"A dragon's saddle is one thing, but the iron throne is the most dangerous seat in the realm."

The journey of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) of House Targaryen came to a beautiful and tragic end in the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, which aired last Sunday on HBO Max. Thanks to Considine's Emmy-caliber level of performance, not only the show's fans but also the critics will talk about him for a very long time.

Paddy Considine has been in the film industry for a while, but up until this point, his career hasn't gotten enough recognition it deserves. Following King Viserys' departure and a fond farewell to Considine's magnificent performance, fans can enjoy 10 of his notable projects following House of the Dragon. Considine, like his character, is a man of many talents.

'Dead Man’s Shoes' (2004)

Dead Man’s Shoes is a British psychological thriller directed by Shane Meadows which he co-wrote with the lead actor, Considine, and Paul Fraser. The movie centers on Richard (Considine), a former paratrooper in the British Army's Parachute Regiment, who returns home to Matlock, Derbyshire. Richard swears to exact vengeance after learning of his autistic brother's maltreatment at the hands of the local gang boss and his goons.

As the film analyzes the essence of vengeance, the spectator is left shaking with horror. Considine manages his performance like an expert and raises the bar for the movie with both explosiveness and sensitivity. He abruptly transforms from the beguiling warmth of his earlier works to blood-freezing dread, setting the tone and moral tenor of the film.

The Outsider (2020)

The Outsider is a mini-series based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name aired on HBO Max during the COVID pandemic in 2020. The show focuses on the investigation of the rape, dismemberment, and murder of an 11-year-old boy, whose body is found in the woods of a small Oklahoman town. Considine plays Claude Bolton, a strip club manager who was also a recovering addict and ex-convict.

Because of the persuasiveness with which he portrays the so-called Boogeyman, Considine's performance in the series undoubtedly sets him apart from his other roles. Considine did an incredible job of bringing the monster to life despite the fact that it is not an easy task. Sadly, he was not nominated for his great work.

Informer (2018)

Considine plays Gabe Waters, a Counter-Terrorism Officer in the miniseries, Informer, who pressures an East London-based second-generation Pakistani man (Nabhaan Rizwan) into working as an undercover informant for him. Raza discovers that his and his parents’ lives are in peril as he infiltrates the prospective terrorist organization.

Informer is one of the many TV shows where Considine has established himself as a top-tier actor with such a powerful and commanding performance. Additionally, he gets along well with the other actors in the production, which gave the movie a really authentic and intense feel. For fans of Considine and crime-thriller fanatics who want to see him successfully play a bad cop/good cop, the show is a must-watch.

The World’s End (2013)

The World’s End is the third and last installment in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy that follows five friends who return to their hometown twenty-three years after failing to complete a pub crawl, only to find the town is in the midst of an extraterrestrial invasion. Considine plays Steven Prince, one of Gary’s (Simon Pegg) childhood buddies, who is now an architect.

Considine appears to be having a fantastic time making the film, and his chemistry with the ensemble is remarkable. Despite being a comedy-drama, The World's End succeeds in conveying its intended message to the audience because Considine and his co-star shine effortlessly anytime they are on-screen.

Journeyman (2017)

Journeyman features Considine in a boxing ring as boxer Matty Burton, the current middleweight champion who is approaching the end of his career and is having one final match that will provide his family enough money to live comfortably. He does, however, pass out in his living room after the battle as a result of a delayed reaction to one of the strikes to his head.

Journeyman is a significant film for Considine since it has him as the lead actor, writer, and director, and he is excellent in all three capacities. The movie is difficult to watch as it takes a somberly devastating and sympathetic approach to suffering and those touched by it. And yet this movie undoubtedly cemented Considine's reputation as one of the most well-known British actors of his generation.

In America (2002)

In America is a charming drama about an Irish immigrant family settling into their new life in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. The tragedy of their five-year-old son Frankie, who passed away from a brain tumor, also hangs over the family. Considine portrays Johnny, the family's father who aspires to a career in acting.

The movie, which is seen through the eyes of their two young girls, portrays America from the viewpoint of innocence and demonstrates how it resonates profoundly as a narrative of loss and redemption. Considine exhibits his talent once more by skillfully depicting a shattered guy seeking to restore himself for his family.

Submarine (2010)

Submarine is a coming-of-age comedy-drama released in 2010 and based on Joe Dunthorne’s 2008 novel of the same name. The story centers on Oliver Tate (Craig Roberts), a 15-year-old with two goals in life, one of which is to put out the flame between his mother and her ex-boyfriend, played by Considine, who has reappeared in her life.

Considine is depicted in Submarine from a different angle than has previously been seen, which is with a spiked-hair rockstar style. Additionally, he seems to enjoy himself more with his co-star and his character while still being able to fully embody his part and communicate the movie's message.

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Girl with All the Gifts is a post-apocalyptic science fiction horror film that centers on the struggle of a scientist, a teacher, and two soldiers who set out on a voyage of survival with a remarkable little girl named Melanie (Sennia Nanua) in a dystopian future that follows the breakdown of civilization after the majority of humanity has been killed off by a fungal epidemic. Considine plays Sergeant Eddie Parks, the military base's rigorous and stern head of security.

Considine doesn't hesitate despite the strong cast surrounding him including Dominique Tipper and Glenn Close. Considine also makes the most of a strong storyline and his equally distributed screen time to depict his character naturally and persuasively.

Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1980 (2009)

Red Riding is a three-part television version of the Red Riding Quartet by English author David Peace. The film portrays the story of West Yorkshire police officers who are instructed to work with an outside squad, Manchester police investigator Peter Hunter (Considine), and two hand-picked accomplices, as a serial killer in town claims his 13th victim and suspicions of corruption in the police force circulate.

The melancholy and nearly Shakespearean nature of Considine's character makes him human and more sympathetic to viewers. Again, he demonstrates that he is a terrific actor who is not afraid to experiment with challenging roles that take both internal and external energy to adequately portray, and Peter Hunter is one of them.

Tyrannosaur (2011)

Tyrannosaur centers on Joseph (Peter Mullan), a man driven to self-destruction by his own violence and hatred. As Joseph's life descends into chaos, an opportunity for atonement presents itself in the form of Hannah (Olivia Colman), a Christian charity shop employee. The development of their friendship reveals that Hannah is concealing a secret with severe ramifications for both of their lives.

Although Considine does not appear in this picture, he directed and wrote it. He directs with the assurance of a seasoned professional, giving his actors freedom to work yet enabling an ominous, dreary atmosphere to pervade practically every scene. If fans appreciate Considine as an actor, it would be incredible to see his work behind the camera, hence Tyrannosaur is a must-see.

