Parks and Recreation may have ended eight years ago, but its popularity and fun characters have helped make this enjoyable sitcom one of the most rewatchable television shows of the last 20 years. Though the showrunners initially intended it to be a spinoff of NBC's The Office, the show was allowed to develop its own identity and become a success.

What makes this show such a memorable sitcom is its fantastic cast of unique characters and its smartly written jokes and dialog. Some of the funniest moments throughout the show's run occur before the title sequence appears. From Tom's (Aziz Ansari) expensive apartment to the time Ron (Nick Offerman) pulled out his tooth, these cold openers represent some of the best moments of Parks and Rec.

10 Tom's Apartment

"Live Ammo" (Season 4, Episode 19)

Image via NBC

Ann (Rashida Jones) has been dating Tom for a while now, and she's finally ready to say "I love you" to his luxurious apartment. One morning, while Tom's away, she sneaks Leslie (Amy Poehler) into his place to indulge in many of Tom's wonderfully expensive amenities in a place they believe is "Girl Heaven."

RELATED: The 'Parks and Recreation'-ships, Ranked

What's hilarious about this opener is that it delves into Tom's need to appear wealthy and fashionable. Despite having a low-paying job and crippling amounts of debt, he wants to buy all sorts of useless household features and accessories to feel better about himself. At least he has no regrets for his poor financial decisions as he feels pleased with his purchases.

9 Knope Grope

"Camping" (Season 3, Episode 8)

Image via NBC

After orchestrating a successful Harvest Festival for the city, Leslie is called into a press conference by the City Manager, Paul Laresco (Phil Reeves), to be recognized for her achievement. However, once she gets up to the podium, Paul spontaneously suffers a mild heart attack and accidentally gropes Leslie's chest in front of a room full of journalists.

Leslie always seems to find herself in increasingly awkward and embarrassing situations. This moment was meant to be a victory for all of her and the Parks Department's hard work, but instead, it led to another setback in her public image. Thankfully, Leslie Knope isn't the kind of woman to let this moment faze her.

8 Raccoon Hat

"Summer Catalog" (Season 2, Episode 20)

Image via NBC

On a stormy day, Ron comes into work sporting a Davy Crockett raccoon hat. Tom is oddly impressed with his wardrobe choice and asks to borrow the hat to wear it while hitting on girls with his cheesy pickup lines in the hallways. However, his plan immediately backfires as the cap only makes him look ridiculous.

It's hard not to cringe as Tom desperately tries to make the raccoon hat work. Each encounter he has with the women gets more uncomfortable for him as he constantly fails to appear attractive. To add insult to injury, when the hat is returned to Ron, he gets noticed and complemented by a woman passing by, indicating that it wasn't the hat at all that was attributed to Tom's unlucky attempts with the ladies.

7 Terrible Pest Control

"Animal Control" (Season 5, Episode 18)

Image via NBC

The city of Pawnee has been struggling with a terrible rodent infestation. After some investigation into the Animal Control Department, Leslie and Chris (Rob Lowe) know the infestation is getting out of hand because the department is run by two clueless and lazy stoners named Harris (Harris Wittels) and Brett (Colton Dunn).

RELATED: The Best 'Parks and Recreation' Supporting Characters, Ranked

Harris and Brett might be the world's most unqualified animal control technicians. They let raccoons rampage through the streets, leave dead animals all over their workspace, and can't even tell the difference between a cat and an opossum. They're so bad at their jobs that they immediately get fired once Chris inspects their department and steps on a left-out bear trap.

6 Easter Egg Hunt

"Canvassing" (Season 1, Episode 2)

Image via NBC

It's Easter in Pawnee, and Leslie and Tom are in charge of conducting the annual egg hunt for the kids. However, the search is too challenging as neither the children nor Leslie find any of the eggs. Tom then realizes he was in charge of hiding the eggs and forgot to do so.

Though season one is often considered the weakest season in the show's history, it does offer this hilarious cold opener. It shows how irresponsible Tom can sometimes be and how easily a simple and fun public event could immediately fall apart thanks to the comedic antics committed by the Parks Department.

5 Charles Mulligan's Steakhouse

"Indianapolis" (Season 3, Episode 6)

Image via NBC

After the successful Harvest Festival, Leslie and Ron are summoned to Indianapolis to be given a commendation. Due to Ron's absolute hatred for the government, he isn't too enthusiastic about going. Still, he agrees to drive to the city to attend his all-time favorite restaurant, "Charles Mulligan's Steakhouse."

Ron's no stranger to demonstrating his masculinity, and he sees the steakhouse as a perfect representation of his personality and manliness. This opener sees Ron displaying his passion for food and simple things. It's also funny to see him show off a memory book of him at the steakhouse through the years, and it looks like he hasn't aged a day.

4 Who Broke The Coffee pot?

"The Fight" (Season 3, Episode 13)

Image via NBC

A mystery is afoot in the Parks Department as someone breaks the coffee pot. As the group tries to figure out who among them did it, the situation quickly devolves into shouting matches as everyone accuses the other of the accident. Secretly unbeknownst to them, Ron reveals that he's the culprit but doesn't tell anyone simply because he hates how cheerful and optimistic everyone has been lately.

RELATED: Every Season of 'Parks and Recreation' Ranked, According to Reddit

It's hilarious that Ron finds it necessary to cause conflicts simply because of his hatred for how happy and friendly his workplace is. This opener is also brilliantly written and acted, showing how quickly things in the Parks Department could descend into absolute chaos.

3 Invasion of Privacy

"The Trial of Leslie Knope" (Season 4, Episode 9)

Image via NBC

Ron decides to use his work computer to buy a model aircraft for himself. However, the website he's on recognizes his past search history, and April (Aubrey Plaza) tells him that the internet learns information about people. She even tells him to find his address on Google Earth, leading him to become furious and throw out his computer.

If there's one thing that Ron hates most in the world, it's when his privacy is in jeopardy. Despite always coming across as a no-nonsense tough guy, it's hilarious to see him occasionally acting like a child and immediately throwing something away that he doesn't like.

2 Leslie's Rap

"Pawnee Zoo" (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image via NBC

Ron comes into Leslie's office with news of a situation, but before he can finish his sentence, Leslie spontaneously bursts into a fun and improvised rap song that draws on for a ridiculously long time. Once she finishes her rap, she asks him to continue, and he reveals that there's a man on fire in one of the parks and that she needs to go down there immediately.

This is one of the most unexpected and darkly comedic cold openers in the show's history. It highlights Amy Poehler's comedic talents and Nick Offerman's exceptional deadpan performance. Had Leslie just listened to Ron finish his sentence, then this whole situation could have easily been less complicated.

1 Ron's Tooth Pain

"Andy and April's Fancy Party" (Season 3, Episode 9)

Image via NBC

In the show's best cold opener, the Parks Department is meeting in the conference room, but Ron keeps interrupting the discussion as he anguishes with tooth pain. Things quickly fly off the rails as he decides to relieve his pain by taking out a pair of pliers and casually pulling out the tooth, shocking and disgusting everyone in the room.

This introduction perfectly shows how Ron Swanson became one of the best parts of Parks and Recreation. The icing on the cake with this opener is that Ron later talks to the camera and reveals that his painful operation was all a prank and that he did it to demonstrate to his co-workers that he could withstand any pain.

NEXT: 10 Sitcoms That Captured the Midwestern Spirit, Ranked