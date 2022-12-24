The 2022-2023 awards season is now in full swing, and the usual suspects are dominating the conversation. From Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans to Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, this year's leading contenders have already been anointed by the numerous critics' groups that shape the season's narrative.

However, while audiences might've at least heard of many of these films, others might not be as widely known by the general public. And it's a shame because these underrated projects deserve more attention from audiences, especially those looking for some prestige content beyond the usual Oscar fare.

'Decision To Leave'

Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave blends mystery and romance to create one of 2022's most enthralling and fascinating films. The story concerns a detective with insomnia who travels to the mountains while investigating a man's death and meets the man's alluring wife.

Expertly portraying eroticism without featuring overt sexuality, Decision to Leave is a masterclass in romantic build-up and tension. Park Chan-wook is already a celebrated filmmaker, but Decision to Leave finds him at his most reflective and caring, creating a film unlike anything audiences have seen in 2022. A somewhat under-the-radar contender building up steam, Decision to Leave could surprise in several categories at the 2023 Oscars.

'Causeway'

Jennifer Lawrence is back in the awards conversation thanks to her subtle and rich performance in A24's Causeway. The Oscar winner plays Lynsey, a U.S. soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life after a traumatic brain injury forces her to return home. Bryan Tyree Henry plays a prominent supporting role, for which he's also receiving considerable attention.

As one of the most celebrated actors of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has several noteworthy performances under her belt. However, Causeway might be her best work in years; she delivers a gripping, honest, and subtle portrayal of a struggle many can sympathize with, but very few can understand. Causeway is a powerful character study, and Lawrence and Henry could very well show up in the Lead Actress and Supporting Actor categories come Oscar morning.

'Triangle Of Sadness'

Directed by satire master Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness follows a cruise of wealthy people that sinks, leaving its survivors stranded on an island. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Harris Dickinson, Charibi Dean Kriek, and Woody Harrelson.

Despite winning the coveted Palm d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Triangle of Sadness remains an overlooked contender at this year's awards season. It's a shame because the film is a wickedly delicious black comedy that does satire like few other projects can. Featuring a brilliant performance from Dolly de Leon that'll hopefully earn her a Supporting Actress nomination, Triangle of Sadness is one of 2022's must-see films.

'Living'

The ridiculously underrated Bill Nighy gives one of the finest performances of his esteemed career in Oliver Hermanus' Living. The film follows a civil servant who decides to change his life after receiving a fatalistic medical diagnosis in 1950s London. Sex Education standout Aimee Lou Wood co-stars.

A remake of Akira Kurosawa's non-samurai classic Ikiru, Living has received praise, with Nighy's performance attracting considerable acclaim. Although his presence in the Best Actor category is far from a certainty, a nomination would be richly deserved, as Nighy blends comedy and tragedy with ease in the bittersweet but ultimately cathartic film. Living might not redefine the "man living his last days to the fullest" genre, but it succeeds as a worthy remake of Kurosawa's classic and thoughtful exploration of life and loss.

'All Quiet On The Western Front'

Netflix's epic anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front is one of 2022's most powerful films. The third version of the 1929 novel of the same name, the film centers on a young and idealistic German soldier whose dreams of heroism shatter when faced with the cruel realities of war.

Already a timeless classic of the anti-war genre, All Quiet on the Western Front is as timely today as it was when the novel came out. The 2022 version is more faithful to the source material, featuring top production values and enhancing the anti-war message at the story's core. A tough watch for sure, but one that's ultimately rewarding.

'Marcel The Shell With Shoes On'

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On follows the eponymous character, a one-inch-tall mollusk, who becomes an internet sensation after a documentarian shoots a short film about him. Jenny Slate provides Marcel's voice alongside a cast including Isabella Rossellini and Rosa Salazar.

Based on a series of short films from the early 2010s, Marcel the Shell is one of 2022's quirkiest efforts. The film is a heartwarming adventure that will please adults and children alike. Furthermore, it confirms that animation is a valid and rich art form capable of exploring poignant themes with plenty of heart.

'Till'

The powerful story of Mamie Till-Bradley comes to the big screen in Till. Danielle Deadwyler plays Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who becomes a prominent figure in the Civil Rights movement following the murder of her fourteen-year-old son, Emmett.

One of the best biopics of the 21st century, Till is a heartbreaking story enhanced by Deadwyler's powerhouse performance. The film uses its horrific real-life inspiration to tell a story about a mother's love and grief, delivering a timely and heartbreaking reflection of life and the pursuit of justice. Deadwyler will surely receive a Best Actress nomination, but Till should be a contender in other major categories.

'All The Beauty And The Bloodshed'

One of the rare documentaries to win the coveted Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an in-depth look at Nan Goldin's life and career. The documentary focuses on Goldin's journey with addiction and her subsequent fight to make Purdue Pharma take responsibility for its part in the opioid epidemic.

Documentaries can be a tough sell for audiences, especially if they aren't familiar with the subject matter. However, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is a powerful and insightful look into one of the LGBTQ community's most important and influential icons. Goldin's efforts against Purdue Pharma make for a compelling narrative, but All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is at its most powerful when showcasing Goldin's personal struggle with addiction.

'The Inspection'

Jeremy Pope gives a brilliant performance in Elegance Bratton's drama The Inspection. Inspired by Bratton's real-life experiences, the film chronicles a young man who deals with homophobia at a Marines boot camp. Gabrielle Union co-stars.

The Inspection is far from a perfect film, but Bratton's script, elevated by Pope and Union's raw performances, makes for a worthy if somewhat discomforting viewing experience. The film will be a tough watch for many, but its ultimate message is cathartic, if not necessarily uplifting. Pope has a real shot at a Best Actor nomination, and while Union faces tough competition, her presence in Best Supporting Actress would be more than deserved.

'Aftersun'

Charlotte Wells' Aftersun follows an eleven-year-old Scottish girl and her thirty-one-year-old father as they holiday at a Turkish resort in the late 90s. Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio star in the film.

Thoughtful, meaningful, and featuring tender and poignant performances by Mescal and Corio,Aftersun is one of 2022's greatest triumphs. The film is a fascinating look at the relationship between fathers and daughters, offering powerful insights into depression and the pressures of growing up. Mescal should earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, but the film itself would be a worthy candidate for a Best Picture trophy.

