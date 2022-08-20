Patrick Hughes is an Australian film director and screenwriter currently making his mark on the action genre. With his latest project, The Man from Toronto, having been recently released this year, one cannot help but wonder what other films he's lent his keen eye to, but take a quick look at this list and you will be instantly impressed. He has written and directed countless short films, such as The Lighter and Signs that have garnered much respect and many awards, but after making his directorial debut in feature films in 2010, his career has skyrocketed.

It would not be a surprise if Hughes had watched many comedies and spaghetti westerns in his youth as his films seem to be highly influenced by the themes of these genres. He seems to favor intense action scenes that come across as very Tarantino-esque, as well as boldly funny humor that breaks the tension of these scenes with tremendous ease. If his previous credits are anything to go by, Hughes definitely has a talent for films that push the boundaries of action-comedy and entertain a variety of audiences. Now without further ado, here are five of the best Patrick Hughes movies and where you can watch them.

An intense and nail-biting thriller, Red Hill was the first feature film directed by Hughes. Between the small town setting and the old sheriff versus bad guy trope, this film is pretty much a modern take on classic westerns. The movie centers around Shane, a young police officer who moves to Red Hill with his pregnant wife. After receiving a frosty welcome from the Red Hill police force, he learns that a dangerous convict has escaped prison to seek revenge on his new boss. However, Shane is faced with a moral conflict when the supposed bad guy spares his life.

With themes of corruption, justice, and sweet old revenge, Red Hill is the ultimate tale of an outlaw’s quest for vengeance, packed with fearless gunslingers and highly-entertaining shoot-outs.

With the first two Expendables movies having been giant hits, Sylvester Stallone was on the lookout for a fresh, new director who could make the third installment an even better film than its predecessors. Enter Patrick Hughes, whose short film Signs impressed Stallone enough to get him the job.

The Expendables is a film series that follows a group of elite mercenaries and their many missions. The franchise is an ode to the classic action movies of the 80s that Stallone himself was very much a part of. It has also featured a powerhouse ensemble of practically every action movie star ever to grace the silver screen, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Bruce Willis, and Harrison Ford having played roles in the franchise, just to name but a few.

The third movie focuses on a particular mission assigned by the CIA to capture an arms trader who not only co-founded the Expendables but was also originally thought to be dead. But it is not so easy for the team, as they must overcome their bad blood and thirst for revenge in order to take him alive so that he can finally be tried for his crimes.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek, The Hitman’s Bodyguard is a hilarious action comedy and the third feature film Hughes directed. It is centered around a hitman called Kincaid, who is sent to The Hague so that he can testify against a vicious dictator called Dukhovich. However, while being escorted by several Interpol agents, Kincaid is targeted by Dukhovich’s men before he has a chance to testify. Surviving the attempt on his life, he is transferred to an Interpol safe house and Michael Bryce, a highly-trained bodyguard and former CIA officer, is assigned to protect him.

The chemistry between Jackson and Reynolds is a real treat for any viewer and is quite reminiscent of Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hrs or even John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction. They are delightfully funny, and the comedy duo acts the hell out of their scenes. The comedy, paired with the spectacular action sequences, makes this film a standout on Hughes’ ever-growing resume.

An ambitious sequel to what was a phenomenal action blockbuster, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard brings back the original star cast, as well as introduces fantastic new additions including Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hopper, and Frank Grillo. This time around, Kincaid’s wife (Salma Hayek) seeks help from Bryce after her husband is kidnaped by mobsters. In doing so, they are caught by an Interpol agent, but instead of arresting them, he enlists their services in order to locate a terrorist and business tycoon called Aristotle.

Amongst the lighthearted comedy and big-budget explosions is a story about two friends whose loyalty is tested but which ultimately prevails in the most absurd situations. This movie is an easy watch and one that goes well with a large bag of popcorn.

The Man from Toronto (2022)

When this film was released on June 24, 2022, Hughes proved once again that he is an astute director with an eye for the action comedy genre. Kevin Hart plays a failed internet athletic instructor and general screw-up, who gets mistaken for a mysterious assassin played by Woody Harrelson, known as the Man from Toronto. They are subsequently both hired by a would-be Venezuelan dictator bent on taking power. The film is an almost cheesy rendition of the traditional buddy cop movies, but one that is not meant to be taken so seriously. It is a fun, dynamic, and extremely entertaining movie that you can watch and enjoy with the entire family.