology, Stevens can relive the final moments of one of the passengers to try and identify the bomber.

Source Code is a science-fiction thriller starring Gyllenhaal, Vera Farmiga and Westworld star Jeffrey Wright. Similar to Nolan's movie, Memento, Source Code uses the same type of fractured storytelling that requires audiences to give the film their full and undivided attention or else a second watch might be necessary.

2 'In the Shadow of the Moon' (2019)

In 1988, police officer Thomas Lockhart encounters an unusual serial killer who resurfaces every nine years. Through the years, Lockhart continues working on the case, but his investigation turns into an obsession that threatens to destroy his life and those around him.

Netflix's In the Shadow of the Moontakes time travel to a new level, but it also struggles to connect various elements to the major plot. Directed by Jim Mickle, the movie stars Boyd Holbrook, Bookem Woodbine and Dexter's, Michael C. Hall who had previously worked with Mickle on the crime thriller,Cold in July.

3 'Looper' (2012)

In the future, time travel exists, but it's used for nefarious reasons and only available to purchase on the black market. When the mafia wants to bum someone off, they sent the target to the past where someone known as a "looper" takes care of him. Joe's an excellent and loyal looper but one day, he's shocked when he finds his next target is himself from the future.

Directed and written byRian Johnson, Looper is an intense time travel sci-fi drama starring Joseph Gordon Levitt and Bruce Willis. Time travel's the central concept of the movie, but the heart of the story comes from the characters and how they choose to deal with the situation that time travel has created. TIME magazine's Richard Corliss commented that it was a combination of Quentin Tarantino and Philip K. Dick in a new breed of pulp science fiction.

4 'What Dreams May Come' (1998)

When Chris is killed in a car accident, he crosses over into the afterlife where he meets his spiritual guide, Albert. Chris learns that he can make his heaven into whatever he imagines but when his wife commits suicide, she's sent to hell. Despite Albert's warning, Chris travels to the underworld to rescue her.

Starring Robin Williams and Cuba Gooding Jr., What Dreams May Come is a visual masterpiece that gets better with age adapted from the 1978 novel of the same title written by science-fiction author Richard Matheson. While the movie received mixed reviews, the majority of critics including Roger Ebert praised Williams for his captivating and emotional performance.

5 'The Illusionist' (2006)

After traveling the world to learn magic, Eisenheim returns to Vienna where he successfully wows crowds with his tricks of the trade. One night, he reconnects with his old friend and secret love, Sophie who he learns is engaged to be married to the Crowned Prince Leopold. As Sophie and Eisenheim fall in love, Leopold takes any opportunity to have the magician arrested for necromancy.

Loosely based on the short story, Eisenheim The Illusionist by Steven Millhauser,The Illusionist stars Edward Norton, Jessica Biel and Paul Giamatti as the determined Chief Inspector Walter Uhl. Oddly enough, The Illusionist was a summer blockbuster released just two months before Nolan's magician drama, The Prestige hit theaters in October.

6 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Image via Warner Independent Pictures

Robert Arctor is a narcotics police officer in Orange County who goes undercover and ends up becoming addicted to drugs. He attempts to get close to a female dealer, Donna to hopefully be able to identify her supplier, but things become complicated when Robert's asked to spy on his roommates as one is suspected of being Donna's biggest customer.

A Scanner Darkly is an adult animated feature starring Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Winona Ryder and Woody Harrelson. This unique science-fiction movie is an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1977 book by the same title and was animated using interpolated rotoscoping, which is when animators trace over motion picture footage, frame by frame, to create a realistic action.

7 'Enemy' (2013)

Image via A24

Adam is a mild-mannered, quiet college professor who discovers an actor who looks almost identical to him. Out of curiosity, Anthony looks into the actor and starts digging around in his personal life but ends up unraveling a mystery that grows into an unhealthy obsession.

Jake Gyllenhaal takes on a duel role in Enemy playing both Adam and his mysterious doppelgänger, Anthony. The movie is an intriguing mosaic of chaos and like Memento, doesn't easily reveal itself to audiences. Critics also compared Enemy to the work of David Lynch and iconically the movie co-stars Isabella Rossellini, who captivated audiences in Lynch's neo-noir, Blue Velvet.

8 'In Time' (2011)

In 2169, Time is money and only the rich have the luxury to live forever while poor people like Will live in the poorest part of the country. Will happens to only have one day left on his clock. After he saves a man from time thieves, Will is rewarded with a century, but that kind of time attracts the unwanted attention of the Timekeeper authorities.

In Time is a science-fiction adventure written and directed by Andrew Niccol who also wrote The Truman Show starring Jim Carrey. Starring Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Peaky Blindersstar Cillian Murphy, In Timeisa slightly modernized version of the 1976 movie, Logan's Run, but with much better futuristic attire. No offense, Michael York.

9 'Identity' (2003)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

When there's a severe thunderstorm in Nevada, ten strangers seek shelter in a run-down motel miles away from civilization. As the storm rages on, the hotel guests start being picked off by someone, but limo driver, Ed, refuses to become a victim and rallies as he attempts to reveal the killer's identity.

Identity is a neo-noir horror film and one of the most underrated gems of a movie starring John Cusack and Ray Liotta. The movie is directed by James Mangold who is best known for Girl, Interrupted, Walk the Line and Logan. Within the first few minutes, Identity appears to be nothing more than another predictable Agatha Christie-type mystery that unexpectedly turns audiences on their heads with a twisted third act.

10 'Limitless' (2011)

Eddie's an aspiring author who has great potential but unfortunately, cannot focus and remain motivated. After his girlfriend leaves him, Eddie believes his life is over but when an old friend gives him a sample of a new drug, he's able to utilize his entire brain to accomplish his goals. Eddie's life starts to turn around but soon learns that someone else is after the key to his success.

Starring Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, Limitless is based on the 2001 novel, The Dark Fields written by Irish author, Alan Glynn. This intense psychological thriller is directed by Neil Burger who also directed The Illusionist. Cooper shines in one of his first solo leading films proving his worth as a charismatic leading man.

