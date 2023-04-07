Known for his laid-back look and signature voice, Owen Wilson has been a staple in high-profile comedies since the 1990s. His talent doesn't stop there; with several critically acclaimed roles in romantic films and dramas, Wilson has led a career playing all sorts of characters in addition to writing and producing other successful movies.

Wilson has appeared in countless movies in his nearly 30-year career and has provided several award-nominated performances. With his next role as a Bob Ross-inspired character in Paint, releasing on April 14, audiences may witness another memorable performance to stand alongside his roles in Cars and Midnight in Paris.

10 'The French Dispatch' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

A love letter to journalists, set in 20th-century France, The French Dispatch tells three different stories set in the fictional city of Liberty. The first story follows Wilson as Herbsaint Sazerac, a travel writer who documents a day in Ennui-sur-Blasé.

The French Dispatch features a large ensemble cast and, in addition to Wilson, features Benicio del Toro, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody, and Henry Winkler. The film is a love letter to journalists from the director, Wes Anderson, with the Sazerac character being inspired by New York Times writer Joseph Mitchell.

9 'Cars' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Veteran race car Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is a star in the racing scene. On his way to the most important event of his career, he accidentally damages the road and must stay in Radiator Springs to repair the damage. Once in Radiator Springs, he falls in love with the town and begins questioning his purpose as a race car.

Cars is an animated film from Pixar Animation Studios and feature the voices of Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, and Paul Newman. Wilson's performance as Lightning McQueen received acclaim, and the film's success led to two sequels and the spin-off, Cars on the Road.

8 'Shanghai Noon' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Con Wang (Jackie Chan), a bumbling Imperial guard, meets and recruits Roy O'Bannon (Owen Wilson) to help him save Princess Pei Pei (Lucy Liu), who has been captured and taken hostage in the Wild West. The two work together, bonding along the way, and pursue the Princesses captors to Carson City, Nevada.

Shanghai Noon was well-received by critics, who criticized the film's plot but praised the performances and chemistry of Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson. The film was a moderate box office success, leading to a sequel, Shanghai Nights.

7 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

After leaving his family, Royal Tenenbaum (Gene Hackman) reunites with his ex and their three grown children. They share the same roof for the first time in decades in an attempt to reconcile their differences. The film examines the lives of this dysfunctional family.

Written by Wes Anderson and Owen Wilson, the film was critically acclaimed and nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Wilson plays Eli Cash, a supporting character who is having an affair with Margot Helen Tenenbaum (Gwyneth Paltrow).

6 'Meet the Parents' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Good-hearted nurse Greg (Ben Stiller) arrives with his girlfriend, Pam (Teri Polo), at her parent's house and undergoes many hijinks to impress her father before asking him for his daughter's hand in marriage. From accidentally injuring his potential sister-in-law to losing the family's cat, there seems to be nothing that Greg can do right.

Wilson plays Kevin Rawley, a wealthy stock investor and ex-fiance to Pam. Wilson and Stiller's chemistry as long-time collaborators was enjoyed by critics as a highlight in the critically acclaimed comedy.

5 'Wonder' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Born with facial differences that prevented him from attending mainstream school, the parents of August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) decided to enroll him in a private school for his fifth-grade year. Initially bullied by his peers, August and his caring nature eventually leads him to befriend Jack, a classmate.

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, Wonder was praised for its story and the acting of the leads. Wilson plays August's father, Nate. The performance was more grounded and less comedic than audiences are used to from Wilson, but critics praised his performance along with the film.

4 'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

After being released from a mental hospital, Anthony (Luke Wilson) finds his friend Dignan (Owen Wilson) has been planning an outrageous crime spree. The two recruit their neighbor, Bob (Robert Musgrave), and embark on a road trip in search of Dignan's former boss, Mr. Henry. (James Caan).

In Wilson's film debut, he played Dignan, a small-time criminal with big aspirations. The film was not a box-office success but was loved by critics. Rotten Tomatoes describes the film as "Reservoir Dogs meets Breathless with a West Texas sensibility.

3 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Junior lobby boy, Zero (Tony Revolori) joins the Grand Budapest Hotel and is trained by and befriends the concierge, Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), who prides himself on providing first-class service to all the guests. After an older woman dies and leaves a priceless painting to Gustave, he becomes the top suspect in her murder.

Wilson appeared in a small role in The Grand Budapest Hotel as a concierge at a different hotel. While small, the role was impactful, if not for Wilson's performance, then for his interesting attire and facial hair.

2 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Gil Pender (Owen Wilson), a screenwriter and aspiring novelist, vacations in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams). As he walks through the city alone, Gil encounters a group of familiar faces who take in on a trip through time and help him experience life in a time he yearned to be in.

From writer/director Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris is a fantasy romantic comedy film that received critical acclaim. Critics praise the sentimental nature of the story and the performances by Wilson and the film's ensemble cast. Allen won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

1 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

After stealing food from a nearby farm, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) and his family must flee deep underground to survive. Fearing for their lives, the family of foxes must be resourceful and find a safer place to live.

Based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name, The Fantastic Mr. Fox is an animated comedy that boasts a cast including Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Bill Murray. Owen Wilson appears as Coach Skip, an albino otter that coaches whackbat. The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards and is considered one of Wes Anderson's best films.

